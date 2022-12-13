Read full article on original website
Commercial Dispatch
Keenum cuts to the chase and lands where a coaching search might have anyway
STARKVILLE – Mississippi State president Mark Keenum didn’t wait long to pull the trigger on a new head football coach. Fortunately, Keenum had a qualified candidate in pocket in defensive coordinator Zach Arnett. Under normal circumstances, an athletics director is hired before a football coach, but it’s far...
Commercial Dispatch
Mississippi State to make DC Zach Arnett permanent head coach
STARKVILLE — Mississippi State will make defensive coordinator Zach Arnett its permanent head football coach after the death of Mike Leach on Monday. A source confirmed a report from ESPN’s Pete Thamel that Mississippi State would give Arnett a four-year contract. Leach was taken to University of Mississippi...
Commercial Dispatch
Mike Leach the friend-maker made an impact on Pontotoc nonagenarian
Mike Leach, like other Southeastern Conference football coaches, had a limited number of spare minutes, but he made time for Mary Dean Cummings. Cummings, 90, of Pontotoc, developed an unexpected friendship with the Mississippi State coach, who died Monday night at age 61. “He was an awesome man. Comical, very...
Commercial Dispatch
Coming home: Holmes County Central’s Khamauri Rogers transfers from Miami to Mississippi State football
STARKVILLE — Khamauri Rogers is coming back to the Magnolia State. The former four-star recruit from Holmes County Central High School committed to Mississippi State on Wednesday. Rogers will transfer in from Miami, where he spent his freshman season. He appeared in only one game for the Hurricanes, making...
Commercial Dispatch
Chris Jans, Mississippi State thankful for ‘awesome’ fan support in win over Jackson State
JACKSON — Chris Jans expected his second trip to Mississippi Coliseum to resemble his first. On Dec. 22, 2019, Jans led New Mexico State to a 58-52 win over Mississippi State at the Big House in Jackson. The Aggies coach left unimpressed by the crowd in the Magnolia State’s capital city.
Commercial Dispatch
Mike Leach public memorial service to be held Tuesday in Starkville
A public memorial service honoring the life of Mike Leach will be held at Humphrey Coliseum at 1 p.m. Tuesday, Mississippi State has announced. Leach was rushed to University Medical Center in Jackson on Sunday after suffering a major cardiac event. He died on Monday night at the age of 61.
Commercial Dispatch
Virginia Bevill
STARKVILLE — Virginia M. Bevill, 88, died Dec. 6, 2022. Funeral services will be at 2 p.m. Saturday, at Beth-el M.B. Church. Burial will follow at St. Mark C.O.G.I.C. cemetery. Visitation is from 4-6 p.m. today, at West Memorial Funeral Home. West Memorial Funeral Home of Starkville is in charge of arrangements.
Commercial Dispatch
Keyonios Taylor
MAYHEW — Keyonios Taylor, 21, died Dec. 8, 2022, in Artesia. Funeral services will be at 11 a.m. Saturday, at St. Matthews M.B. Church in Artesia. Burial will follow at Lawrence Cemetery in Starkville. Visitation is from 2-6 p.m. today, at West Memorial Funeral Home. West Memorial Funeral Home of Starkville is in charge of arrangements.
Commercial Dispatch
Chase Nicholson to step down as Starkville Academy athletic director at end of school year
STARKVILLE — The landscape with Starkville Academy’s athletics department is going to look different come next school year as current athletic director Chase Nicholson will be stepping down from the position. News broke Friday about the move, which comes as the school has continued its rapid growth in...
Commercial Dispatch
Carolina Jordan
KENOSHA, Wis. — Carolina “Cal” Jordan, 88, died Dec. 1, 2022. Funeral services will be at 11 a.m. Saturday, at Sixteenth Section M.B. Church. Burial will follow in the church cemetery. Visitation is from noon-6 p.m. today, at West Memorial Funeral Home. West Memorial Funeral Home of Starkville is in charge of arrangement.s.
