Lake County Florida Dining - Salsa RestaurantLake County Florida - Here's What's HappeningTavares, FL
Seven Years After Dog in Texas Ran Away, She Reunited with Her Family in FloridaTracy StengelOrlando, FL
What is the Least Expensive 5-Star Hotel in Florida? What is the Most Expensive? What is the Most Popular?L. CaneFlorida State
Duluth Trading Cure Bowl on 12/16Adrian HolmanOrlando, FL
My Favorite Orlando RestaurantsNick DaviesOrlando, FL
fox35orlando.com
Central Florida mentorship programs help keep kids off streets
WINTER PARK, Fla. - As the Orlando Police Department investigates several horrific shootings it’s now learned were the result of gang violence, FOX 35 News is looking more into how to prevent kids from joining gangs. Our team spoke with three different men who grew up on the streets...
New Sunnyside Cannabis Dispensary Now Open in West Orlando
The new Sunnyside Dispensary represents Cresco Labs’ 21st store in Florida
Mochinut to Open New Orlando Location
"I chose that location because it is a growing area, but it lacks a place that offers the unique selection of mochi donuts and boba tea that we offer.”
2traveldads.com
Camp Margaritaville Resort Near Orlando – Tiny Home Getaway in Central Florida
Who knew that Camp Margaritaville would become a thing one day? And who knew that it would be the perfect destination for exploring the lakes and nature preserves of Central Florida. Near Legoland and not too far from Disney World and Universal Orlando, Camp Margaritaville in Florida is a fun spot to camp out for a few days or a week to just relax or have all the Florida adventures.
Lake County Florida Dining - Salsa Restaurant
I love really good Mexican / Tex-Mex food. We found Salsa Restaurant and Bar about a year ago and have never been disappointed. Salsa Restaurant & Bar, 2270 Vindale Rd, Tavares, Florida 32778Photo byCindy Rybaczyk / Lake County Florida - Here's What's Happening.
19-year-old shoots two at Orlando resorts with gun purchased earlier in the day
A 19-year-old Georgia man is in custody after allegedly going on a shooting spree at several Orlando resorts. The Orange County Sheriff's Office arrested Jailen Rasheed Houston on Thursday morning. Houston is believed to have been the man who fired on people at two Orlando resorts.
‘He’s not going to die in vain’: Central Florida family’s tragedy leads to medical breakthrough
ORLANDO, Fla. — Two local moms turned their mourning into a medical breakthrough that could help future kids. Their baby died of a rare genetic condition at just two months old, and as they told only Channel 9′s Karla Ray, their selfless donation of their son’s body to scientists led to brand new information about his condition, and it’s changing how treatments are formed.
fox35orlando.com
70-year-old Florida man sucker punched by stranger at Kissimmee shopping plaza
KISSIMMEE, Fla. - A 70-year-old man said he was attacked by a driver, who refused to stop in a crosswalk that he was using. "When I was hit it was pretty blunt force, I was so surprised." Lee Loupton said about getting punched by a stranger at The Loop shopping center in Kissimmee.
fox35orlando.com
Affidavit: Man armed with AR-15-style rifle shoots 2 at Orlando resorts overnight
ORLANDO, Fla. - A 19-year-old Georgia man armed with an AR-15-style weapon walked into the lobby of a resort in Orlando, Florida late Wednesday and started shooting, before leaving and allegedly opening fire at another resort and into nearby apartments, according to an Orange County Sheriff's Office arrest affidavit. A...
Best places to see Christmas lights in the Orlando area in 2022
Celebrate the holidays by planning trips to some of the the best Christmas light displays in the greater Orlando area!. We’ve compiled a list of some of the best in our area. Take a look:. Downtown for the Holidays. December 14, 2022 to December 23, 2022. Experience the sights...
New Publix opens in Brevard County
ROCKLEDGE, Fla. — Shoppers in Brevard County now have an additional option to pick up their holiday goodies. On Thursday Publix opened a new store at Rockledge Square, 1880 US Hwy 1 South. See map of location below:. “We are excited to welcome our customers to the new store...
fox35orlando.com
Dozens of destructive ducks to be removed from this Florida neighborhood
Dozens of ducks are being evicted from some of Winter Park's nicest neighborhoods. Officials say they have become a nuisance and a health hazard.
9 things to do in Central Florida this weekend
ORLANDO, Fla. — The holiday season is fast approaching, and there are plenty of ways to celebrate it. Here are 9 things to do this weekend. Dazzling Nights is a magical holiday experience for everyone. Over a million lights will immerse you in the wonder of the holidays. Click here for more information.
WESH
Sheriff: Man who shot 2 women at Central Florida resorts said he would do it again
ORANGE COUNTY, Fla. — It was a frightening scene in the heart of Orlando's theme park district on Wednesday night. The Orange County Sheriff's Office arrested Jailen Houston, 19, after they said he carried out a shooting spree near International Drive starting around 10:40 p.m. In total, deputies got...
fox35orlando.com
Officials: Melbourne Phantom Fireworks store struck by vehicle had no sprinkler system
WEST MELBOURNE, Fla. - FOX 35 has learned that the Phantom Fireworks store in West Melbourne that became engulfed in flames after it was struck by a vehicle in November did not have a sprinkler system. The store's owner and a spokesperson for Brevard County Fire Rescue both confirmed to...
Florida students hit by vehicle while walking in front of school end up getting cited
Two students were hit by a vehicle while crossing a road in front of a high school, according to NBC affiliate WESH.
fox35orlando.com
'I want your money:' Robbery suspect posed as power worker before Florida home invasion
DELAND, Fla. - Deputies in Volusia County are searching for a robbery suspect who posed as a power worker before robbing an 87-year-old man in his garage. The robbery happened around 1 p.m. at a home on Twin Oaks Drive in DeLand. An 87-year-old man told deputies the suspect walked into his garage and lured him out of the home by saying he had to do tree work on the property. The suspect showed the man a "work order" according to deputies.
Crocodiles Make a Comeback Florida, Sighting Baffles Scientists
Florida residents have reported multiple sightings of two separate crocodile species in recent months. And scientists aren’t sure where they’re coming from. Nile crocodiles and American crocodiles, which were recently thought to be nearly extinct, have been stalking around the coastal regions of the Sunshine State. And people aren’t exactly happy to see them.
WESH
Kissimmee to launch free car service in 2023
KISSIMMEE, Fla. — The City of Kissimmee will be launching a free car service in January called FreeBee. It will take locals and visitors just about anywhere they'd like to go within city limits. Those in need of a ride will be able to request a free one on...
fox35orlando.com
'They are a nuisance': Florida city votes to remove invasive ducks labeled aggressive, destructive
WINTER PARK, Fla. - Muscovy ducks are black-and-white with red around their eyes. The Winter Park City Commission voted unanimously Wednesday for a measure to send them packing. The Florida Fish & Wildlife Commission (FWC) classifies Muscovy ducks as invasive. Trapper Isaac Rempe says the birds are aggressive and destructive....
