FDA fast-tracks review of over-the-counter opioid drug
A nasal spray for reversing opioid overdoses could become available over-the-counter as early as next March after the Food and Drug Administration gave it priority review. Why it matters: Advocacy groups, medical associations and federal agencies have said expanding the availability of naloxone is critical to addressing the addiction epidemic that killed more than 100,000 Americans last year.
Some parents concerned over empty drug store shelves, shortage of popular antibiotic
Across the U.S., parents are searching for solutions as demand for pediatric medications surge.
COVID-19 drug Paxlovid has been free; next year, sticker shock awaits
Nearly 6 million Americans have taken Paxlovid for free, courtesy of the federal government. But the government plans to stop footing the bill within months.
contagionlive.com
This Week’s Infectious Disease Breaking News
It was a week marked by significant FDA decisions and COVID-19 treatment updates. This week's top stories revolved around COVID-19 and potentially promising treatments. However, there were also some breaking FDA decisions. The last available COVID-19 monoclonal antibody, bebtelovimab, is now no longer authorized due to suspected inability to neutralize...
Lidl recalls Advent calendars due to potential salmonella contamination
Lidl U.S. recalled its Favorina branded Advent calendar over concerns that some of the product may be contaminated with salmonella, which can cause serious and fatal infections.
Pfizer Asks FDA to Approve Tweaked COVID Booster as Third Shot for Kids Under 5
MONDAY, Dec. 5, 2022 (HealthDay News) -- Infants and young children could soon receive an updated COVID-19 vaccine as part of their three-dose series. Pfizer Inc. on Monday asked the U.S. Food and Drug Administration to have the vaccine that targets the Omicron subvariants BA.4 and BA.5 replace the third dose in the series for children aged 6 months through 4 years old. Children in that age group would still receive two doses of the original COVID vaccine prior to the Omicron-targeted dose.
Experimental decoy drug tricks coronavirus, then destroys it
An experimental decoy drug that's designed to lure the coronavirus away from cells is being readied for tests in humans.
WebMD
Vaccines Are Effective Against Long COVID: Study
Dec. 7, 2022 – Getting at least one dose of a COVID-19 vaccine decreases the chances of having symptoms beyond 3 weeks or developing long COVID, a new analysis shows. When compared to people who got no vaccine at all, a single dose of Pfizer, Moderna, AstraZeneca, or the Janssen vaccine was 29% effective at preventing long COVID. The protection was strongest (35% effective) for those who were vaccinated before being infected with the coronavirus. Post-infection vaccination also helped (27% effective).
US News and World Report
U.S. FDA Approves Ferring Pharma's First Gene Therapy for Bladder Cancer
(Reuters) -The U.S. Food and Drug Administration on Friday approved Swiss drugmaker Ferring Pharmaceuticals' first gene therapy for treating adult patients with a type of bladder cancer. The therapy, Adstiladrin, is for patients with an aggressive form of the disease whose current options include having their bladder removed. The treatment,...
iheart.com
FDA Grants Priority Review For Pfizer's RSV Vaccine
The United States Food and Drug Administration has granted a priority review for Pfizer's respiratory syncytial virus (RSV) vaccine. Pfizer is seeking approval for its vaccine, RSVpreF, for adults over the age of 60. The pharmaceutical company said that late-stage clinical trials showed that the vaccine was 85.7% effective at...
foodsafetynews.com
Sweetened jujube recalled because presence of sulfites was not revealed on packages
Northern Food I/E Inc., of Westbury, NY, is recalling all lots and codes of its 8.3-ounce (235-gram) packages of “Lukai sweetened jujube” because they may contain undeclared sulfites. The recall was initiated after routine sampling by New York State Department of Agriculture and Markets Food Inspectors and subsequent...
Repeat Vaccinations and Immune Exhaustion: A Possible But Unlikely Link
When Covid vaccine booster shots were proposed last year, people debated their practicality and risk-benefit ratio, especially among the younger populations. Every vaccine shot has side effects and risks, which must not outweigh their protective benefits.
MedicalXpress
Japanese dengue vaccine becomes second approved by EU
Japanese pharmaceutical company Takeda said the European Union had given the green light to its dengue fever vaccine, making it the second jab preventing the disease to be approved by the bloc. Mosquito-borne dengue can cause hemorrhagic fever and infects an estimated 100 to 400 million people yearly, although over...
Pfizer asks FDA to clear updated COVID shot for kids under 5
Pfizer is asking U.S. regulators to authorize its Omicron-targeting COVID-19 vaccine for children as young as 6 months.
US News and World Report
hotnewhiphop.com
