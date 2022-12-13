Read full article on original website
Ohio journalist arrested for publishing courtroom recording
A journalist at a southern Ohio newspaper faces a possible felony charge after posting secretly-recorded audio from a recent murder trial. Scioto Valley Guardian managing editor Derek Myers covered the high-profile murder trial of George Wagner IV, one of four members of the Wagner family who were charged in the massacre of eight members of the Rhoden family in 2016.
whbc.com
Response From Jackson Local Schools to Lawsuit READ HERE
A former Jackson Local School teacher is suing the district – a story we reported to you last week. An Arizona-based Christian legal advocacy group has come to the aid of the teacher. She says lost her job amidst efforts by two middle school students to change their gender identity. Vivian Geraghty says she was forced to resign from her job back in August. Alliance Defending Freedom attorney is suing the district in federal court. Geraghty told the district she could not address the children differently because it would violate her religious beliefs. The attorneys say the sides might have been able to find some middle ground between the parties. An injunction filed in the case asks that Geraghty be immediately returned to her job.
Fox 19
Pike County massacre: Life in prison with or without parole for George Wagner IV?
WAVERLY, Ohio (WXIX) - George Wagner IV will be sentenced Monday to life in prison after he was found guilty of killing eight people in Pike County more than six years ago. Wagner IV, 31, was convicted of planning and covering up eight murders with his family April 21-22, 2016 in rural Piketon, about two hours east of Downtown Cincinnati.
Parkersburg News & Sentinel
Picture This: A Warm Gesture
PARKERSBURG — Girl Scout Troop 10471 of the Daisy Scouts has collected socks for the Latrobe Street Mission in Parkersburg. The girls collected 636 pairs of socks for the mission. Bottom, from left, Evalyn Hornbeck, Addison Mathis, Aurora Daugherty, Amelia Walter and Lillian Westbrook. Top row, Harper Kupfner, Alaina Ong, Riley Frase, Arabella Daugherty and Cambria Ott. (Photo Provided)
Deputy killed in crash while transporting prisoner near Circleville
CIRCLEVILLE, Ohio (WCMH) – A Wyandot County deputy has died after getting in a two-car crash while transporting a prison inmate. The collision occurred just before noon Thursday on State Route 56 near its intersection with State Route 104 in Jackson Township. The Pickaway County Sheriff’s Office confirmed the deputy, Daniel J. Kin from Upper […]
ohio.edu
Bobcats celebrate Fall 2022 Commencement
Approximately 1,000 students joined the Ohio University Alumni family during the Fall 2022 Commencement. The ceremony, which recognized both undergraduate and graduate students, was held on Saturday, Dec. 10, at the Convocation Center in Athens. Ohio University Board of Trustees member Cary Cooper convened the commencement, welcoming all Bobcats and...
ohio.edu
MLK Jr. Celebration Committee announces annual brunch speaker
Ohio University’s annual brunch celebrating the life and legacy of Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. will take place on Monday, Jan. 16, 2023, from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. in the Baker University Center Ballroom. The event is hosted by the Division of Diversity and Inclusion. Each year, the...
Sheriff’s deputy killed in 2-vehicle crash near Circleville in Central Ohio
PICKAWAY COUNTY — A Wyandot County Sheriff’s deputy was killed and three other people were injured Thursday morning in a two-vehicle crash that occurred near Circleville as the deputy was transporting an inmate for a court hearing. >> Court puts stop to Columbus City Council’s new gun ordinances...
meigsindypress.com
Gallia County Grand Jury Returns Indictments
Editor’s Note: All suspects are considered innocent until proven guilty in a court of law. An indictment is one part of the legal process. It is not a conviction. Prosecuting Attorney Jason D. Holdren announces that the Gallia County Grand Jury met in November 2022 and returned indictments for the following individuals:
WTAP
Family pets die in house fire in Washington County
LOWELL, Ohio (WTAP) - No people were hurt, but several family pets passed away in a Friday morning fire. Lowell Adams Fire Chief Josh Harris says the fire happened on the 14000 block of State Route 60. That is just north of Lowell. He says the first responders were called...
sciotovalleyguardian.com
Suspected car thief arrested in Jackson Co.
