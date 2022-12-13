Here’s some news that might come as welcome relief as you ready the family to head over the river and through the woods this holiday season. Twenty Pennsylvania municipalities will share in $5 million in state funding that will pay for traffic signal improvements across the commonwealth. And while that may not stop you from muttering dark oaths at the guy who just cut you off on your local highway, it will at least make the trip measurably safer. ...

PENNSYLVANIA STATE ・ 2 DAYS AGO