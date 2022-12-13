Read full article on original website
Related
Hugh Grant Joins Kate Winslet in HBO's The Palace
Hugh Grant has joined the cast of The Palace. The HBO miniseries, helmed by Succession writer and executive producer Will Tracy, is set to star Kate Winslet, Matthias Schoenaerts, and Andrea Riseborough. Grant will appear in a guest capacity, and details for his character are currently being kept quiet. The...
HBO Max Returns to Amazon Prime Video Channels
HBO Max is back on Amazon Prime Video Channels. A new deal struck between Warner Bros. Discovery and Amazon will make HBO Max available to Amazon subscribers again following its removal from Prime Video Channels back in September 2021. The arrangement will also automatically grant subscribers access to the merged HBO Max/Discovery+ streaming service coming in Spring 2023.
Mythic Quest Spinoff Mere Mortals Coming to Apple TV+
The world of Mythic Quest is about to get bigger. Apple TV+ has ordered Mere Mortals, a companion series for the streamer's popular comedy. The series comes from Ashly Burch, John Howell Harris, and Katie McElhenney, and will feature entirely new characters. Mere Mortals is set to explore the lives of the various individuals impacted by the game at the helm of Mythic Quest, including employees, players, and fans.
Julio Torres Returning to HBO with Little Films
Julio Torres has set his next project with HBO. Following the cancellation of comedy Los Espookys, Torres will return to the premium cable network with Little Films, set to begin production in February 2023. Per the official synopsis, "Julio tells the tale of when he lost a little golden oyster. The people he encounters as he searches for it, and the musings he has along the way, become points of departure for introspective, often eerie comedic stories about outsiders navigating an increasingly corporate and rapidly dysfunctional New York City."
Harry & Meghan Reveals Premiere Date in Emotional New Trailer
Harry & Meghan will officially hit Netflix this month. After a teaser released last week revealed the series would be "coming soon", but today the streamer announced that the highly-anticipated docuseries would arrive on the platform this week. The "unprecedented and in-depth" documentary will see Prince Harry and Meghan Markle - the Duke and Duchess of Sussex - offer a look inside their love story and beyond.
The Hollywood Gossip
Stephen 'tWitch' Boss Left Suicide Note, Cited Past Struggles
We have another sad update on the stunning death of Stephen ‘tWitch’ Boss. As you likely know by now, the former So You Think You Can Dance runner-up and long-time DJ on The Ellen DeGeneres Show took his own life on Monday. tWitch was only 40 years old.
New Details Reportedly Emerge About Stephen ‘tWitch’ Boss’s Suicide Note
Following the news that Stephen ‘tWitch’ Boss passed away by suicide at the age of 40, more details about the note he left have surfaced. Law enforcement source told TMZ that Stephen ‘tWitch’ Boss left a note that was an “ambiguous reference” to the DJ’s past challenge. However, it was unclear what he was referring to in the note. It was further reported that investigators have determined that Boss took an Uber to a hotel less than a mile from his home on Monday (December 12th). He then switched his phone to airplane mode in an effort to make sure no one could reach or track him.
Jennifer Coolidge Still Rules, But Tanya Is the Weak Link in The White Lotus Season 2
The second season of The White Lotus sees creator Mike White take the heightened comedy and social commentary of Season 1 to new and exciting places. The Sicilian location of the titular chain resort has provided the setting for a swath of new characters to engage in all manner of romantic and sexual entanglements, jealousies, and embitterments. In the midst of all of that is the season's only crossover character, Tanya McQuoid, who returns after breaking out in Season 1. As played to Emmy-winning perfection by Jennifer Coolidge, Tanya spent the first season mourning the death of her mother, tentatively branching out into romance, and cruelly (if only somewhat knowingly) stringing along Natasha Rothwell's Belinda with the offer of a business partnership.
Bob McGrath, Sesame Street Icon, Dead at 90
Bob McGrath, Sesame Street multi-hyphenate, has passed away. He was 90 years old. McGrath's family confirmed that he had died Sunday in a Facebook post. "Hello Facebook friends. The McGrath family has some sad news to share. Our father Bob McGrath, passed away today. He died peacefully at home, surrounded by his family."
HBO Cancels Los Espookys After 2 Seasons
Los Espookys has been canceled by HBO after two seasons. The comedy, which starred Ana Fabrega, Julio Torres, Cassandra Ciangherotti, Bernardo Velasco, and Fred Armisen, saw a "group of friends who turn their love for horror into a peculiar business, providing horror to those who need it, in a dreamy Latin American country where the strange and eerie are just part of daily life."
