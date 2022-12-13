ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Reading, MA

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
homenewshere.com

Reading boys hoop team starts season off fast

WILMINGTON — This was a solid start to the 2022-23 season for the Reading High boys basketball team in an opener that wasn’t expected to be too difficult and to the Rockets’ credit, they did what they were supposed to do. Led by Middlesex League Liberty Division-MVP...
READING, MA
homenewshere.com

Courts at McCall Middle School dedicated to Bob Bigelow

WINCHESTER - Thanks to the work of the Winchester Basketball Association and the life and career of Winchester basketball legend Bob Bigelow, youngsters will now have a court to play on at McCall Middle School. The WBA raised the funds and completed the development of the court including adding in...
WINCHESTER, MA
Boston 25 News WFXT

Boston police locate 15-year-old girl last seen playing in basketball game

BOSTON — Boston police have cancelled the missing person alert for the 15-year-old girl who was last seen playing in a basketball game on Wednesday night. Jeyla Priscilla Monteiro, of Roxbury, was not seen since she appeared in a game at the Community Academy of Science and Health at 11 Charles Street in the Fields Corner area of Dorchester around 6 p.m., according to the Boston Police Department.
BOSTON, MA
NECN

One of the Best Places to Get Square Pizza ‘Round Boston

There are many different styles of pizza, and one type that is cooked in a pan sometimes brings to mind meals from days past – though perhaps meals that were memorable in a not-so-good way. Indeed, the rectangular slices of Sicilian pizza or bakery pizza that can be found...
BOSTON, MA
homenewshere.com

Young Winchester girl passes away from heart failure

WINCHESTER - Kelsey died. The young girl featured in a Middlesex East story back on Nov. 16 passed away from heart failure. The Winchester native, who grew up on Forest Street to John and Lisa (White) Corlito, had been struggling for a long while. She endured numerous surgeries over the...
WINCHESTER, MA
msonewsports.com

Wednesday, 12/14 – Salem Mayor Driscoll to Step Down 1/4 – Moulton Urges Support for Ukraine – Lynn Passes Affordable Housing Requirement

Weather – National Weather Service – Winds will be quite gusty starting tonight and continuing through the day on Wednesday into Wednesday night. Highs today 30s. BOOOMM … #thundersnow at Chatham early this Wednesday morning from 3:32 to 3:37 am! These scattered snow showers & squalls formed along the leading edge of a strong cold front. Behind the front, windy & much colder with wind chills in the single digits & teens.
SALEM, MA
homenewshere.com

Reading awarded $250K for Walkers Brook Drive overhaul

BOSTON – House Minority Leader Bradley H. Jones, Jr. (R-North Reading), State Representative Richard M. Haggerty (D-Woburn) and State Senator Jason Lewis (D-Winchester) congratulated the Town of Reading on its receipt of a $250,000 state grant to help fund intersection improvements along the Walkers Brook Drive corridor. A total...
READING, MA
NECN

Overnight Snow Squalls Hit Boston Area

If you're in Greater Boston, you may be waking up to a light dusting of snow on your car and driveway. Overnight snow squalls turned the city and its surrounding area into a winter wonderland for a brief period. The squalls hit Boston around 2 a.m. Wednesday, before progressing to...
BOSTON, MA
NECN

Updated Timing, Snowfall Totals for This Week's Winter Storm

A cold front moved through overnight, with some snow showers before dawn. This set us up for some slick roads and a light sugar-coating of snow even to Cape Cod. The wind and cold temps continue to dominate the day even with sunshine. Highs only reach the 20s to 30s, with “feels like” temps in the teens and 20s Wednesday afternoon thanks to the gusty northwest wind.
BOSTON, MA
NECN

Man Hit by Car in Tewksbury Has Died

A man who was hit by a car Friday in Tewksbury, Massachusetts, has died. William Snelbaker, 58, of Boston was hit by a sedan on Main Street around 5 p.m. Friday. He was airlifted to Lahey Hospital & Medical Center in Burlington where he died of his injuries on Tuesday., where he later died of his injuries.
TEWKSBURY, MA
NECN

Late Week Winter Storm Taking Shape, Plowable Snow Expected

The NBC10 Boston First Alert weather team has issued a First Alert on Friday for a potent storm system taking shape later this week. This system has origins to storms that hit north Texas Tuesday morning and feet of snowfall across the California Sierra. The finale of this system moves...
BOSTON, MA
Boston 25 News WFXT

Here are some of the most extravagant Christmas lights displays in Massachusetts

With the holiday season in full swing, we asked Boston 25 viewers to share photos of Christmas lights displays in their neighborhood. Viewers from Walpole, Somerville, Mattapoisett, Shirley, Lowell, Jamaica Plain, Acushnet, Marshfield, Lunenburg, Belmont, Topsfield, New Hampshire, and many other communities in between submitted photos and videos of their own homes, as well as homes in their neighborhood.
MASSACHUSETTS STATE
Boston Globe

Mary Chung Restaurant will permanently close at the end of 2022

The owner, who is in her 80s, is retiring. A Chinese restaurant that has become an institution in Cambridge will close at the end of this year. Mary Chung Restaurant in Central Square will serve its final meals on Dec. 31, according to manager Tom Chung. The eatery has been in business for 40 years. Tom Chung confirmed the reason for the closure: The owner, his mother Mary Chung, is retiring. She is in her 80s.
CAMBRIDGE, MA

Comments / 0

Community Policy