Pullman, WA

Lewiston Police Department Daily Activity Log: Saturday, December 10, 2022

LEWISTON - Below is the Lewiston Police Department daily activity log for Saturday, December 10, 2022. ------------------------------------------------------------ ------------------------------------------------------------ 22-L18856 Civil Standby. Incident Address: 2100 BIRCH AVE. Lewiston ID 83501. Disposition: INA. Time Reported: 10:23:06. ------------------------------------------------------------ 22-L18857 Suspicious Person/Circumstance. Incident Address: 1239 WARNER AVE; COMMUNITY PARK. Lewiston ID 83501. Disposition: INA.
LEWISTON, ID
‘People could be charged’: Social media rumors about Moscow case leading to doxxing, harassment

From the moment the Vandal Alert went out four weeks ago telling the University of Idaho community four students had been killed, rumors began swirling. They didn’t stop when the brutality of the crimes became clearer. They didn’t stop when investigators discouraged spreading lies and speculation. They didn’t stop when victims’ families begged for people to wait for the facts.
MOSCOW, ID
Work to Repair Flood Damage on Southwick Grade East of Kendrick to Begin December 19

KENDRICK, ID - Starting Monday, December 19, crews will begin repairing the Southwick Grade between milepost 1 and milepost 3, approximately three miles east of Kendrick. The work on Southwick Grade is to repair major damage that occurred during a flood event in June 2022. According to the Nez Perce County Road Department, the work is anticipated to last into February 2023.
KENDRICK, ID
Palouse Man Gets Alternative Sentence in Molestation Case

COLFAX - The 19-year-old Palouse man who pleaded guilty to child molestation received a Special Sex Offender Sentencing Alternative on Friday. Kaleb Gibler was arrested by the City of Palouse Police Department in August for molesting a 13-year-old girl. Gibler pleaded guilty to the felony in October. Gibler has no...
PALOUSE, WA
Nez Perce Tribe Hosts Renewable Energy Conference

LAPWAI - This past Thursday and Friday (December 8 & 9), the Nez Perce Tribe hosted a conference on renewable energy at the Clearwater River Casino. According to a press release from the NPT, the conference brought together tribal leaders and experts in the field of renewable energy to discuss the potential benefits and challenges of transitioning to renewable energy sources for the provision of electricity.
LAPWAI, ID
