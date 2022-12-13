ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

Reuters

Air India jumbo order includes 190 Boeing MAX, 30 787s -sources

LONDON/NEW DELHI (Reuters) - Air India is close to a deal to order more than 200 Boeing jets including 190 narrowbody 737 MAX and 30 widebody 787s - part of an historic fleet shake-up roughly split with Boeing’s European rival Airbus, industry sources said on Friday.
CNN

Indian and Chinese troops fight with sticks and bricks in video

Video of what appears to be a previously unreported violent clash between Indian and Chinese troops at their disputed Himalayan border has emerged online, offering a rare window into the long-simmering territorial tensions between the two Asian powers.
CNBC

China readying $143 billion package for its chip firms in face of U.S. curbs, sources say

China is working on a more than 1 trillion yuan ($143 billion) support package for its semiconductor industry, three sources told Reuters. It signals, as analysts have expected, a more direct approach by China in shaping the future of an industry which has become a geopolitical hot button due to soaring demand for chips and which Beijing regards as a cornerstone of its technological might.
Reuters

Airbus, Qatar trial to be split as A350 jet row rumbles on

LONDON, Dec 16 (Reuters) - A $2 billion legal battle between Airbus (AIR.PA) and Qatar Airways looks set to drag through most of 2023 after a UK court split the case, amid a glimmer of hope that high-level contacts on the sidelines of the World Cup might yield a breakthrough.
Reuters

Germany approves 10 billion euro F-35 jet deal with U.S

BERLIN, Dec 14 (Reuters) - Germany got the go-ahead to buy F-35 fighter jets produced by U.S. defence giant Lockheed Martin (LMT.N) as part of military procurement projects worth 13 billion euros ($13.85 billion), Defence Minister Christine Lambrecht said on Wednesday.
The Independent

Narendra Modi compared to Osama bin Laden as India and Pakistan exchange bitter war of words

India and Pakistan’s ministers exchanged strong words at the United Nations Security Council on Thursday as the representatives from the two rival neighbours traded accusations on supporting terror groups in the region.Pakistan’s Bilawal Bhutto Zardari lashed out at his Indian counterpart S Jaishankar in New York on Thursday and said: “[I want to tell India] that Osama bin Laden is dead, but the butcher of Gujarat lives and he is the Prime Minister of India.”“He (PM Modi) was banned from entering this country until he became the Prime Minister. This is the Prime Minister of the RSS and the...
Reuters

Marketmind: China's loan danger

Dec 13 (Reuters) - A look at the day ahead in Asian markets from Jamie McGeever. As investors enter something of a holding pattern ahead of key central bank policy decisions this week, China's markets are on the defensive after yet another indication that the country's economic growth engine is far from purring.
Reuters

Macron wants European response to U.S. IRA to amount to 2% of GDP

PARIS, Dec 15 (Reuters) - French President Emmanuel Macron said on Thursday Europe needed an urgent response to the U.S. Inflation Reduction Act to ensure a future for its industry and welcomed the mandate given to the European Commission to come up with a plan early next year.

