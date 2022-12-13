Read full article on original website
Related
London identified by IMG as key in effort to transform rugby league
IMG have said success in London is high on their agenda when it comes to transforming rugby league’s long-term prospects
Cricket-White-ball juggernaut England redefining test cricket too
NEW DELHI, Dec 15 (Reuters) - England won the T20 World Cup in Australia to firmly establish themselves as the best white-ball team of the era and set out to revolutionise test cricket with an equally bold approach to the longest format of the game.
BBC
Freya Kemp: England all-rounder ruled out of the Women's T20 World Cup with stress fracture
England all-rounder Freya Kemp will miss the 2023 Women's T20 World Cup after suffering a stress fracture in her back. The 17-year-old was ruled out England's tour of the West Indies with back pain on Saturday and returned home to have further exploratory scans. No return date has been set...
BBC
Boris Becker: Former Wimbledon champion released after serving eight months of prison sentence
Former Wimbledon champion Boris Becker has been released from prison after serving eight months of his sentence for hiding £2.5m worth of assets and loans to avoid paying debts. The 55-year-old German was jailed for two and a half years in April after being found guilty of four charges...
Rugby-Black Ferns' triumph underlines sport's capricious edge
Dec 15 (Reuters) - Nothing sums up the unpredictability of sport better than the final seconds of the Women's Rugby World Cup final when huge favourites England, after a 30-game winning streak, looked set for glory against New Zealand but ended up distraught.
Premier League, European clubs prepare for World Cup fallout
FIFA has described this World Cup as the best ever
Rehan Ahmed in line for Test debut as Ben Stokes mulls options for Karachi
Legspinner would become England's youngest men's debutant if selected for third Test
BBC
Andrew 'Freddie' Flintoff hurt in Top Gear accident
Top Gear presenter Andrew "Freddie" Flintoff has been hurt in an accident while filming for the BBC show. He received medical care at the scene before being taken to hospital for further treatment. The incident happened at Top Gear's test track at Dunsfold Park Aerodrome in Surreyon Tuesday. His injuries...
Worcester’s hopes of resurrection at elite level at risk due to RFU demands
Worcester’s hopes of resurrecting as an elite level club have been plunged into danger with their prospective new owners braced for the RFU to refuse entry into next season’s Championship
Chelsea ease past Vllaznia and into Women’s Champions League last eight
Early goals from Sophie Ingle and Fran Kirby set Chelsea up for a 4-0 victory over Vllaznia in Albania as they secured qualification from Group A
FOX Sports
World Cup 2022 odds: How to bet Croatia-Morocco third-place match
Croatia and Morocco played to a scoreless draw in a Group F opening match at the 2022 World Cup on Nov. 22. The teams meet again Saturday, this time with the winner – and there will be a winner – taking home the third-place medal from Khalifa International Stadium in Al Rayyan, Qatar.
Comments / 0