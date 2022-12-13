Read full article on original website
"All Clear" Issued for WSU Campus After Standoff in Pullman
PULLMAN - An "all clear" was issued around 4:30 a.m. this morning by Washington State University police following an incident that took place on Latah Street in Pullman, across State Route 270 from the WSU Pullman campus. Police were reportedly called to the scene late yesterday evening after a man...
Washington Legislators Discuss Local Priorities for Upcoming Session
CLARKSTON - Two legislative leaders from Washington State met to discuss their priorities for the upcoming legislative session with Clarkston area residents and business leaders. Each year, the state legislature convenes on the second Monday of January for either 60 days (even-numbered years) or 105 days (odd-numbered years). On January...
Man Arrested in Idaho Found With Items Stolen out of Cars From Moscow to Seattle
NEW MEADOWS - Deputies in Idaho's Adams County encountered 36-year-old Donnell Johnson during a traffic stop near New Meadows on Thursday, December 8. He was accompanied by a 16-year-old juvenile. Johnson was found to have a felony warrant in Florida for Aggravated Assault of a Law Enforcement Officer, Fleeing or...
Police Shoot and Kill Suspect After SWAT Standoff in Pullman
PULLMAN - An "all clear" was issued around 4:30 a.m. this morning by Washington State University police following an incident that took place in the 1000 Block of Latah Street in Pullman, across State Route 270 from the WSU Pullman campus. Police were reportedly called to the scene at 8:37...
A month later, investigators and experts agree University of Idaho homicide case is far from cold
A month after four University of Idaho students were slain by an unknown assailant, the community remains terrified and the victims’ families are frustrated. While police may not have a suspect or the knife used in the killing, they say the case is far from going cold. “The leads...
Idaho Transportation Department Reduces Weight Limit on Lenore Bridge
LENORE - After further evaluation, the Idaho Transportation Department has reduced weight limits for the Lenore Bridge, which crosses the Clearwater River and is located along U.S. Highway 12 between Lewiston and Orofino. According to the Nez Perce County Road and Bridge Department, the ITD's evaluation shows the bridge is...
'Tight' wheat stocks will keep prices higher into 2023, Idaho professor says
Some of 2022’s volatility is gone, but low carryover of wheat stocks and uncertainties are expected to keep prices relatively high as farmers enter the new year. That was the prediction Wednesday from Norm Ruhoff, a clinical assistant professor at the University of Idaho, at the Idaho Ag Outlook Seminar, presented by the university via Zoom.
Pair of Lewiston Students Selected as 4th, 5th Grade Winners of 2022 Holiday Art Contest
LEWISTON - The Idaho State Department of Education has selected winners for the 2022 Holiday Card art contest for elementary students across Idaho. Representing the Lewiston School District, Michelle Dotson (Webster Elementary) and Kate Cole (Orchards Elementary) were selected as the 4th and 5th grade winners. In total, more than...
Pullman Regional Hospital RN Paul Prather Honored with DAISY Award
PULLMAN - Paul Prather, a registered nurse with Pullman Regional Hospital’s Emergency Department, was recently honored with a DAISY Award, an international nurse recognition program for nurses who go above and beyond to care for their patients. Paul has been a registered nurse at Pullman Regional Hospital since 2013,...
Lewiston Police Department Daily Activity Log: Saturday, December 10, 2022
LEWISTON - Below is the Lewiston Police Department daily activity log for Saturday, December 10, 2022. ------------------------------------------------------------ ------------------------------------------------------------ 22-L18856 Civil Standby. Incident Address: 2100 BIRCH AVE. Lewiston ID 83501. Disposition: INA. Time Reported: 10:23:06. ------------------------------------------------------------ 22-L18857 Suspicious Person/Circumstance. Incident Address: 1239 WARNER AVE; COMMUNITY PARK. Lewiston ID 83501. Disposition: INA.
‘People could be charged’: Social media rumors about Moscow case leading to doxxing, harassment
From the moment the Vandal Alert went out four weeks ago telling the University of Idaho community four students had been killed, rumors began swirling. They didn’t stop when the brutality of the crimes became clearer. They didn’t stop when investigators discouraged spreading lies and speculation. They didn’t stop when victims’ families begged for people to wait for the facts.
Work to Repair Flood Damage on Southwick Grade East of Kendrick to Begin December 19
KENDRICK, ID - Starting Monday, December 19, crews will begin repairing the Southwick Grade between milepost 1 and milepost 3, approximately three miles east of Kendrick. The work on Southwick Grade is to repair major damage that occurred during a flood event in June 2022. According to the Nez Perce County Road Department, the work is anticipated to last into February 2023.
Nez Perce Tribe Announces Warming Shelters Will Open Friday in Kamiah and Lapwai
LAPWAI - The Nez Perce Tribe has announced that in anticipation of below-freezing weather, warming shelters will be available in Lapwai and Kamiah starting Friday, December 16. Warming shelters will be available from 9:00 p.m. - 7:00 a.m. Warming Shelter locations are listed below. Kamiah Warming Shelter (Wa-A’Yas Community Center...
Local Man Being Investigated for Possible DUI Following Crash on Redwolf Bridge
CLARKSTON - A local man was taken to the hospital on Tuesday following a crash on the north side of the Redwolf Bridge. Asotin County Fire District #1 and Lewiston Fire Rescue crews were called to the bridge just after noon Tuesday. According to a release from Asotin County Fire...
Moscow slayings: Police have identified 'patterns' in the investigation
Originally published Dec. 15 on KTVB.COM. The Moscow Police Department has identified certain "patterns" in its quadruple murder investigation, leading it to sort through over 22,000 white cars that could be the one police are looking for. It's been more than a month since 20-year-old Ethan Chapin, 21-year-old Madison Mogen,...
Lewiston Man Charged with Felony Aggravated Assault on Certain Personnel
LEWISTON - On Sunday, December 11, an officer with the Lewiston Police Department responded to the 1600 block of Burrell Avenue in Lewiston for the report of a domestic incident. After arriving on scene, the victim told police that 49-year-old Barry Dammon had allegedly pushed and headbutted her. According to...
Nez Perce County Jail to Get New X-Ray Body Scanner Following Recent Incidents of Inmates Smuggling Fentanyl into Facility
LEWISTON - The Nez Perce County Detention Center will be acquiring an x-ray body scanner to deter inmates from bringing drugs into the facility. This comes on the heels of two inmates recently being charged with introducing contraband after allegedly smuggling fentanyl into the jail. The body scanner, which will...
Suspect Arrested in Case of Wednesday Semi-Trailer Fire in North Lewiston
LEWISTON - A suspect has been arrested in the case of an early morning fire that damaged a semi-trailer in North Lewiston on Wednesday. The Lewiston Fire Department responded to a report of a trailer on fire at 1914 5th Avenue North at approximately 2:29 a.m. Wednesday. According to an...
Palouse Man Gets Alternative Sentence in Molestation Case
COLFAX - The 19-year-old Palouse man who pleaded guilty to child molestation received a Special Sex Offender Sentencing Alternative on Friday. Kaleb Gibler was arrested by the City of Palouse Police Department in August for molesting a 13-year-old girl. Gibler pleaded guilty to the felony in October. Gibler has no...
Nez Perce Tribe Hosts Renewable Energy Conference
LAPWAI - This past Thursday and Friday (December 8 & 9), the Nez Perce Tribe hosted a conference on renewable energy at the Clearwater River Casino. According to a press release from the NPT, the conference brought together tribal leaders and experts in the field of renewable energy to discuss the potential benefits and challenges of transitioning to renewable energy sources for the provision of electricity.
