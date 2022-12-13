ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Department Of Aging announces expansion of the Shared Housing Program Into five additional counties

The Pennsylvania Department of Aging recently announced that its Shared Housing and Resource Exchange Program, also known as SHARE, has expanded into five additional counties: Bucks, Lackawanna, Montgomery, Northumberland, and Philadelphia. The program began five years ago as a pilot in Pike, Wayne and Monroe counties and is also currently available in Carbon, Crawford, Adams, Union, and Snyder counties.
The Center Square

Rural Pennsylvania gets $1M for solar panel installations

(The Center Square) – In the name of fighting climate change, rural Pennsylvania is to receive $1 million from the U.S. Department of Agriculture for renewable energy projects. The money, most of it authorized through the Inflation Reduction Act, will go to 17 projects in 13 Pennsylvania counties. Nationally, the funds are part of a $300 million Rural Energy for America program. “USDA Rural Development is in a unique position...
WGAL

Pennsylvania SNAP benefits changes made in 2022

There were some significant changes made to SNAP benefits this year in Pennsylvania. This article looks back at what those changes were and explains how more people are now eligible for SNAP. Video above: Expansion of Pa. SNAP benefits announced. More people eligible for SNAP benefits. In September of 2022,...
penncapital-star.com

DCED opens application for Whole-Home Repairs Program. Here’s what to know

Applications for a $120 million home repair program officially opened for Pennsylvania counties this week. The Department of Community and Economic Development announced that Pennsylvania counties and eligible nonprofits can now apply for the Whole-Home Repairs Program, which passed with the most recent state budget and aims to address housing insecurity, safety, accessibility, and weatherization.
PennLive.com

Pension costs for Pa. taxpayers to decrease next year for the first time in over a decade

For the first time in over a decade, the school employees’ pension system board delivered some good news to Pennsylvania taxpayers. The taxpayer-funded payroll contribution rate to support retired and current school employees’ retirement income in 2023-24 will drop by 3.6% and go up less than anticipated – no more than 2.19% – in each of the next five years.
FireRescue1

Pennsylvania's Second Lady is training to become a volunteer firefighter

PITTSBURGH — Gisele Fetterman, Pennsylvania's Second Lady, is training to become a volunteer firefighter in Braddock, Pennsylvania, CBS Pittsburgh reported. Fetterman posted photos on social media of her gear at Rivers Edge 113 Volunteer Fire Department. According to its Facebook page, the Braddock VFD has about 25 members and...
NorthcentralPA.com

Wolf admin announces $5M for traffic signal tech to make Pa. roads safer | Wednesday Morning Coffee

Here’s some news that might come as welcome relief as you ready the family to head over the river and through the woods this holiday season. Twenty Pennsylvania municipalities will share in $5 million in state funding that will pay for traffic signal improvements across the commonwealth. And while that may not stop you from muttering dark oaths at the guy who just cut you off on your local highway, it will at least make the trip measurably safer. ...
WTAJ

UPMC hospitals ‘close’ to capacity amid tripledemic concerns

HARRISBURG, Pa. (WHTM) – Flu, COVID-19, and RSV cases are sweeping hospitals across Pennsylvania as experts warn of a so-called “tripledemic.” “I do know that [the UPMC ICUs] are close to full, but we’re not at capacity,” UPMC Infectious Disease Expert Dr. Jonathan Goldman said. “For the hospital, we are very close to full, but […]
explore venango

DCNR Finalizes E-Bike Policy for State Parks and Forests

HARRISBURG, Pa. – Department of Conservation and Natural Resources (DCNR) Secretary Cindy Adams Dunn on Wednesday announced an internal policy on the use of electric bicycles (e-bikes) on DCNR lands is now final and effective immediately in state parks and forests. An e-bike is a bicycle equipped with an...
YourErie

DCNR says e-bikes allowed on bicycle trails in state parks, with some limitations

PENNSYLVANIA (WHTM) — The Pennsylvania Department of Conservation and Natural Resources finalized its policy allowing the use of electric bicycles (e-bikes), with some limitations, on DCNR trails that are open to traditional bicycles. An e-bike is a bicycle equipped with an electric motor that assists riders when they are peddling, the DCNR said. “E-bikes make […]
