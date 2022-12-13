Read full article on original website
Related
KOLO TV Reno
Lyon County Sheriff’s dispatch back again after three-day outage
LYON COUNTY, Nev. (KOLO) - Update on Dec. 16.: The Lyon County Sheriff’s Office says its dispatch phones are operational once again. The Lyon County Sheriff’s Office says its dispatch phones are down. As of now, the department says it is routing 911 emergency calls through to Carson...
Nationwide Report
1 Person Killed In A Hit-And-Run Accident In Reno (Reno, NV)
According to the Nevada State Police, a hit-and-run accident occurred in Reno on Wednesday. The crash happened on Military Road in Lemmon Valley at around 8:15 a.m. According to the Washoe County Sheriff’s Office, an unknown person was struck by an unknown vehicle. The officials stated that the victim...
2news.com
Reno Police Arrest Man Previously Arrested in 2016 Murder Case
(December 15, 2022) The Reno Police Department was granted a warrant of arrest stemming from a Grand Jury Indictment of Robert Eikelberger. They have taken Eikelberger into custody without incident for the murder of Sierra Ceccarelli on December 9th, 2016 (see below). This came after the case was transferred to...
KOLO TV Reno
South Lake Tahoe man arrested for 2013 murder
SOUTH LAKE TAHOE, Calif. (KOLO) - A South Lake Tahoe man is facing charges in a nearly-decade old murder. Joseph Geisenheimer, 38, was arrested Tuesday at the Safeway on Johnson Boulevard. South Tahoe Now reports Geisenheimer was wanted in the 2013 killing of Robert James III. El Dorado County Sheriff’s...
2news.com
Douglas County Sheriff’s Office Announces Senior Citizen’s Law Enforcement Academy
The Douglas County Sheriff’s Office, in partnership with the Douglas County Triad, proudly announces the senior citizen’s law enforcement academy. There is no cost to attend, but space is limited. The Senior Citizen’s Law Enforcement Academy will be held over the course of one week, starting Monday, January...
Lawsuit: Private investigator placed GPS tracking device on Reno mayor’s vehicle
After a tracking device placed by a private investigator was discovered on Reno Mayor Hillary Schieve’s personal vehicle, attorneys on behalf of Schieve filed a complaint requesting restitution, among other actions. The post Lawsuit: Private investigator placed GPS tracking device on Reno mayor’s vehicle appeared first on The Nevada Independent.
KOLO TV Reno
1 dead after car collision Wednesday
RENO, Nev. (KOLO) - One person is dead after being hit by a car Wednesday morning. According to the Washoe County Sheriff’s Office, around 8:15, a driver was heading south on Military Road in Lemmon Valley when they hit a man on the side of the road. He was...
2news.com
Lawsuit Alleges Investigator Tracked Reno Mayor Schieve's Personal Car
A lawsuit filed by Reno Mayor Hillary Schieve alleges a private investigator put a GPS tracking device on her private car. According to the lawsuit, the device was discovered by chance by a mechanic and was used to track her movements on a minute-by-minute basis. The suit alleges the investigator,...
2news.com
Man Accused of Intentionally Setting Home, Car on Fire in Reno
Authorities have arrested a man they say intentionally set a home and a car on fire in Reno. Reno fire investigators and Reno police officers arrested 30-year-old Victor Andrade on one count of 1st-degree arson and one count of 3rd-degree arson on Tuesday. Fire investigators say Andrade set fire to...
KOLO TV Reno
Warrants for minor traffic infractions to be canceled on Jan. 1
RENO, Nev. (KOLO) - In a matter of weeks, thousands of Nevadans will be able to get behind the wheel without fear. Assembly Bill 116, which decriminalizes minor traffic violations, will go into effect on Jan. 1, 2023. The measure was voted on during last year’s legislative session with the...
2news.com
Suspect in Monday Shooting, Sunday Robbery Arrested
Investigators believe Thomas shot someone on N. McCarran Blvd. on Monday. Sparks Police say this week's shooting suspect also robbed a Chevron gas station on Victorian Avenue the previous night.
2news.com
Reno Man Charged in Federal Drug Investigation
A Reno man is back in the United States for his alleged role in a federal investigation involving around 1,000 of methamphetamine. The Justice Department says investigators learned 64-year-old Nassrollah Behmard was arranging for 100 pounds of meth to be delivered from Los Angeles to Reno, while he was in Mexico in March 2022.
KOLO TV Reno
Fundraiser for Lyon County Fire member who lost home in fire being organized
FERNLEY, Nev. (KOLO) - The Lyon County Sheriff’s Office is asking for community support for a family who lost their home in a fire. The family had a member who was part of the North Lyon County Fire District. Eight people were displaced by a fireplace malfunction. Now, a...
2news.com
Police: Suspect Robbed Gas Station Before Drive-by Shooting in Sparks
Sparks Police say this week's shooting suspect also robbed a Chevron gas station on Victorian Avenue the previous night. Police arrested 46-year-old O'Neil Thomas on Tuesday night for his alleged involvement of a drive-by shooting on Monday near Lincoln Way and McCarran Boulevard near the Sparks Marina. During their investigation,...
2news.com
Two Suspects In 2021 Killing Arrested
Cristian Barcenas and Daniel Mendez are now facing open murder charges. Police say they have arrested two men in connection with the death of a Reno man in April 2021.
Nevada Appeal
Ex-Sparks fire chief faces 4 felonies over steroids
RENO – The felony drug charges facing Sparks’ ex-fire chief involve steroids and none carry potential gang enhancement penalties, the state attorney general’s office said. The criminal complaint the Nevada Attorney General’s office filed Dec. 9 in Sparks Justice Court accuses Mark Lawson of four felony counts...
2news.com
Public Can Meet Reno Police Chief Finalists Thursday
You can meet the two finalists for Reno's next police chief at a public event Thursday evening. The two finalists are Chief Christopher Crawforth (Sparks Police Department) and Deputy Chief Kathryn Nance (Stockton Police Department). The two finalists were selected by three advisory committees, with representatives from City leadership, the...
2news.com
Two Men Faces Charges in Reno Man's Death
Police say they have arrested two men in connection with the death of a Reno man in April 2021. Authorities say they arrested 26-year-old Cristian Barcenas of Reno and 36-year-old Daniel Mendez of Winnemucca on Tuesday. Detectives with the Reno Police Robbery Homicide Unit, assisted by Nevada Parole and Probation,...
2news.com
Investigation Underway After House Fire in Sparks
Investigation is underway after a house fire on I Street in Sparks. The fire started just after 11:45 p.m. on Wednesday. Fire officials say the fire damaged the back of the home and the garage. No injuries were reported.
mynews4.com
More than 60 guns, drugs found inside home of convicted felon in Reno
RENO, Nev. (News 4 & Fox 11) — A convicted felon is back behind bars in Washoe County after police found more than 60 guns and multiple illegal drugs inside his home. Officers with a regional gang unit were notified on December 9 that Adan Ramirez, 25, was attempting to sell Xanax pills and was in possession of multiple guns some of which were reported stolen.
Comments / 1