homenewshere.com
Reading boys hoop team starts season off fast
WILMINGTON — This was a solid start to the 2022-23 season for the Reading High boys basketball team in an opener that wasn’t expected to be too difficult and to the Rockets’ credit, they did what they were supposed to do. Led by Middlesex League Liberty Division-MVP...
homenewshere.com
Courts at McCall Middle School dedicated to Bob Bigelow
WINCHESTER - Thanks to the work of the Winchester Basketball Association and the life and career of Winchester basketball legend Bob Bigelow, youngsters will now have a court to play on at McCall Middle School. The WBA raised the funds and completed the development of the court including adding in...
Boston police locate 15-year-old girl last seen playing in basketball game
BOSTON — Boston police have cancelled the missing person alert for the 15-year-old girl who was last seen playing in a basketball game on Wednesday night. Jeyla Priscilla Monteiro, of Roxbury, was not seen since she appeared in a game at the Community Academy of Science and Health at 11 Charles Street in the Fields Corner area of Dorchester around 6 p.m., according to the Boston Police Department.
Boston police seek help finding missing teen last seen leaving high school basketball game
BOSTON — Police in Boston are turning to the public for help tracking down a missing teenage boy who was last seen leaving a high school basketball game on Tuesday, officials announced Wednesday. Nycere Johnson, 13, of Dorchester, has not been seen or heard from since he left a...
Revere Man Wins First $1 Million Prize In Mass Lottery's 'Emeralds 50X' Game
Lady luck smiled on a Revere man when he became the first person to win $1 million from the "Emeralds 50X" game. Daniel Torres of Revere won the second-highest prize from the Massachusetts State Lottery’s “Emeralds 50X” instant ticket game, the Massachusetts Lottery announced on Thursday, Dec.…
NECN
One of the Best Places to Get Square Pizza ‘Round Boston
There are many different styles of pizza, and one type that is cooked in a pan sometimes brings to mind meals from days past – though perhaps meals that were memorable in a not-so-good way. Indeed, the rectangular slices of Sicilian pizza or bakery pizza that can be found...
homenewshere.com
Young Winchester girl passes away from heart failure
WINCHESTER - Kelsey died. The young girl featured in a Middlesex East story back on Nov. 16 passed away from heart failure. The Winchester native, who grew up on Forest Street to John and Lisa (White) Corlito, had been struggling for a long while. She endured numerous surgeries over the...
msonewsports.com
Wednesday, 12/14 – Salem Mayor Driscoll to Step Down 1/4 – Moulton Urges Support for Ukraine – Lynn Passes Affordable Housing Requirement
Weather – National Weather Service – Winds will be quite gusty starting tonight and continuing through the day on Wednesday into Wednesday night. Highs today 30s. BOOOMM … #thundersnow at Chatham early this Wednesday morning from 3:32 to 3:37 am! These scattered snow showers & squalls formed along the leading edge of a strong cold front. Behind the front, windy & much colder with wind chills in the single digits & teens.
As winter storm nears, Boston officials say they are ready for the worst
As much of the state stares down a winter storm later this week, officials in Boston say they are prepared to handle and clear any amount of snow or ice that falls on the city over the next few days. Though it appears Boston will be spared from heavy snowfall,...
homenewshere.com
Reading awarded $250K for Walkers Brook Drive overhaul
BOSTON – House Minority Leader Bradley H. Jones, Jr. (R-North Reading), State Representative Richard M. Haggerty (D-Woburn) and State Senator Jason Lewis (D-Winchester) congratulated the Town of Reading on its receipt of a $250,000 state grant to help fund intersection improvements along the Walkers Brook Drive corridor. A total...
School closings and delays in Massachusetts, southern New Hampshire
BOSTON - Several school districts in Massachusetts and Southern New Hampshire have closed school Friday due to snow. Check the latest list here.
NECN
Overnight Snow Squalls Hit Boston Area
If you're in Greater Boston, you may be waking up to a light dusting of snow on your car and driveway. Overnight snow squalls turned the city and its surrounding area into a winter wonderland for a brief period. The squalls hit Boston around 2 a.m. Wednesday, before progressing to...
NECN
Updated Timing, Snowfall Totals for This Week's Winter Storm
A cold front moved through overnight, with some snow showers before dawn. This set us up for some slick roads and a light sugar-coating of snow even to Cape Cod. The wind and cold temps continue to dominate the day even with sunshine. Highs only reach the 20s to 30s, with “feels like” temps in the teens and 20s Wednesday afternoon thanks to the gusty northwest wind.
Highway sign falls onto 93 North in Somerville, hits driver
A highway sign hanging over a major Boston roadway and hit a driver below on Friday morning. According to Massachusetts State Police, a 25-year-old Quincy was struck in her vehicle when the Green MassDOT sign toppled onto Route 93 North shortly after 9:00 a.m. The woman was not injured by...
'I Look Forward To My New Season': Revere Spa Closing After Nearly 40 Years
An "icon in the city of Revere" is closing its doors after making customers glamorous on the North Shore for almost 40 years. Skin for all Seasons, a salon and spa on Revere Street in Revere, announced it will be closing its doors on January 28, 2023. The announcement, made on Facebook on Wedn…
NECN
Man Hit by Car in Tewksbury Has Died
A man who was hit by a car Friday in Tewksbury, Massachusetts, has died. William Snelbaker, 58, of Boston was hit by a sedan on Main Street around 5 p.m. Friday. He was airlifted to Lahey Hospital & Medical Center in Burlington where he died of his injuries on Tuesday., where he later died of his injuries.
NECN
Late Week Winter Storm Taking Shape, Plowable Snow Expected
The NBC10 Boston First Alert weather team has issued a First Alert on Friday for a potent storm system taking shape later this week. This system has origins to storms that hit north Texas Tuesday morning and feet of snowfall across the California Sierra. The finale of this system moves...
Beloved Italian Restaurant In Braintree Reopening…Kinda
A restaurant that has been closed since July is coming back to life, but not exactly how patrons might have expected. Maria's Restaurant, an Italian and Greek eatery at 240 Quincy Avenue in Braintree, has new owners and a new name – but will allegedly be similar to the original restaura…
Here are some of the most extravagant Christmas lights displays in Massachusetts
With the holiday season in full swing, we asked Boston 25 viewers to share photos of Christmas lights displays in their neighborhood. Viewers from Walpole, Somerville, Mattapoisett, Shirley, Lowell, Jamaica Plain, Acushnet, Marshfield, Lunenburg, Belmont, Topsfield, New Hampshire, and many other communities in between submitted photos and videos of their own homes, as well as homes in their neighborhood.
Boston Globe
Mary Chung Restaurant will permanently close at the end of 2022
The owner, who is in her 80s, is retiring. A Chinese restaurant that has become an institution in Cambridge will close at the end of this year. Mary Chung Restaurant in Central Square will serve its final meals on Dec. 31, according to manager Tom Chung. The eatery has been in business for 40 years. Tom Chung confirmed the reason for the closure: The owner, his mother Mary Chung, is retiring. She is in her 80s.
