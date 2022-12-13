WARRENTON (VR) — The wild American ginseng season ends Dec. 31, and Virginians foraging the root will need to finish gathering by then. The ginseng harvest runs Sept. 1 through Dec. 31, and the root is a sought-after plant product in Southwest Virginia for its medicinal properties and herbal applications. While ginseng foraging is primarily a commercial activity, foraging in general has become more popular in recent years. Many seek wild edible and medicinal plants to learn about self-reliance and wilderness survival, and to expand their food sources. Tim MacWelch is one such person. Growing up, foraging for berries, nuts, roots and wild...

VIRGINIA STATE ・ 21 MINUTES AGO