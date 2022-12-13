ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Orlando, FL

fox35orlando.com

Central Florida mentorship programs help keep kids off streets

WINTER PARK, Fla. - As the Orlando Police Department investigates several horrific shootings it’s now learned were the result of gang violence, FOX 35 News is looking more into how to prevent kids from joining gangs. Our team spoke with three different men who grew up on the streets...
ORLANDO, FL
2traveldads.com

Camp Margaritaville Resort Near Orlando – Tiny Home Getaway in Central Florida

Who knew that Camp Margaritaville would become a thing one day? And who knew that it would be the perfect destination for exploring the lakes and nature preserves of Central Florida. Near Legoland and not too far from Disney World and Universal Orlando, Camp Margaritaville in Florida is a fun spot to camp out for a few days or a week to just relax or have all the Florida adventures.
AUBURNDALE, FL
WFTV Channel 9 Orlando

‘He’s not going to die in vain’: Central Florida family’s tragedy leads to medical breakthrough

ORLANDO, Fla. — Two local moms turned their mourning into a medical breakthrough that could help future kids. Their baby died of a rare genetic condition at just two months old, and as they told only Channel 9′s Karla Ray, their selfless donation of their son’s body to scientists led to brand new information about his condition, and it’s changing how treatments are formed.
ORLANDO, FL
WFTV Channel 9 Orlando

New Publix opens in Brevard County

ROCKLEDGE, Fla. — Shoppers in Brevard County now have an additional option to pick up their holiday goodies. On Thursday Publix opened a new store at Rockledge Square, 1880 US Hwy 1 South. See map of location below:. “We are excited to welcome our customers to the new store...
BREVARD COUNTY, FL
WFTV Channel 9 Orlando

9 things to do in Central Florida this weekend

ORLANDO, Fla. — The holiday season is fast approaching, and there are plenty of ways to celebrate it. Here are 9 things to do this weekend. Dazzling Nights is a magical holiday experience for everyone. Over a million lights will immerse you in the wonder of the holidays. Click here for more information.
ORLANDO, FL
fox35orlando.com

'I want your money:' Robbery suspect posed as power worker before Florida home invasion

DELAND, Fla. - Deputies in Volusia County are searching for a robbery suspect who posed as a power worker before robbing an 87-year-old man in his garage. The robbery happened around 1 p.m. at a home on Twin Oaks Drive in DeLand. An 87-year-old man told deputies the suspect walked into his garage and lured him out of the home by saying he had to do tree work on the property. The suspect showed the man a "work order" according to deputies.
DELAND, FL
Outsider.com

Crocodiles Make a Comeback Florida, Sighting Baffles Scientists

Florida residents have reported multiple sightings of two separate crocodile species in recent months. And scientists aren’t sure where they’re coming from. Nile crocodiles and American crocodiles, which were recently thought to be nearly extinct, have been stalking around the coastal regions of the Sunshine State. And people aren’t exactly happy to see them.
FLORIDA STATE
WESH

Kissimmee to launch free car service in 2023

KISSIMMEE, Fla. — The City of Kissimmee will be launching a free car service in January called FreeBee. It will take locals and visitors just about anywhere they'd like to go within city limits. Those in need of a ride will be able to request a free one on...
KISSIMMEE, FL

