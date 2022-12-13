ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Mississippi State Coach Mike Leach dies

By Bill Riales
WKRG News 5
WKRG News 5
 3 days ago

MOBILE, Ala. ( WKRG ) — Mississippi State announced this morning the passing of head football coach Mike Leach. Leach had been in critical condition at the University of Mississippi Medical Center in Jackson since suffering what was described as a massive heart attack over the weekend. He was 61.

The university said Leach died last night (Monday, Dec. 12th). In a statement, the Leach family said: “Mike was a giving and attentive husband, father, and grandfather. He was able to participate in organ donation at UMMC as a final act of charity. We are supported and uplifted by the outpouring of love and prayers from family, friends, Mississippi State University, the hospital staff, and football fans around the world.  Thank you for sharing in the joy of our beloved husband and father’s life.”

Leach was in his third year as the Bulldog’s head coach. He was named head coach in January 2020 and amassed a 19-17 record. He was the 34th head football coach in the school’s history.

