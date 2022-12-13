India and Pakistan’s ministers exchanged strong words at the United Nations Security Council on Thursday as the representatives from the two rival neighbours traded accusations on supporting terror groups in the region.Pakistan’s Bilawal Bhutto Zardari lashed out at his Indian counterpart S Jaishankar in New York on Thursday and said: “[I want to tell India] that Osama bin Laden is dead, but the butcher of Gujarat lives and he is the Prime Minister of India.”“He (PM Modi) was banned from entering this country until he became the Prime Minister. This is the Prime Minister of the RSS and the...

1 DAY AGO