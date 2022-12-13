Read full article on original website
Related
The Vikings Make Multiple Roster Moves, Including Signing LB to 53-Man Roster
On Wednesday morning, the Minnesota Vikings announced that they were signing rookie cornerback Kalon Barnes off the Miami Dolphins practice squad to their 53-man roster. Well, as it turns out, the Vikings weren’t done there. As Wednesday played out, we saw the Vikings make multiple roster moves, including signing LB William Kwenkeu to the 53-man roster.
Packers Cut Ties with Former Vikings WR
Though the Green Bay Packers are in the middle of their worst season in years, sitting a 5-8, they are not done fiddling with their roster just yet. Earlier this week, the Packers cut ties with former Vikings WR Dede Westbrook. Westbrook signed with Green Bay back in November, joining...
If he Wants to Coach, Mike Zimmer Could get an Opportunity Beside an Old Friend
Truth be told, there are very few people out there who know where/if Mike Zimmer will coach in 2023. It’s possible he isn’t particularly interested in working. A few weeks ago, we learned the very unfortunate news that Adam Zimmer – his son and former Vikings defensive coordinator – passed away. If Zimmer decides he needs time away, then that’s totally understandable.
Cardinals Snatch QB from Vikings Practice Squad
On what has turned out to be a busy Wednesday filled with roster moves for the Vikings, the Arizona Cardinals were moving chess pieces as well. In the aftermath of Kyler Murray’s torn ACL that he suffered on Monday night, we saw the Cardinals snatch QB David Blough off the Vikings practice squad, according to Darren Wolfson of KTSP and Ian Rapoport of NFL Media.
NFC North Playoff Tilt Lurks into View
Count me among those who’d be a bit nervous about seeing Dan Campbell’s Lions in the Wild Card Round. After last Sunday’s loss, though, that possibility is alive and well. Indeed, an NFC North playoff tilt has shown up in the rear-view mirror, causing at least a little consternation as the season hastens toward its conclusion.
Trevor Bauer expected to be cut by Dodgers: 4 possible landing spots in MLB free agency
Disgraced ace Trevor Bauer could be back on a major league mound sooner than later, and while it reportedly won’t
Five Vikings Are Questionable for Week 15
The Minnesota Vikings released their final injury report for Week 15, and officially five Vikings are questionable for Saturday’s game against the Indianapolis Colts. They are the following players:. C Garrett Bradbury. CB Cam Dantzler. OLB Danielle Hunter. OLB Patrick Jones II. DT Harrison Phillips. Bradbury, Dantzler, and Phillips...
Week 15 NFL Picks: The Vikings End Their Drought
Lions -2 (W) Vikings/Lions O43 points (W) Browns/Bengals U47 points (W) The San Francisco 49ers have gotten off to a roaring start with Brock Purdy as their quarterback. On the other side, the Seahawks have gone into a freefall, losing three of their last four games. This includes a loss to the Carolina Panthers this past weekend.
Oberle’s Fact or Fiction: Justin Jefferson Should Receive Serious Consideration for NFL MVP
Justin Jefferson Should Receive Serious Consideration for NFL MVP*. The short answer to this question is a resounding “yes!”. Justin Jefferson is having an All-Pro season and whether he is thrown the football or not, is affecting the way defenses attempt to stop the Vikings’ offense. He is the best player on a 10-3 team (tied for the second-best record in the entire league) that has a four-game lead in the NFC North Division. He is the focal point of every defensive coordinator in the league playing the Vikings—as they have double-covered him constantly yet he still makes plays that put his team in position to win football games. If you define the league Most Valuable Player as the one player a team cannot afford to be without to achieve the same success (isn’t that what WAR means???), then Jefferson is that player. He means as much or more to his team’s success than any player in the NFL.
