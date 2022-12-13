Read full article on original website
philasun.com
Department Of Aging announces expansion of the Shared Housing Program Into five additional counties
The Pennsylvania Department of Aging recently announced that its Shared Housing and Resource Exchange Program, also known as SHARE, has expanded into five additional counties: Bucks, Lackawanna, Montgomery, Northumberland, and Philadelphia. The program began five years ago as a pilot in Pike, Wayne and Monroe counties and is also currently available in Carbon, Crawford, Adams, Union, and Snyder counties.
Rural Pennsylvania gets $1M for solar panel installations
(The Center Square) – In the name of fighting climate change, rural Pennsylvania is to receive $1 million from the U.S. Department of Agriculture for renewable energy projects. The money, most of it authorized through the Inflation Reduction Act, will go to 17 projects in 13 Pennsylvania counties. Nationally, the funds are part of a $300 million Rural Energy for America program. “USDA Rural Development is in a unique position...
Pennsylvania gives notice to local company for exceeding emission limits
The Pennsylvania Department of Environmental Protection has issued a "notice of violation" to Shell Chemicals Appalachia.
Pa.’s newest old-growth forest might have the most interesting backstory of all
Nolde Forest, an environmental education center in the state park system of the Pennsylvania Department of Conservation and Natural Resources, is Pennsylvania’s newest old-growth forest. The 700-acre site near Reading in Berks County has been inducted into the Old-Growth Forest Network, a national organization working to preserve ancient forests...
FOX43.com
Pennsylvania among just six states that still have an inheritance tax
Benjamin Franklin once said, “In this world nothing can be said to be certain, except death and taxes.” In Pennsylvania, that includes death taxes.
alleghenyfront.org
Western Pa. contractor fined $600K for illegal dumping of oil and gas waste
The Pennsylvania Department of Environmental Protection fined a Fayette County business owner $600,000 for improperly disposing of solid waste from the oil and gas industry at several sites in Fayette County from 2012 to 2015. The DEP says John A. Joseph, owner of trucking and stone supply businesses, illegally dumped...
Medical marijuana company to lay off workers at McKeesport growing facility
Trulieve, a medical marijuana company with locations throughout Pennsylvania, is laying off an unspecified number of people at its growing facility in McKeesport. The company said in a statement the cuts are the “result of greater efficiencies throughout our supply chain and retail operations in the state.”. “Where possible,...
WGAL
Pennsylvania SNAP benefits changes made in 2022
There were some significant changes made to SNAP benefits this year in Pennsylvania. This article looks back at what those changes were and explains how more people are now eligible for SNAP. Video above: Expansion of Pa. SNAP benefits announced. More people eligible for SNAP benefits. In September of 2022,...
penncapital-star.com
DCED opens application for Whole-Home Repairs Program. Here’s what to know
Applications for a $120 million home repair program officially opened for Pennsylvania counties this week. The Department of Community and Economic Development announced that Pennsylvania counties and eligible nonprofits can now apply for the Whole-Home Repairs Program, which passed with the most recent state budget and aims to address housing insecurity, safety, accessibility, and weatherization.
explorejeffersonpa.com
Gov. Wolf Announces $170 Million in Grants to Improve Community Safety, Support Local Law Enforcement
Governor Tom Wolf announced $170 million has been awarded to over 220 law enforcement agencies and county district attorneys’ offices throughout the commonwealth through two new programs designed to improve community safety and support local law enforcement. “These grant programs are one more tool in our toolbox to create...
$2,900 per month could hit million of Pennsylvania residents' bank accounts.
Payment worth of $2,900 per month could come for PennsylvaniaPhoto byPepi Stojanovski/UnsplashonUnsplash. Disclaimer:This article is for informational and educational purposes only.
Pension costs for Pa. taxpayers to decrease next year for the first time in over a decade
For the first time in over a decade, the school employees’ pension system board delivered some good news to Pennsylvania taxpayers. The taxpayer-funded payroll contribution rate to support retired and current school employees’ retirement income in 2023-24 will drop by 3.6% and go up less than anticipated – no more than 2.19% – in each of the next five years.
FireRescue1
Pennsylvania's Second Lady is training to become a volunteer firefighter
PITTSBURGH — Gisele Fetterman, Pennsylvania's Second Lady, is training to become a volunteer firefighter in Braddock, Pennsylvania, CBS Pittsburgh reported. Fetterman posted photos on social media of her gear at Rivers Edge 113 Volunteer Fire Department. According to its Facebook page, the Braddock VFD has about 25 members and...
Wolf admin announces $5M for traffic signal tech to make Pa. roads safer | Wednesday Morning Coffee
Here’s some news that might come as welcome relief as you ready the family to head over the river and through the woods this holiday season. Twenty Pennsylvania municipalities will share in $5 million in state funding that will pay for traffic signal improvements across the commonwealth. And while that may not stop you from muttering dark oaths at the guy who just cut you off on your local highway, it will at least make the trip measurably safer. ...
wpsu.org
State Gaming board turns down a competitor's request for information about the proposed Nittany Mall casino developer
The Pennsylvania Gaming Control Board voted Wednesday to deny the petition for legal discovery from Stadium Casino RE LLC, which was seeking access to financial ownership information about SC Gaming Op Co LLC, the company that wants to open a casino in the Nittany Mall, in Centre County. In 2020,...
UPMC hospitals ‘close’ to capacity amid tripledemic concerns
HARRISBURG, Pa. (WHTM) – Flu, COVID-19, and RSV cases are sweeping hospitals across Pennsylvania as experts warn of a so-called “tripledemic.” “I do know that [the UPMC ICUs] are close to full, but we’re not at capacity,” UPMC Infectious Disease Expert Dr. Jonathan Goldman said. “For the hospital, we are very close to full, but […]
explore venango
DCNR Finalizes E-Bike Policy for State Parks and Forests
HARRISBURG, Pa. – Department of Conservation and Natural Resources (DCNR) Secretary Cindy Adams Dunn on Wednesday announced an internal policy on the use of electric bicycles (e-bikes) on DCNR lands is now final and effective immediately in state parks and forests. An e-bike is a bicycle equipped with an...
One of Pa.’s ‘most beautiful’ buildings is this one, finds study
With its storied cities and towns, it’s safe to say Pennsylvania has quite a lot of beautiful architecture. Unsurprisingly, then, one building was recently listed among the state’s “most beautiful.”. SIMILAR STORIES: 2 Pa. spots among ‘most magical winter wonderlands’ in U.S. Angi — formerly...
DCNR says e-bikes allowed on bicycle trails in state parks, with some limitations
PENNSYLVANIA (WHTM) — The Pennsylvania Department of Conservation and Natural Resources finalized its policy allowing the use of electric bicycles (e-bikes), with some limitations, on DCNR trails that are open to traditional bicycles. An e-bike is a bicycle equipped with an electric motor that assists riders when they are peddling, the DCNR said. “E-bikes make […]
erienewsnow.com
PennDOT to Implement Vehicle Restrictions across State Due to Expected Weather
The Pennsylvania Department of Transportation (PennDOT) is preparing to implement vehicle restrictions on roadways across the state due to the expected icy and snowy conditions. The following vehicle restrictions will go into place at 1 a.m. Thursday:. Tier 1. I-79 from PA Turnpike (I-76) to I-80 I-80 from I-79 to...
