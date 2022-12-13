The second season of The White Lotus sees creator Mike White take the heightened comedy and social commentary of Season 1 to new and exciting places. The Sicilian location of the titular chain resort has provided the setting for a swath of new characters to engage in all manner of romantic and sexual entanglements, jealousies, and embitterments. In the midst of all of that is the season's only crossover character, Tanya McQuoid, who returns after breaking out in Season 1. As played to Emmy-winning perfection by Jennifer Coolidge, Tanya spent the first season mourning the death of her mother, tentatively branching out into romance, and cruelly (if only somewhat knowingly) stringing along Natasha Rothwell's Belinda with the offer of a business partnership.

7 DAYS AGO