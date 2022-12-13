Read full article on original website
Storm causes school closings across CNY. Plus, a well-known musician from CNY dies (Good Morning CNY for Dec. 16)
Subscribe to get the Good Morning, CNY newsletter delivered to your email inbox weekday mornings. High: 37; Low: 30. “Significant” winter storm arrives; see the 5-day forecast. Photo of the Day. First Look: New kitchen turns a traditional cinnamon bun into a savory steak & cheese roll: The...
Upstate New York tree hunter just discovered the biggest tree in NY (maybe the biggest of its kind in the nation)
Hunters have a term to describe the tingling surge of adrenaline and excitement of seeing a deer for the first time: buck fever. Fred Breglia, an arborist from Cobleskill, gets tree fever. And he got a bad case of it a few weeks ago.
Syracuse needs to know how lucky we are to have Dosa Grill’s north-meets-south Indian food (Dining Out Review)
DeWitt, N.Y. — As usual on a Monday night at dinner time, Dosa Grill was full, with patrons milling about the dinner buffet. Dosa offers a fusion of Northern and Southern Indian food. It’s located in a small plaza at the corner of Erie Boulevard and East Genesee Street in DeWitt. And Syracuse is so lucky to have this place.
See Onondaga County towns with biggest home sale price drops
Syracuse, N.Y. — Average home sale prices are down in six Onondaga County towns, up two from a week ago, according to new data. Average prices are lower than they were a year ago at this time in LaFayette, Marcellus, Elbridge, Tully, Fabius and Otisco. Just last week, prices were still up in Marcellus and LaFayette.
cnycentral.com
Central New York Schools are closing Friday in some areas
We're starting to see early dismissals and cancellations for Thursday evening. The Weather Authority team has been tracking a system moving in Thursday afternoon that will drop snow through Friday evening in Onondaga County and surrounding areas.
A Central New York farm that offered food and fun for nearly 25 years is shutting down
Rome, N. Y. — After almost 25 years, Wagner Farms near Rome in Oneida County is shutting down. Owner Ron Wagner blames rising costs and lower-than-expected revenues for the decision to close the business that has offered fresh produce along with activities such as wagon rides and an annual sunflower celebration.
$25M business incubator expansion to give dark corner of downtown Syracuse a cool new look
Syracuse, N.Y. – A nearly $25 million expansion of The Tech Garden business accelerator will give a dreary stretch of downtown Syracuse a bright, modern look, planners say. CenterState CEO, which operates the facility, plans to start construction on a two-story addition in the spring of 2023. Completion is expected in the fall of 2024.
Winter storm closes schools, knocks out power in Upstate NY -- and it’s not over yet
Syracuse, N.Y. — While Upstate New York has gotten less snow so far than forecast in a winter storm that started Thursday, the wet, sloppy snow that did fall has caused school closings and scattered power outages. And the storm’s not done yet. Dozens of school districts across...
birchrestaurant.com
12 Best Restaurants in Ithaca, NY
If you’re looking for a list of the most popular restaurants in Ithaca, New York, then you’ve come to the right place. Ithaca, which is located in New York’s Finger Lakes region, has an endless number of inviting, delicious dining options. In this list, you’ll find our...
Broome County Towns Among Worst Ten Places to Live in New York
According to a RoadSnacks study by Nick Johnson, Binghamton and Endicott represented Broome County on a list of the ten worst places to live in New York State for 2021. The study ranked Binghamton as the seventh worst place to live in New York State in 2021. Binghamton actually moved...
Upstate NY Eatery Given Title of Best Mac & Cheese in the State
Is there a better comfort food than mac and cheese? Don't bother answering, we'll answer for you: No. No there is not. For one, it's incredibly versatile, and almost no two mac & cheese dishes are alike. You can experiment with the types of cheeses used (the more the better), different pasta shapes, or extra savory ingredients (bacon anyone).
House of the Week: A ‘team effort’ was needed to restore this historic Fayetteville house
FAYETTEVILLE, N.Y. – Looking through the windows of the historic house at 203 E. Genesee St. in Fayetteville in 2019, Peter Olson must have wondered what his son Sven was getting him into. Sven, who lives in London and works as a banker, liked to seek out houses in...
How much snow will CNY get? Plus, Syracuse school district alum named superintendent (Good Morning CNY for Dec. 15)
Subscribe to get the Good Morning, CNY newsletter delivered to your email inbox weekday mornings. High: 31; Low: 21. Winter storm likely to hit today. Hidden Gems of CNY: Not your typical bar food: Some taverns in Central New York are upping their game when it comes to bar food. You might be sipping draft beer in a neighborhood pub, but that doesn’t mean you have to pair it with chicken wings, Chex mix or mozzarella sticks. How about some Spanish octopus with a balsamic drizzle? We found five cozy spots where you can belly up to the bar and fill your belly with surprisingly decent food.
Central NY communities rally to provide snow plows, equipment after fire destroys tiny village’s DPW
Camden, N.Y. — Just days before the snow storm hit this week, a fire ripped through the Camden village Department of Public Works building, destroying the structure and all of the equipment. That left the village of about 2,700 people with no snow plows to clear the roads. That’s...
See how much snow has fallen so far in widespread Upstate NY winter storm (chart)
Syracuse, N.Y. -- A widespread winter storm that started Thursday has already dropped up to a foot of snow in Upstate New York. According to reports submitted to the National Weather Service, the snowiest spots so far, with 12 inches of snow, were the town of Piseco, in Hamilton County; and the hamlet of Livingstonville, in Schoharie County. (See full chart below.)
Big News For Anyone With Snowmobiles In New York State
The Erie County Federation of Snowmobile Clubs have set the official open date as January 2, 2023 for all trails in Erie County, pending sufficient snow cover and conditions. For those who don't love a good snowstorm, the next few weeks are going to be tough across New York State. It is that time of the year that the cold air moves in and the lake effect snows start to pile up. But that is good news for many here in Western New York.
How much snow will you get in messy Upstate New York storm? (map)
Syracuse, N.Y. -- A winter storm bearing down on Upstate New York is likely to bring a messy mix of snow, ice and rain Thursday and Friday. Parts of Western New York and Tug Hill could also get slammed by a second wave of snow, this one as cold air blows across Lake Erie and Lake Ontario.
whcuradio.com
Tompkins Co. legislator opposes Newfield homeless encampment
NEWFIELD, N.Y. (WHCU) — Second Wind Cottages in Newfield wants to expand. They applied for Tompkins County’s $6.5 million community recovery fund, which received more than 200 applicants. Randy Brown represents Newfield in the county’s legislature. Brown believes it’s a bad idea. In the Tompkins County...
Madison County mourns loss of Town of Eaton Supervisor
WAMPSVILLE, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) — The Town of Eaton Supervisor Clifford Moses has passed away, according to the Madison County Board of Supervisors. Moses will be dearly missed in the county as he served as the Town Supervisor of Eaton since 2014. He was a member of many committees and also served as Vice Chairman of […]
Rangers locate hikers lost in Catskills, rescue North Country residents buried in 6 feet of snow
Two hikers from the Bronx got lost Saturday on the Hurricane Ledge in Kaaterskill Wild Forest. New York State Department of Environmental Conservation forest rangers found the hikers, ages 29 and 30, around 8 p.m. The hikers were uninjured, but cold. Rangers provided them with food, warm liquids, and dry layers of clothing and helped the pair back to the trailhead.
