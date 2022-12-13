ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Saint Petersburg, FL

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

Mysuncoast.com

Body found in Gulf is missing Tampa Bay woman

TAMPA, Fla. (WWSB) - The body of a woman found Dec. 10 floating in the Gulf off Egmont Key has been identified as a Tampa Bay woman missing since Dec. 5. FBI investigators say the body of 34-year-old Heather Rose Strickland was found by fishermen 13 miles off the coast of Pinellas County. The body was wrapped in bedding in a plastic trash bag.
PINELLAS COUNTY, FL
The Free Press - TFP

Tampa Man Arrested In Death Of 1-Month-Old Baby

HILLSBOROUGH COUNTY, Fla. – One suspect was arrested following the death of a one-month-old infant. The Hillsborough County Sheriff’s Office arrested 25-year-old Cortavius Thompson on Friday, December 16, 2022.    According to deputies, on Thursday, December 8, 2022, HCSO received a 911 call from a
TAMPA, FL
fox13news.com

Crews battle scrapyard fire in Palmetto

Multiple agencies were battling an "extensive" fire at a Manatee County metal scrapyard on Friday, according to the fire marshal with the North River Fire District. The column of smoke created by the fire could be seen for miles around Tampa Bay.
MANATEE COUNTY, FL
fox13news.com

Body found in Tampa Bay under bridge to Davis Islands; TPD investigating

TAMPA, Fla. - Human remains were found in near the bridges going to Davis Islands and Tampa police are trying to determine how the person died. Tampa PD said the deceased adult male was found floating under the Colombia Drive Bridge to Davis Islands after 10 a.m. Tuesday morning. A...
TAMPA, FL
Mysuncoast.com

Man hospitalized after stabbing in Sarasota

SARASOTA, Fla. (WWSB) - One man is behind bars and another is in stable condition after a stabbing Wednesday in south Sarasota, the Sarasota County Sheriff’s Office said. Deputies say a fight broke out at a home in the 5700 block of Monitor Place just after 10 a.m. One person was stabbed in the arm and was taken to the hospital with non-life-threatening injuries.
SARASOTA, FL
Mysuncoast.com

Tampa man sentenced to 10 years for shooting at car with child inside

TAMPA, Fla. (WWSB) - A Tampa man has been sentenced to 10 years in federal prison for being in possession of a firearm after he shot into a vehicle with a child inside. Deron Lamar Foster, 35, was ordered to forfeit the firearm and ammunition used during the incident. Foster admitted to shooting into a car carrying his former significant other and their six-year-old outside of a Tampa apartment complex.
TAMPA, FL

