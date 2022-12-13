Comedian Tom Papa Dishes On New Special 'What a Day!'
Tom Papa stops by Trending to chat all about his new Netflix special, 'What a Day!' The comedian also dishes on his upcoming book titled 'We're All in This Together ... So Make Some Room.'
