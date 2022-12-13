Read full article on original website
Related
pullmanradio.com
Idaho Foodbank to hold Moscow Distribution on Monday
The Idaho Foodbank will hold a Moscow Distribution on Monday at the Latah County Fairgrounds starting at 10 am until the last box is handed out. Distributions provide a variety of fresh produce, frozen meats, diary and dry goods to help meet a family’s needs. The food is free,...
pullmanradio.com
Whitman County Tops In The NW Again For Winter Wheat Production
The final numbers from this year’s harvest shows a strong year for local growers. The data was recently released by the National Agricultural Statistics Service. Whitman County continues to lead the Northwest in wheat and barley production. Local Washington farmers produced nearly 32 million bushels of winter wheat this year with a yield of 86 bushels an acre countywide. That’s up about 60% from last year’s Whitman County winter wheat harvest.
pullmanradio.com
Gritman Medical Center and Zeppoz patrons raise money for disABILITY program
Gritman Medical Center thanks patrons of Zeppoz in Pullman for their support to Enabling Explorers with disABILITY program through Gritman Therapy Solutions. During the month of November, Zeppoz customers rounded up their charges to the next dollar or more in support of this program that provides children with disabilities the opportunity to participate in recreational activities.
pullmanradio.com
Santa Visits Albion Saturday Night
Whitman County Fire District 11 is brining Santa to Albion this weekend. The Volunteer Firefighters in Albion will escort Santa on a fire truck through town on Saturday night starting at 6:00. Santa and his helpers will be handing out candy canes and taking pictures.
pullmanradio.com
Jeff Lau is Acting Palouse District Ranger
Jeff Lau has accepted the position of Acting District Ranger on the Nez Perce-Clearwater National Forests’ Palouse Ranger District headquartered in Potlatch. Lau takes the position following Stefani Spencer’s temporary promotion to Acting Director of Public and Government Relations and Grants and Agreements in the Forest Service’s Northern Region Office in Missoula, Mont.
pullmanradio.com
Palouse Choral Society presents second performance of the season
Join the regionally renowned Palouse Choral Society for the second performance of its 2022-23 season, “Glory of the Radiant Dawn.”. The performance begins at 4:00 pm on Sunday at Simpson United Methodist Church in Pullman. General admission tickets are $20 and available at the link. Admission is free for...
pullmanradio.com
Investigation Into Who Killed UI Students Will Not Slow Down During Holidays
Investigators will not be slowing down their efforts to find who killed four University of Idaho students during the Christmas holiday season. The Moscow Police Department issued an update on their investigation Friday into who murdered four students. The agency says that the investigative pace will not slow down during the weekend or upcoming holidays. The fall semester ends today at the UI.
pullmanradio.com
Whitman County Public Health Updates Palouse Resource Guide
Whitman County Public Health is excited to announce that the redesigned and updated Palouse Resource Guide is now live. The new site will allow viewers to search via specific categories such as mental health, transportation, health care, abuse, and many other topics. To visit the site visit the link.
q13fox.com
Idaho murders: Police expand investigation outside Idaho
More than a month after four University of Idaho students were found brutally murdered in their beds and police do not have a suspect or suspects. They are now expanding their investigation outside the city of Moscow.
pullmanradio.com
Registered Nurse at Pullman Regional Hospital honored with Daisy Award
A registered nurse with Pullman Regional Hospital’s Emergency Department, Paul Prather was recently honored with a DAISY Award, an international nurse recognition program for nurses who go above and beyond to care for their patients. Paul was nominated by a grateful patient who described him as compassionate, confident, and...
pullmanradio.com
Moscow PD Sorting Through 22K Registered Vehicles As Part Of Investigation Into Who Killed UI Students
Investigators are sorting through thousands of registered vehicles that fit the description of a car seen near the apartment when four University of Idaho students were murdered. Moscow Police provided an update Thursday on the investigation into who killed the students. Kaylee Goncalves, Madison Mogen, Ethan Chapin and Xana Kernodle...
q13fox.com
Idaho murders: Floor plan shows house where 4 college students were mysteriously killed one month ago
MOSCOW, Idaho - An old floor plan of the Moscow, Idaho, home where four college students were murdered in the early morning hours of Nov. 13 shows the second and third floors of their off-campus home when it was being renovated more than 20 years ago. The college students, including...
pullmanradio.com
Increased Safety Measures To Continue Next Semester At UI
Increased safety measures at the University of Idaho will continue next semester as investigators are still trying to find who killed four students. Kaylee Goncalves, Madison Mogen, Ethan Chapin, and Xana Kernodle were found stabbed to death inside an apartment near campus on November 13th. UI President Scott Green sent...
newsnationnow.com
Brian Entin explores Idaho killer’s possible escape routes
MOSCOW, Idaho (NewsNation) — Is it time to look at the University of Idaho murder mystery from a different angle?. Up until now, the prevailing theory has been that the killer approached the front of the house. NewsNation senior national correspondent Brian Entin tests the theory that the killer...
KING-5
Moscow murders: Police have identified 'patterns' in the investigation
MOSCOW, Idaho — Moscow Police Department has identified certain "patterns" in the quadruple student murder investigation, leading them to sort through over 22,000 white cars that could be the one they are looking for. It's been more than a month since 20-year-old Ethan Chapin, from Conway, Washington; 21-year-old Madison...
Driver Reportedly in Stable Condition Following Single Vehicle Rollover on Lakeview Drive Near Orofino
OROFINO - One person was transported to a local hospital via ground ambulance following a single vehicle rollover on Lakeview Drive near Orofino, ID. According to the Orofino Fire Department, OFD Rescue 3 responded to the crash, where upon arrival they located the driver trapped inside the vehicle. The OFC states that rescue personnel were able to extricate the driver from the vehicle after removing roof.
koze.com
ALERT: US 12 Blocked East of Kooskia
ALERT: US 12 near milepost 135 is blocked due to a collision involving a semi. The Idaho State Police is on the scene. “The entire hwy is blocked. There is no estimate on when the scene will be cleared,” ISP says. For reference, the unincorporated town of Lowell is...
q13fox.com
Idaho killer was 'methodical' and 'quick', says slain student's mom
MOSCOW, Idaho - The mother of slain University of Idaho student Kaylee Goncalves described the killer as "methodical" and "quick" when he entered the off-campus rental home and slaughtered her daughter and three friends, according to a new TV interview. "I think this person went in very methodical, I think...
Idaho Murders Updates: Goncalves Family Hires Attorney
One month after four students were murdered, police have yet to name a suspect or motive.
yaktrinews.com
Police: suspect dead after SWAT standoff near WSU Pullman
PULLMAN, Wash. – WSU Police have given the all-clear after a SWAT situation prompted a shelter-in-place order on the WSU Pullman campus early Thursday morning. A WSU Pullman Alert posted at 3:20A.M. said that an active SWAT team operation was happening near the south side of campus, across SR-270.
Comments / 0