Gossip Girl Returns for Season 2, NBC Celebrates the Dolly-Days
Hey, Upper East Siders: Gossip Girl returns today for its second season on HBO Max. Season 2 sees the return of original villain-turned-ally Georgina Sparks, played by Michelle Trachtenberg. Also today: Dolly Parton celebrates the holidays in NBC’s Mountain Magic Christmas special, the Sesame Street gang puts their own spin...
Mike Flanagan Spoils The Midnight Club's Canceled Season 2 in Lengthy Post
Mike Flanagan isn't letting The Midnight Club's cancellation keep him from resolving those Season 1 cliffhangers. Flanagan, who is also the mind behind series like The Haunting of Hill House, The Haunting of Bly Manor, and Midnight Mass, took to Twitter to express his disappointment about Netflix's decision to cancel the show after one season. "I'm very disappointed that Netflix has decided not to pursue a second season of The Midnight Club," wrote Flanagan. "But as promised, here are the answers to the unresolved mysteries of Season 1 (along with our plans for Season 2)."
The White Lotus Season 3: Everything We Know So Far
The White Lotus Season 2 will soon come to a close, after offering another dazzling, occasionally dark installment of Mike White's award-winning drama. Season 1 racked up 10 Emmy Awards, including Outstanding Limited or Anthology Series and Oustanding Supporting Actress for Jennifer Coolidge, and the second season has set the internet abuzz with each new episode. Season 2, which is currently airing, stars Coolidge, F. Murray Abraham, Meghann Fahy, Jon Gries, Tom Hollander, Michael Imperioli, Theo James, Aubrey Plaza, Haley Lu Richardson, Leo Woodall, and Will Sharpe.
Orange Is the New Black Actor Brad William Henke Dead at 56
Brad William Henke, best known for playing corrections officer Desi Piscatella in Orange Is the New Black, has passed away. He was 56 years old. Henke reportedly died in his sleep on Monday, November 29, though a cause of death was not given. The Screen Actors Guild Award winner was also a former NFL player, having played for the Denver Broncos before injuries pushed him to retire in 1994.
Harrison Ford & Jason Segel Comedy Shrinking Drops Teaser, Premiere Date
Harrison Ford is continuing his TV streak with Shrinking. The Apple TV+ comedy, created by Jason Segel and Ted Lasso team Bill Lawrence and Brett Goldstein, "follows a grieving therapist (played by Segel) who starts to break the rules and tell his clients exactly what he thinks," reads the official synopsis. "Ignoring his training and ethics, he finds himself making huge, tumultuous changes to people’s lives … including his own."
The Mandalorian Gets Season 3 Premiere Date
The Mandalorian officially has a Season 3 premiere date. After a lengthy hiatus - the last episode of Season 2 dropped in December 2020 - the third installment of the Star Wars series will debut on Disney+ March 1, 2023. The Mandalorian's third season is set to pick up right...
The Trailer for Letterkenny Season 11 Promises More Rural Canadian Shenanigans
More Canadian chaos is brewing in the trailer for Letterkenny's eleventh season. "In Season 11, the small town contends with the best chip flavors, lost dogs, an influencer invasion, Skid business, a mystery at the Church Bake Sale, unwanted guests at beer league, and the Degens stirring up trouble. And that’s just for starters," reads the official synopsis. The season will consist of six episodes.
By Cutting Non-Elimination Legs, The Amazing Race Commits to Consequences
Season 34 of The Amazing Race is great not only because of what’s in the competition, but also because of what isn’t. For the first time, the producers have removed non-elimination legs, which has created some of the most nail-biting episodes in years. The entire reality competition genre could learn from this example.
Blockbuster Canceled After 1 Season
Netflix has axed Blockbuster after one season. The streamer has opted not to move forward with the Randall Park-starring workplace comedy following its lackluster debut the first week of November. Blockbuster has failed to make Netflix's Weekly Top 10 rankings since its premiere and received middling critical reviews. Helmed by...
Primetimer
Los Angeles, CA
37K+
Followers
24K+
Post
14M+
Views
ABOUT
Keeping track of what's new and noteworthy in the world of television has never been more challenging. From a veteran team behind some of the web's favorite TV sites, Primetimer tracks the Peak TV era in real-time.https://www.primetimer.com
Comments / 0