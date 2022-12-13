Read full article on original website
Former President Donald Trump speaks to supporters during a rally at the I-80 Speedway on May 01, 2022 in Greenwood, Nebraska. (Scott Olson/Getty Images) Hours after Donald Trump lashed out over the possibility that the Department of Justice could be receiving one or more criminal referrals next week from the House select committee investigating the Jan. 6th riot at the Capitol, he launched a new broadside with an implied threat that his perceived political enemies "must be dealt with."
US News and World Report
Securities Trader Charged in New York With Front-Running Employer's Trades
(Reuters) -An equities trader at a large U.S. asset manager was criminally charged with using information about his employer's trades to make tens of millions of dollars in an insider trading scheme, federal prosecutors in New York said on Wednesday. Equities trader Lawrence Billimek, 51, of Hailey, Idaho, was arrested...
US News and World Report
Ex-Twitter Worker Gets 3-1/2-Year U.S. Prison Term for Spying for Saudi Arabia
OAKLAND, Calif. (Reuters) -A former Twitter Inc manager convicted of spying for Saudi Arabia by sharing user data several years ago and potentially exposing users to persecution was sentenced to 3-1/2 years in prison on Wednesday, U.S. prosecutors said. Ahmad Abouammo had been found guilty by a jury in August...
US News and World Report
Biden Admin Says U.S. Wrongly Revoked Oppenheimer's Security Clearance in 1954
(Reuters) - The Biden administration on Friday reversed a 1954 decision by the U.S. Atomic Energy Commission (AEC) to revoke the security clearance of Robert Oppenheimer, known as the "father of the atomic bomb" for his work on the Manhattan Project. Energy Secretary Jennifer Granholm said in a written order...
US News and World Report
Chinese Capital Beijing Reports First COVID Deaths Since Policy Easing
BEIJING (Reuters) - Two former Chinese state media journalists have died in the capital Beijing in recent days due to COVID-19, local media reported on Friday, among the first reported fatalities since most epidemic control policies were removed on Dec. 7. Yang Lianghua, a former People's Daily reporter, died on...
US News and World Report
Tesla Plans to Announce Mexico EV Plant as Soon as Next Week -Bloomberg News
(Reuters) - Tesla Inc is finalizing plans to build an electric vehicle assembly plant in an industrial area of northeastern Mexico and may announce the factory as early as next week, Bloomberg News reported late Friday. The plant will be located in Santa Catarina in Monterrey city, the capital of...
US News and World Report
Exclusive-The Global Supply Trail That Leads to Russia’s Killer Drones
(Reuters) - The hundreds of Russian drones hovering ominously over the Ukrainian battlefield owe their existence to an elastic, sanctions-evading supply chain that often runs through a shabby office above a Hong Kong marketplace, and sometimes through a yellow stucco home in suburban Florida. The "Sea Eagle" Orlan 10 UAV...
US News and World Report
Kremlin Says It Is Finalising Last Details of Response to Oil Price Cap
(Reuters) - The Kremlin said on Friday it was finalising the last details of how it would respond to the West's imposition of a price cap on Russia's oil exports. Moscow has repeatedly said it will not sell oil to countries that comply with the cap and has promised to publish a presidential decree outlining Russia's full response this week.
US News and World Report
Citi, Revlon Lenders Reach Deal Over $500 Million Accidental Payment
(Reuters) - Citigroup Inc reached an agreement with all 10 Revlon Inc lenders it mistakenly paid about $500 million on a loan, ending litigation of more than two years, a court document showed on Friday. Citigroup, as Revlon's loan agent, had accidentally used its own money in August 2020 to...
US News and World Report
U.S. Justice Department Moves to Eliminate Cocaine Sentencing Disparity
WASHINGTON (Reuters) -U.S. Attorney General Merrick Garland instructed federal prosecutors on Friday to end disparities in the way they charge offenses involving crack cocaine and powder cocaine. The change, outlined in a pair of internal memos released by the Justice Department on Friday, is a win for criminal justice reform...
