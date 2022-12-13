ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Iowa State

Polk County judge again blocks Iowa’s Fetal Heartbeat Bill

By Dan Hendrickson
KCAU 9 News
KCAU 9 News
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2MbFwi_0jgvBOWq00

DES MOINES, IOWA (WHO) — A Polk County judge has again ruled against Governor Kim Reynolds and the “Fetal Heartbeat Bill” she signed into law four years – but which has never been allowed to take effect.

The law would make abortions illegal after a heartbeat – or electrical impulses from the heart – were detected in an embryo. This could be as soon as six weeks after a woman becomes pregnant – and before she could know she was pregnant.

Planned Parenthood successfully stopped the law from taking effect after a court found that it violated the constitutional right to an abortion in Iowa.

Application period closed for Sioux City CSD Superintendent search

A permanent injunction was then entered by the Iowa Supreme Court, blocking the law from ever taking effect.

In a ruling earlier this year, the Iowa Supreme Court reversed its views on abortion rights – ruling the state doesn’t guarantee that right following the overturning of the Roe v. Wade decision by the US Supreme Court.

The Reynolds administration then filed a new court argument , claiming the change in state and federal legal rules following the overturning of Roe v. Wade should allow the Fetal Heartbeat law to take affect.

However, in her ruling on Monday, Polk County judge Celene Gogerty again sided with Planned Parenthood.

Gogerty explains that Iowa courts don’t have an established system for reversing a permanent injunction – in essence permanent means permanent.

Gogerty also points out that a change in federal rulings doesn’t mean that Iowa law has changed.

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to SiouxlandProud | Sioux City, IA | News, Weather, and Sports.

Comments / 0

Related
The Independent

Judge finds Indiana’s Republican attorney general repeatedly violated state law in high-profile abortion case

A state judge in Indiana found that Republican Attorney General Todd Rokita repeatedly violated state law by publicly discussing details of his investigation into an obstetrician-gynecologist targeted by GOP officials and right-wing media after she provided abortion care to a 10-year-old rape survivor.Judge Heather Welch found that Mr Rokita caused “irreparable harm” to Dr Caitlin Bernard’s reputation with his “unlawful breaches” of confidentiality provisions after he discussed his investigation on national news and in the press.But the ruling on 2 December denied Dr Bernard’s request for a preliminary injunction into the investigation because Mr Rokita had filed an administrative...
INDIANA STATE
CBS DFW

Texas court dismisses case against Dr. Alan Braid for violating abortion ban

DALLAS (CBSDFW.COM) - A state court has ruled it's dismissing a lawsuit against Dr. Alan Braid, a Texas physician who provided an abortion to a woman in violation of the state's ban on abortion after six weeks of pregnancy (S.B. 8)."When I provided my patient with the care she needed last year, I was doing my duty as a physician," said Dr. Braid. "It is heartbreaking that Texans still can't get essential health care in their home state and that providers are left afraid to do their jobs. Though we were forced to close our Texas clinic, I will continue serving...
TEXAS STATE
Milwaukee Journal Sentinel

Fresh off win on same-sex marriage, Sen. Tammy Baldwin proposes federal travel fund for women seeking abortions

A bill introduced Thursday by Wisconsin U.S. Sen. Tammy Baldwin seeks to establish a four-year, $350 million annual government grant program that would help support women in Wisconsin and across the country who have to travel long distances to get an abortion. The bill would allow non-profit and community-based organizations to apply for...
WISCONSIN STATE
FOX59

Federal appeals court reinstates Indiana’s abortion burial, cremation law

INDIANAPOLIS (AP) — A federal appeals court has reinstated an Indiana law adopted in 2016 that requires abortion clinics to either bury or cremate fetal remains. The 7th Circuit Court of Appeals ruling released Monday overturns an Indiana judge’s decision in September that the law infringed upon the religious and free speech rights of people who do not believe […]
INDIANA STATE
The Independent

Indiana abortion doctor drops lawsuit against attorney general over 10-year-old rape case

An Indiana doctor has dropped a lawsuit that aimed to halt the state's attorney general from investigating her after she provided an abortion to a 10-year-old Ohio child who was raped.Lawyers for Dr. Caitlin Bernard of Indianapolis voluntarily nixed the lawsuit filed last month against Indiana Republican Attorney General Todd Rokita, according to court filings Thursday. The lawsuit argued Rokita’s office was wrongly justifying the investigation with “frivolous” consumer complaints submitted by people with no personal knowledge about the girl’s treatment.Marion County Judge Heather Welch ruled that Rokita could continue investigating Bernard, a decision that came two days after the...
INDIANA STATE
Daily Mississippian

Supreme Court rules on Mississippi case

On June 24, 2022, the U.S. Supreme Court released its decision in Dobbs v. Jackson Women’s Health Organization, upholding the state’s abortion ban after 15 weeks of pregnancy. In a 6-3 ruling, the court held that “the Constitution does not confer a right to abortion; Roe and Casey...
MISSISSIPPI STATE
The Hill

Senate Democrats introduce bill funding travel for abortions

Senate Democrats on Thursday introduced a bill that would help fund expenses for women who need to travel to undergo abortion procedures.   “Right now in states across the country, Americans are unable to make their own health care decisions. Women in states like Wisconsin are being forced to travel out of state just to…
WISCONSIN STATE
KCAU 9 News

KCAU 9 News

23K+
Followers
14K+
Post
5M+
Views
ABOUT

SiouxlandProud.com is Siouxland's number one source for news, weather, and sports, serving northwestern Iowa, northeastern Nebraska and southeastern South Dakota.

 https://siouxlandproud.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy