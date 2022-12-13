ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Indianapolis, IN

Colts Sign Former Bills Starting WR Ahead of Vikings Clash

By HH Staff
 3 days ago

The Indianapolis Colts announce a trio of roster moves including the signing of former Buffalo Bills starting wide receiver.

The Indianapolis Colts have been busy during the bye week, and they kicked off Tuesday by announcing a trio of roster moves.

The Colts announced they had signed former Buffalo Bills and Washington Commanders starting wide receiver Robert Foster to their practice squad.

Foster played for the Alabama Crimson Tide before signing with the Bills in 2018. He started three games and played in 13 as a rookie. His numbers were solid in his first year with 27 catches for 541 yards and three touchdowns .

He followed his rookie season with just three catches for 64 yards on two starts in 13 games. He was with the Commanders in 2020 and had two starts in four games.

Foster is a low risk player to bring to the team as a member of the practice squad. The 6'2 and 196-pound receiver bounced on and off the New York Giants practice squad this year several times and was released on November 29th.

The Colts also announced they had signed tight end Nikola Kalinic to the 53-man roster from the practice squad.

Kalinic has been on the active roster the last three games for the Colts, and they had to make a decision to elevate him permanently or subject him to the waiver. Fortunately for Kalinic, he's now on the 53.

The Colts also released wide receiver Keke Coutee from the practice squad. Coutee had mainly seen action on special teams this season as a punt returner.

The Colts have moved to the No. 7 overall pick in the updated NFL Draft order and are in action next against the Minnesota Vikings on Sunday. The Vikings missed a chance to clinch their division in a loss to the Lions last week and open as a 3.5-point favorite against the Colts .

