Comedian Tom Papa Dishes On New Special 'What a Day!'

 3 days ago

Tom Papa stops by Trending to chat all about his new Netflix special, 'What a Day!' The comedian also dishes on his upcoming book titled 'We're All in This Together ... So Make Some Room.'

