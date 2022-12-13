Read full article on original website
Air India jumbo order includes 190 Boeing MAX, 30 787s -sources
LONDON/NEW DELHI (Reuters) - Air India is close to a deal to order more than 200 Boeing jets including 190 narrowbody 737 MAX and 30 widebody 787s - part of an historic fleet shake-up roughly split with Boeing’s European rival Airbus, industry sources said on Friday.
Indian and Chinese troops fight with sticks and bricks in video
Video of what appears to be a previously unreported violent clash between Indian and Chinese troops at their disputed Himalayan border has emerged online, offering a rare window into the long-simmering territorial tensions between the two Asian powers.
China Sues U.S. for Choking Off Semiconductor Industry
The legal proceedings this month were Beijing's first material response to the chip export controls imposed by the United States in October.
CNBC
China readying $143 billion package for its chip firms in face of U.S. curbs, sources say
China is working on a more than 1 trillion yuan ($143 billion) support package for its semiconductor industry, three sources told Reuters. It signals, as analysts have expected, a more direct approach by China in shaping the future of an industry which has become a geopolitical hot button due to soaring demand for chips and which Beijing regards as a cornerstone of its technological might.
Ecuador's trade agreement with China is 'practically closed,' says Lasso
GUAYAQUIL, Ecuador, Dec 14 (Reuters) - Ecuadorian President Guillermo Lasso said on Wednesday that the country is on the verge of closing a free trade agreement with China, a deal that would increase exports and boost employment in the South American country's manufacturing industry.
Airbus, Qatar trial to be split as A350 jet row rumbles on
LONDON, Dec 16 (Reuters) - A $2 billion legal battle between Airbus (AIR.PA) and Qatar Airways looks set to drag through most of 2023 after a UK court split the case, amid a glimmer of hope that high-level contacts on the sidelines of the World Cup might yield a breakthrough.
U.S. Offers Full Backing to India After China Border Clash
The Pentagon said it was watching closely, after both Beijing and New Delhi blamed the other side's troops for triggering a skirmish.
Germany approves 10 billion euro F-35 jet deal with U.S
BERLIN, Dec 14 (Reuters) - Germany got the go-ahead to buy F-35 fighter jets produced by U.S. defence giant Lockheed Martin (LMT.N) as part of military procurement projects worth 13 billion euros ($13.85 billion), Defence Minister Christine Lambrecht said on Wednesday.
COVID-19 is about to explode in China. What that could mean for the United States.
Experts are predicting COVID cases in China will explode after the country ended its strict zero-COVID policy. Here's how the US may be affected.
The Dispute Behind India and China's Border Clash
Beijing has reasons for keeping the border dispute alive, experts say.
India Details 'Face-Off' With China Soldiers in Border Clash
The latest border clash was the most serious since India and China's deadly skirmish in June 2020.
India reports a military clash with China at their border
Soldiers from India and China clashed last week along their disputed border, India's defense minister said. The Indian army said troops on both sides suffered minor injuries.
China's COVID spike not due to lifting of restrictions - WHO director
GENEVA, Dec 14 (Reuters) - COVID-19 infections were exploding in China well before the government's decision to abandon its strict "zero-COVID" policy, a World Health Organization director said on Wednesday, quashing suggestions that the sudden reversal caused a spike in cases.
China removes six officials after Manchester consulate incident, UK says
LONDON, Dec 14 (Reuters) - China has removed six officials from Britain who police wanted to question over the treatment of a man who said he was kicked and punched while protesting outside the Chinese consulate in Manchester, British foreign minister James Cleverly said.
Australia vies with China for Pacific influence, signs new security deal
Australia has signed a new security deal with island nation Vanuatu as part of an ongoing competition with China for influence in the Pacific.
Narendra Modi compared to Osama bin Laden as India and Pakistan exchange bitter war of words
India and Pakistan’s ministers exchanged strong words at the United Nations Security Council on Thursday as the representatives from the two rival neighbours traded accusations on supporting terror groups in the region.Pakistan’s Bilawal Bhutto Zardari lashed out at his Indian counterpart S Jaishankar in New York on Thursday and said: “[I want to tell India] that Osama bin Laden is dead, but the butcher of Gujarat lives and he is the Prime Minister of India.”“He (PM Modi) was banned from entering this country until he became the Prime Minister. This is the Prime Minister of the RSS and the...
Marketmind: China's loan danger
Dec 13 (Reuters) - A look at the day ahead in Asian markets from Jamie McGeever. As investors enter something of a holding pattern ahead of key central bank policy decisions this week, China's markets are on the defensive after yet another indication that the country's economic growth engine is far from purring.
Macron wants European response to U.S. IRA to amount to 2% of GDP
PARIS, Dec 15 (Reuters) - French President Emmanuel Macron said on Thursday Europe needed an urgent response to the U.S. Inflation Reduction Act to ensure a future for its industry and welcomed the mandate given to the European Commission to come up with a plan early next year.
Pakistan accuses India of being behind 2021 bombing outside militant home
ISLAMABAD (Reuters) -Pakistan’s interior minister accused India on Tuesday of being behind a bombing in 2021 near the house of Hafiz Saeed, the founder of a militant Islamist group blamed for a deadly 2008 attack in Mumbai.
India on High Alert as China Clash Sparks Fears of Escalation at Border
India's eastern forces have been put on alert following a skirmish last week that resulted in injuries to both nations.
