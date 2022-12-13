ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Madison County, NY

birchrestaurant.com

12 Best Restaurants in Ithaca, NY

If you’re looking for a list of the most popular restaurants in Ithaca, New York, then you’ve come to the right place. Ithaca, which is located in New York’s Finger Lakes region, has an endless number of inviting, delicious dining options. In this list, you’ll find our...
ITHACA, NY
Syracuse.com

How much snow will CNY get? Plus, Syracuse school district alum named superintendent (Good Morning CNY for Dec. 15)

Subscribe to get the Good Morning, CNY newsletter delivered to your email inbox weekday mornings. High: 31; Low: 21. Winter storm likely to hit today. Hidden Gems of CNY: Not your typical bar food: Some taverns in Central New York are upping their game when it comes to bar food. You might be sipping draft beer in a neighborhood pub, but that doesn’t mean you have to pair it with chicken wings, Chex mix or mozzarella sticks. How about some Spanish octopus with a balsamic drizzle? We found five cozy spots where you can belly up to the bar and fill your belly with surprisingly decent food.
SYRACUSE, NY
Syracuse.com

See how much snow has fallen so far in widespread Upstate NY winter storm (chart)

Syracuse, N.Y. -- A widespread winter storm that started Thursday has already dropped up to a foot of snow in Upstate New York. According to reports submitted to the National Weather Service, the snowiest spots so far, with 12 inches of snow, were the town of Piseco, in Hamilton County; and the hamlet of Livingstonville, in Schoharie County. (See full chart below.)
HAMILTON COUNTY, NY
Power 93.7 WBLK

Big News For Anyone With Snowmobiles In New York State

The Erie County Federation of Snowmobile Clubs have set the official open date as January 2, 2023 for all trails in Erie County, pending sufficient snow cover and conditions. For those who don't love a good snowstorm, the next few weeks are going to be tough across New York State. It is that time of the year that the cold air moves in and the lake effect snows start to pile up. But that is good news for many here in Western New York.
ERIE COUNTY, NY
Syracuse.com

How much snow will you get in messy Upstate New York storm? (map)

Syracuse, N.Y. -- A winter storm bearing down on Upstate New York is likely to bring a messy mix of snow, ice and rain Thursday and Friday. Parts of Western New York and Tug Hill could also get slammed by a second wave of snow, this one as cold air blows across Lake Erie and Lake Ontario.
whcuradio.com

Tompkins Co. legislator opposes Newfield homeless encampment

NEWFIELD, N.Y. (WHCU) — Second Wind Cottages in Newfield wants to expand. They applied for Tompkins County’s $6.5 million community recovery fund, which received more than 200 applicants. Randy Brown represents Newfield in the county’s legislature. Brown believes it’s a bad idea. In the Tompkins County...
TOMPKINS COUNTY, NY