Commercial Dispatch
MUW women’s basketball can’t keep up with high-octane Birmingham-Southern
The good news for the Mississippi University for Women was that it scored 23 points above its season average against Birmingham-Southern College. The bad news for the Owls was that they were up against the top scoring team in the nation for NCAA Division III women’s basketball, as the Panthers took a 150-76 victory at Pohl Gym.
Commercial Dispatch
Goings on with Grant: New Greek restaurant to open at University Drive in Starkville
I hope you brought empty stomachs to this edition of Goings on with Grant folks because local restaurants and chains are opening soon all over the Golden Triangle. First up, Michele Fant, owner of Taste Italian Kitchen in Starkville, is opening Bluto’s Greek Tavern, a new Greek style cuisine business in the former Humble Taco location at 511 University Drive.
Commercial Dispatch
Scottie Watkins
CABOT, Ark. — Scottie Willard Watkins, 69, died Dec. 1, 2022. A Celebration of Life will be from 2-7 p.m. Saturday, at Tee’s Elm Lake Golf Course in Columbus. Moore’s Cabot Funeral Home of Cabot is in charge of arrangements. Mr. Watkins was born July, 1953, in...
Commercial Dispatch
Schools turn to students to combat teacher shortage
Across the United States, public schools are undergoing a teaching staff crisis, and Mississippi is not immune to the shortage despite now having entry level salaries higher than the national average. The Mississippi Department of Education reported special education, mathematics, foreign languages and science as critical shortage subjects for the...
Commercial Dispatch
Richard Brooks
MACON — Richard Lee “Goat-Goat” Brooks, 90, died Dec. 7, 2022. Funeral services will be at 11 a.m. Saturday, at Glory Reveal Ministry, with Armondo Adams officiating. Burial will follow at Mount Bethel Baptist Church cemetery. Visitation is from 1-5 p.m. today, at Lee-Sykes Funeral Home. Lee-Sykes Funeral Home of Macon is in charge of arrangements.
Commercial Dispatch
Doris Robinson
MILLPORT, Ala. — Doris Robinson, 95, died Dec. 12, 2022, at her residence. Funeral services will be at 2 p.m. Friday, at Dowdle Funeral Home, with Andy Parrish officiating. Visitation will be one hour prior to services at the funeral home. Burial will follow at Millport City Cemetery. Dowdle Funeral Home of Millport is in charge of arrangements.
Commercial Dispatch
Helen Troupe
ATLANTA, Ga. — Helen Smith Troupe, 85, died Dec. 11, 2022, at her residence. Funeral services will be at 1 p.m. Sunday, at Greater Mt. Zion Church in Columbus, with Doran Johnson officiating. Burial will follow at Memorial Gardens. Visitation will be from noon-5 p.m. Saturday, at Carter’s Funeral Services. Carter’s Funeral Services of Columbus is in charge of arrangements.
Commercial Dispatch
Charlie Martin
CALEDONIA — Charlie Ann Burton Martin, 46, died Dec. 13, 2022, at Baptist Memorial East in Memphis, Tennessee. Arrangements are incomplete and will be announced by Memorial Gunter Peel Funeral Home and Crematory of Columbus.
Commercial Dispatch
Willie Richardson
JEFFERSON CITY, Mo. — Willie Earl Richardson, 60, died Nov. 30, 2022, at his residence. Freeman Mortuary of Jefferson City is in charge of arrangements. Mr. Richardson was born Feb. 7, 1962, in Columbus, to the late Willie Mack Richardson and Lillian Ball. He was formerly employed as a machine operator with Sanderson Plumbing.
Commercial Dispatch
Mary Johnson
SULLIGENT, Ala. — Mary Chloe Johnson, 76, died Dec. 10, 2022, at her residence. There will be no public services. Burial will be at Crews Cemetery. Otts Funeral Home of Sulligent is in charge of arrangements. Mrs. Johnson was born Dec. 15, 1945, in Lamar County, Alabama, to the...
