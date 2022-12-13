ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
USC, Clemson joins sports world in mourning death of Mississippi State coach Mike Leach

People within the University of South Carolina and Clemson football communities were among those posting tributes to social media Tuesday following the death of Mississippi State coach Mike Leach.

The 61-year-old Leach died late Monday night, Mississippi State announced on Tuesday morning, following complications from a heart condition.

“Mike was a giving and attentive husband, father and grandfather. He was able to participate in organ donation at UMMC (University of Mississippi Medical Center) as a final act of charity,” the Leach family wrote in a statement released by Mississippi State. “We are supported and uplifted by the outpouring of love and prayers from family, friends, Mississippi State University, the hospital staff, and football fans around the world. Thank you for sharing in the joy of our beloved husband and father’s life.”

South Carolina football’s Twitter account shared a thought about Leach’s passing as tributes poured in on social media Tuesday morning.

“Our hearts break for the Leach family. Keeping everyone in our thoughts and prayers,” the USC football post read.

Gamecocks athletic director Ray Tanner and USC women’s basketball coach Dawn Staley shared her condolences to Leach family and Mississippi State.

“A man that made an impact on and off the field. We will miss you Coach. Prayers to the Leach family,” Tanner posted on Twitter.

“Thank you @Coach_Leach for you serving the sports world! God be with the Leach family…hold them in your embrace for as long as they need you,” Staley posted on Twitter.

Former Gamecock basketball coach Frank Martin also posted a statement on Twitter.

“Damn! Thank you for being such an incredible leader Coach! RIP May god bless your soul,” Martin wrote.

Southeastern Conference commissioner Greg Sankey released a statement on Leach’s death.

Leach was a popular coach known for his quirky personality and his team’s high-scoring offenses. He coached at Mississippi State, Texas Tech and Washington State.

Leach’s teams led Division I in passing 10 times, six at Texas Tech and four at Washington State.

“The life of Mike Leach touched thousands upon thousands of people through his coaching, leadership teaching and insightful commentary,” Sankey said in a statement. “We will miss Mike. Every conversation with Mike made you think. His humor, depth and point of view continually challenged all of us to think differently and reevaluate our perspectives. His innovative approach to the game contributed to the evolution of college football.

“We mourn his untimely passing as we offer our support to Mike’s wife, Sharon, their children and grandchildren, along with his current and former players, coaching colleagues and the Mississippi State community.”

Dabo Swinney reacts

Clemson football coach Dabo Swinney also paid tribute to Leach on Tuesday, calling him a “one of the great innovators of the game.”

Swinney said he had an opportunity to be around Leach a few times during various trips for college football coaches whose schools were sponsored by Nike.

“Just like you would perceive him,” Swinney said, smiling. “Hilarious. Just a great perspective ... have always admired him. I know a lot of people who know him and know him and have worked with him.”

Speaking with media ahead of an Orange Bowl practice, Swinney also described Leach as “a guy who I’ve always respected.”

He was “one of those guys that believed in how he did things and didn’t really worry about what everyone else thought,” Swinney said. “He was kind of a pioneer in the way he believed things should be done and didn’t really waver from that ... college football, and football in general, will miss him.”

