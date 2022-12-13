Read full article on original website
Timberwolves' Rudy Gobert (ankle) questionable on Friday
Minnesota Timberwolves center Rudy Gobert (ankle) is questionable for Friday's game against the Oklahoma City Thunder. Gobert is dealing with an ankle injury and is questionable to face Oklahoma City on Friday. If he is available, our models expect him to play 31.3 minutes against the Thunder. Gobert's Friday projection...
Furkan Korkmaz (illness) probable for 76ers on Friday
Philadelphia 76ers shooting guard Furkan Korkmaz (illness) is probable for Friday's game against the Golden State Warriors. Korkmaz is dealing with an illness but is listed as probable and expected to play against the Warriors. Korkmaz is averaging 8.3 FanDuel points per game this season.
Suns' Deandre Ayton (ankle) out again on Saturday
Phoenix Suns center Deandre Ayton (ankle) has been ruled out of Saturday's game against the New Orleans Pelicans. Ayton continues to deal with an ankle injury and will remain sidelined for Saturday's showdown with the Pelicans. Bismack Biyombo started in his place on Thursday and could do so again on Saturday.
Lakers' Wenyen Gabriel (shoulder) out again on Friday
Los Angeles Lakers forward Wenyen Gabriel (shoulder) has been ruled out of Friday's game against the Denver Nuggets. Gabriel continues to deal with a shoulder injury and will remain sidelined for Friday's clash with Denver. His next chance to play will come against the Washington Wizards on Sunday. Gabriel is...
Warriors' Steph Curry (shoulder) expected to miss "a few weeks"
Golden State Warriors guard Steph Curry (shoulder) is expected to miss a few weeks, according to ESPN's Adrian Wojnarowski. Curry suffered a left shoulder injury during Wednesday's loss to the Indiana Pacers. He had an MRI on Thursday, and the results indicate that he will be sidelined for a few weeks while he recovers. With Curry sidelined, Jordan Poole will likely have a larger role, and Donte DiVincenzo could see more minutes.
Joe Harris playing second unit role for Nets on Friday night
Brooklyn Nets guard joe Harris is not starting in Friday's lineup against the Toronto Raptors. Harris will come off the bench after Royce O'Neale was picked as Saturday's starter. In 20.3 expected minutes, numberFire's models project Harris to record 7.6 points, 2.4 rebounds, and 1.1 assists.
Portland's Josh Hart (ankle) available for Friday's game versus Dallas
Portland Trail Blazers guard Josh Hart (ankle) will play in Friday's contest against the Dallas Mavericks. Hart will suit up on Friday despite dealing with a recent ankle injury. In 35.0 expected minutes, numberFire's models project Hart to score 27.4 FanDuel points. Hart's projection includes 9.5 points, 7.5 rebounds, and...
Jordan McLaughlin (calf) out again for Minnesota Friday night
Minnesota Timberwolves guard Jordan McLaughlin will not play Friday in the team's game against the Oklahoma City Thunder. McLaughlin is still dealing with the left calf strain that has plagued him. It's unclear when he'll be ready to return to the court. In 18 games this season, McLaughlin is averaging...
Atlanta's Jalen Johnson playing bench role on Friday
Atlanta Hawks forward Jalen Johnson is not starting in Friday's lineup against the Charlotte Hornets. Johnson will come off the bench after Bogdan Bogdanovic was picked as Friday's starter. In 24.5 expected minutes, numberFire's models project Johnson to record 8.8 points, 5.7 rebounds, and 1.4 assists.
Warriors starting Jonathan Kuminga for inactive Draymond Green (quad) on Friday
Golden State Warriors forward Jonathan Kuminga is starting in Friday's lineup versus the Philadelphia 76ers. Kuminga will make his third srart this season after Draymond Green was held out with a groin ailment. In 30.4 expected minutes, numberFire's models project Kuminga to score 27.3 FanDuel points. Kuminga's projection includes 14.1...
Clippers' Ivica Zubac (knee) out again on Saturday
Los Angeles Clippers center Ivica Zubac (knee) has been ruled out of Saturday's game against the Washington Wizards. Zubac continues to deal with a knee injury and will remain sidelined for Saturday's clash with Washington. His next chance to play will come against the Charlotte Hornets on Wednesday. Zubac is...
Heat's Jimmy Butler (injury management) probable on Saturday
Miami Heat guard/forward Jimmy Butler (injury management) is probable for Saturday's game against the San Antonio Spurs. Butler is listed as probable for Saturday's clash with the Spurs. Our models expect him to play 35.0 minutes against San Antonio. Butler's Saturday projection includes 20.6 points, 6.3 rebounds, 5.2 assists, and...
AJ Griffin coming off Hawks' bench Friday night
Atlanta Hawks forward AJ Griffin will play with the second unit Friday in the team's game against the Charlotte Hornets. Trent Forrest came off the bench last time out. However, that will change to kick off the weekend. He's being brought back to the first unit, and in a corresponding move, Griffin will revert to the bench.
Portland's Trendon Watford (Achilles) available on Friday
Portland Trail Blazers forward Trendon Watford (Achilles) is available for Friday's game against the Dallas Mavericks. Watford has been upgraded from probable to available and will play against Dallas on Friday. Our models expect him to play 13.0 minutes against the Mavericks. Watford's Friday projection includes 4.3 points, 2.9 rebounds,...
Duncan Robinson (ankle) probable for Heat on Saturday
Miami Heat forward Duncan Robinson is considered probable to play Saturday in the team's game against the San Antonio Spurs. Robinson is still dealing with a sprained left ankle. He is once again listed probable. It's safe to assume he'll play through it again Saturday. In 21 games this season,...
Heat list Victor Oladipo (knee) as probable for Saturday's contest versus Spurs
San Antonio Spurs guard Victor Oladipo (knee) is probable to play in Saturday's game against the San Antonio Spurs. Oladipo is expected to suit up on Saturday after he was listed as probable. In 21.3 expected minutes, numberFire's models project Oladipo to produce 10.6 points, 2.7 rebounds, and 2.8 assists.
Nikola Jovic (back) probable for Heat on Saturday
Miami Heat forward Nikola Jovic (back) is probable for Saturday's game against the San Antonio Spurs. Jovic is dealing with back spasms but is listed as probable for Saturday's clash with the Spurs. Bam Adebayo (ankle) is questionable. Jovic is averaging 11.8 FanDuel points per game this season.
Bucks list Jrue Holiday (illness) as probable on Saturday
Milwaukee Bucks guard Jrue Holiday (illness) is probable to play in Saturday's contest versus the Utah Jazz. After a two game absence with an illness, Holiday is on track to return on Saturday. In 33.8 expected minutes, our models project Holiday to score 37.4 FanDuel points. Holiday's projection includes 17.6...
Dewayne Dedmon (foot) questionable for Heat on Saturday
Miami Heat center Dewayne Dedmon is considered questionable to play Saturday in the team's game against the San Antonio Spurs. Dedmon is still dealing with plantar fasciitis in his left foot. He keeps getting listed questionable, with his first absence in a while coming Thursday. Keep an eye on his status over the next 24 hours.
Boston's Blake Griffin operating in bench role on Friday night
Boston Celtics forward Blake Griffin is not starting in Friday's contest against the Orlando Magic. Griffin will come off the bench after Al Horford was named Friday's starter. According to Rotogrinders' Court IQ in 218.7 minutes this season, Griffin is averaging 0.84 FanDuel points per minute.