2023 NFL Draft Rankings: Interior Offensive Linemen
We’re officially into the bowl stretch of the college football season, and NFL mock drafts are coming fast and furious. With that, we continue our way through the 2023 NFL Draft rankings, this time going over the interior offensive linemen. If you haven’t seen the previous position groups, check them out below:
Thielen Continues to Impress for Minnesota
The Minnesota Vikings currently employ one of the best wide receivers in the NFL. While Justin Jefferson is the headline grabber, there’s nothing stopping fans from appreciating what Adam Thielen has become either. Even as he now is an aging veteran, Thielen continues to impress for Minnesota in 2022.
Get to Know the Vikings Opponent: Week 15 vs. Indianapolis Colts
The Minnesota Vikings did not clinch the NFC North title last weekend, losing to the Detroit Lions by a score of 34-23. After falling to 10-3, they now head back home to take on the Indianapolis Colts in Week 15. Prior to Saturday’s game, get to know the Vikings opponent a little bit in this ongoing series.
7 Big Storylines for Colts at Vikings
This is Episode 180 of VikesNow, a YouTube channel devoted to daily Minnesota Vikings analysis. This episode examines the juicy storylines from Vikings-Colts on Saturday. Particularly, the Vikings woeful history against the Colts, Justin Jefferson, and Ed Donatell are discussed. Email any feedback — especially constructive criticism — to DustinBakerNFL@gmail.com....
Ed Donatell’s Quotes Don’t Express a Desire for Change, but the Vikings Actions Do
Following the Minnesota Vikings demoralizing 34-23 defeat at the hands of the Detroit Lions, one thing seemed clear among fans: changes needed to be made on the defensive side of the ball. Well, Vikings defensive coordinator Ed Donatell spoke this week on his thoughts on the defense, and it became obvious that he doesn’t seem to want to see change to that side of the ball.
Is it Time to Rename the MVP?
The Minnesota Vikings are very clearly a good football team. Flawed, yes, but good. They are elite on offense largely because they employ the NFL’s best wide receiver in the form of Justin Jefferson. In the midst of another insane year, he remains an afterthought in the MVP discussion. Has the time come to rename the MVP or reinvent the award altogether?
Eric Kendricks – Minnesota’s Sensational MLB – Needs to Elevate
For the past few seasons, Vikings fans have grown accustomed to seeing Eric Kendricks be a true difference maker on defense. The 2015 second-round pick became one of the game’s preeminent linebackers, largely due to his ability to play so instinctively. His ability to shoot through gaps for a TFL or hang with a receiver working down the seam was sensational. In 2019, Kendricks was very rightly given the first-time All Pro honor for his elite play. That year, he finished with a 90.2 grade on PFF, a remarkable number.
Justin Jefferson in Line for Hardware in 2022
This week the Minnesota Vikings can clinch the NFC North division title for the first time since 2017. With four weeks left in the regular season, they also have a superstar wide receiver well positioned to pick up some accolades of his own. Justin Jefferson has now emerged as the betting favorite to win the NFL Offensive Player of the Year.
Vikings Sign Another Rookie CB
In the wake of their 34-23 loss to the Detroit Lions on Sunday, head coach Kevin O’Connell made it clear that adjustments and changes would be made to improve in the future. Evidently, one of those adjustments included signing another cornerback to the active roster. On Wednesday morning, the Vikings added rookie CB Kalon Barnes to their 53-man roster. Darren Wolfson of KTSP was the first to report the news.
3 Things Vikings Fans Would Love to See Against the Colts
The Colts game provides an opportunity for Minnesota to get back on track. In fact, the expectation is that optimism will be restored following a dominant effort against Jeff Saturday’s squad. The Colts are 4-8-1 and being led by a brand new head coach with zero experience coaching in...
purplePTSD.com
Minneapolis, MN
2K+
Followers
4K+
Post
707K+
Views
ABOUT
purplePTSD.com is, along with its partner VikingsTerritory.com, part of the largest local and independent Minnesota Vikings news/opinion/content source in the game!https://purplePTSD.com
Comments / 0