Here are 4 common drugs that are in shortage right now

Some commonly used medications are in shortage due to supply chain issues, according to the U.S. Food and Drug Administration (FDA). Here are the four most common drugs that are in short supply right now and how you can cope, if you are affected by it. 1. Albuterol Sulfate Inhalational...
Axios

FDA fast-tracks review of over-the-counter opioid drug

A nasal spray for reversing opioid overdoses could become available over-the-counter as early as next March after the Food and Drug Administration gave it priority review. Why it matters: Advocacy groups, medical associations and federal agencies have said expanding the availability of naloxone is critical to addressing the addiction epidemic that killed more than 100,000 Americans last year.
contagionlive.com

This Week’s Infectious Disease Breaking News

It was a week marked by significant FDA decisions and COVID-19 treatment updates. This week's top stories revolved around COVID-19 and potentially promising treatments. However, there were also some breaking FDA decisions. The last available COVID-19 monoclonal antibody, bebtelovimab, is now no longer authorized due to suspected inability to neutralize...
CBS News

Which life insurance is best for seniors?

Life insurance is often considered beneficial for a wide array of people. Whether you're young and single or married with children who depend on you, a life insurance policy in the correct amount can be valuable without breaking the bank. But while life insurance is considered a fundamental element of...
HealthDay

Pfizer Asks FDA to Approve Tweaked COVID Booster as Third Shot for Kids Under 5

MONDAY, Dec. 5, 2022 (HealthDay News) -- Infants and young children could soon receive an updated COVID-19 vaccine as part of their three-dose series. Pfizer Inc. on Monday asked the U.S. Food and Drug Administration to have the vaccine that targets the Omicron subvariants BA.4 and BA.5 replace the third dose in the series for children aged 6 months through 4 years old. Children in that age group would still receive two doses of the original COVID vaccine prior to the Omicron-targeted dose.
WebMD

Vaccines Are Effective Against Long COVID: Study

Dec. 7, 2022 – Getting at least one dose of a COVID-19 vaccine decreases the chances of having symptoms beyond 3 weeks or developing long COVID, a new analysis shows. When compared to people who got no vaccine at all, a single dose of Pfizer, Moderna, AstraZeneca, or the Janssen vaccine was 29% effective at preventing long COVID. The protection was strongest (35% effective) for those who were vaccinated before being infected with the coronavirus. Post-infection vaccination also helped (27% effective).
US News and World Report

U.S. FDA Approves Ferring Pharma's First Gene Therapy for Bladder Cancer

(Reuters) -The U.S. Food and Drug Administration on Friday approved Swiss drugmaker Ferring Pharmaceuticals' first gene therapy for treating adult patients with a type of bladder cancer. The therapy, Adstiladrin, is for patients with an aggressive form of the disease whose current options include having their bladder removed. The treatment,...
iheart.com

FDA Grants Priority Review For Pfizer's RSV Vaccine

The United States Food and Drug Administration has granted a priority review for Pfizer's respiratory syncytial virus (RSV) vaccine. Pfizer is seeking approval for its vaccine, RSVpreF, for adults over the age of 60. The pharmaceutical company said that late-stage clinical trials showed that the vaccine was 85.7% effective at...
foodsafetynews.com

Sweetened jujube recalled because presence of sulfites was not revealed on packages

Northern Food I/E Inc., of Westbury, NY, is recalling all lots and codes of its 8.3-ounce (235-gram) packages of “Lukai sweetened jujube” because they may contain undeclared sulfites. The recall was initiated after routine sampling by New York State Department of Agriculture and Markets Food Inspectors and subsequent...
MedicalXpress

Japanese dengue vaccine becomes second approved by EU

Japanese pharmaceutical company Takeda said the European Union had given the green light to its dengue fever vaccine, making it the second jab preventing the disease to be approved by the bloc. Mosquito-borne dengue can cause hemorrhagic fever and infects an estimated 100 to 400 million people yearly, although over...
US News and World Report

For Bear Stock Pickers, 2023 Is Full of Rich Pickings

LONDON (Reuters) - Well-known activist short-selling hedge funds expect to find more companies squeezed by tough economic conditions in 2023, potentially increasing instances where balance-sheet sinkholes are hidden. Some $321 billion worth of U.S. and European speculative-grade debt is due for refinancing over the next 12-14 months. Defaults may double...
hotnewhiphop.com

Juul Has Settled Over 5,000 Lawsuits

The vaping company says the settlements represent a promising future for their operations. Juul has officially settled more than 5,000 lawsuits in relation to harm caused by their vaping products. Native American tribes, school districts, as well as individuals and families of Juul users were responsible for bringing the abundance...