JACKSON COUNTY, Ohio —The suspect in several auto thefts in Vinton and Jackson Counties was arrested this week. According to the Jackson County Municipal Court, probation officers with deputies from the Jackson County Sheriff’s Office arrested Hunter S. Beckett on Wednesday. Authorities say Beckett is suspected of stealing...
ohio.edu
Ohio University Southern celebrates student accomplishments with nurse pinning ceremony
Ohio University Southern celebrated the accomplishments of students Thursday, Dec. 8, 2022, with a pinning ceremony. Associate Director Michelle Theiss welcomed the graduates and noted the many challenges this class had faced, including COVID-19 moving instruction to online platforms and limiting in person interaction. “Despite this, they formed lasting bonds...
ohio.edu
Heritage Community Clinic to hold food pantry on Dec. 18
The Heritage Community Clinic will hold its first community food pantry at 16 West Green Drive in Athens on Sunday, Dec. 18, from 11:30 a.m. to 2:30 p.m. As the holidays approach, the Heritage Community Clinic and the Southeast Ohio Food Bank will distribute food to ensure that those in need — especially children who rely on school lunch plans — do not go hungry over winter break. Staff, students and volunteers from Community Health Programs will be assisting with the event. Participants must meet eligibility guidelines, including that they must meet 200 percent of the federal poverty guidelines based on household size.
wvpublic.org
On-The-Scene Memories Stay With Photographer 55 Years After The Silver Bridge Disaster
On Dec. 15, 1967, the Silver Bridge that connected Point Pleasant, West Virginia and Gallipolis, Ohio, collapsed under the weight of afternoon rush-hour traffic. Forty-six people died. Now 79 and retired, former WSAZ-TV cameraman Earl Ward was one of the first journalists to reach the Ohio River disaster site. His...
ohio.edu
Statewide Center works toward health equity for all Ohioans
People are the heart of preventing substance use disorder and promoting mental health. In Ohio communities, people are working to help themselves meet health challenges – and people are working to help them do it. It’s a vibrant ecosystem that places emphasis on partnership, prevention science and equity to make positive change in systems and structures and, most importantly, the health outcomes of all Ohioans.
WSAZ
Ohio Gov. DeWine announces training requirements that would arm certain school staff members
OHIO (WSAZ) - What’s supposed to be a safe place for students to learn has been the scene of tragedy for schools across the country. The topic of whether or not to arm teachers has been on the table, with a number of states already providing the opportunity. In...
NBC4 Columbus
OhioHealth to acquire Appalachian hospital on Jan. 1
CAMBRIDGE, Ohio (COLUMBUS BUSINESS FIRST) — OhioHealth Corp. is expanding its Appalachian presence with the acquisition of a 13th hospital. Southeastern Ohio Regional Medical Center in Cambridge joins the system on Jan. 1 after a six-year arms’s length relationship, OhioHealth announced Thursday. The hospital, with its ambulance company and physician practice, is Guernsey County’s largest employer.
sciotopost.com
Fairfield County – Search for Next of Kin for a 56-Year-Old Male
Fairfield County – The Fairfield County Coroner’s Office is attempting to locate next of kin for Jack Edward Kvochick, a 56 year old white male who was residing in Lancaster, Ohio. If you have information about Mr. Kvochick’s next of kin, please notify the Coroner’s Office. Contact with the Coroner’s Office can be made by email at [email protected] or leave a message at 740-652-2865. Thank you.
West Virginia woman killed in motorcycle crash, man charged with DUI
PARKERSBURG, W.Va. (WTRF) — Officials in Wood County are investigating a early Sunday morning motorcycle accident that left one woman dead, according to The Parkersburg News and Sentinel. The incident happened in the 100 block of Williams Highway in Parkersburg. Deputies were advised by 911 dispatchers that a female was being given CPR at the […]
sciotopost.com
Pickaway County – Man Gets Intervention for Laurelville Truck Theft
PICKAWAY – A 24-year-old man ran out of time and law enforcement caught up with him after a warrant for his arrest in 2021. According to the Pickaway County sheriff’s office, they were called to the intersection of Kellenberger Rd. and Orr Rd. in Ross County for a report of a stolen vehicle. Dispatch advised that Ross County Sheriff’s Office received a call from a company that one of the company trucks was taken from their yard in Laurelville.
