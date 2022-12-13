ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Georgetown County, SC

live5news.com

Coroner identifies woman killed Georgetown Co. house fire

GEORGETOWN COUNTY, S.C. (WCSC) - The Georgetown County Coroner’s Office has identified the person who died in a house fire Friday morning. Georgetown County Fire and EMS were called to the fire around 10 a.m. in the 3000 block of Walker Road. Georgetown County Coroner Chase Ridgeway has identified...
GEORGETOWN COUNTY, SC
News19 WLTX

73-year-old woman found dead in Clarendon County home; search underway for suspect, missing car

CLARENDON COUNTY, S.C. — Two sheriff's departments and state agents are working together to find the suspect in a woman's murder that unfolded earlier in the week. According to a statement from Clarendon County Sheriff Tim Baxley, deputies responded to a home in the Oakdale community around 11:25 a.m. on Wednesday while assisting Sumter County with an investigation.
CLARENDON COUNTY, SC
live5news.com

Goose Creek man identified in auto-pedestrian crash

CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCSC) - The Berkeley County Coroner’s Office identified a 41-year-old pedestrian killed after being struck by a vehicle Thursday night. Bryan Frye, 41, of Goose Creek, died at a local hospital after he was struck by an SUV while walking along Red Bank Road around 7:30 p.m., Chief Deputy Coroner Darnell D. Hartwell said.
GOOSE CREEK, SC
live5news.com

Highway Patrol: Pedestrian killed in Berkeley County crash

BERKELEY COUNTY, S.C. (WCSC) - The South Carolina Highway Patrol is investigating a fatal car v. pedestrian crash in Berkeley County Thursday night. Lance Cpl. Nick Pye says a person was crossing Red Bank Road near Mars Lane around 7:30 p.m. when they were struck by a southbound Hyundai SUV.
BERKELEY COUNTY, SC
abccolumbia.com

SLED charges Florence man with abuse of a vulnerable adult

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WOLO)— The South Carolina Law Enforcement Division (SLED) charged 33 year-old Terry Leshawn Cooper, Jr., with Abuse of a Vulnerable Adult. The former Pee Dee Regional Center employee struck the victim several times in the side and stomach, say officials. The incident occurred at the SC Department...
FLORENCE, SC
live5news.com

Troopers: 1 dead after head-on collision with tractor-trailer

WILLIAMSBURG COUNTY, S.C. (WCSC) - The South Carolina Highway Patrol is investigating a deadly Friday crash in Williamsburg County. It happened around 11 a.m. on SC 41 near SC 51. A 2006 international tractor-trailer was traveling south on SC 41, and a 2020 Hyundai four-door was traveling north on SC...
WILLIAMSBURG COUNTY, SC
live5news.com

Police: Man fatally shoots himself in the groin while attempting U-turn

NORTH CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCSC) - The Charleston County Coroner’s Office released the name of a man who was found dead inside a vehicle Tuesday. Ahmad Gardner, 35-year-old, from Charleston, died on scene from a self-inflicted gunshot wound, according to Coroner Bobbi Jo O’Neal. Gardner accidentally discharged a gun while operating his vehicle, O’Neal said.
CHARLESTON COUNTY, SC
live5news.com

Charleston Co. authorities locate missing teen

CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCSC) - The Charleston County Sheriff’s Office says a teenage girl reported missing has returned home. The 14-year-old had last been seen on Saturday. Deputies said she had returned home and was safe on Wednesday morning.
CHARLESTON COUNTY, SC
live5news.com

Berkeley Co. high school JROTC team wins state championship

BERKELEY COUNTY, S.C. (WCSC) - Members of a Lowcountry high school’s JROTC team are now state champions. The Timberland High School Army JROTC Raider Team was up against ten other teams from South Carolina, North Carolina and Virginia on Dec. 10, the team’s instructor Fritz Hodges said. The...
BERKELEY COUNTY, SC

