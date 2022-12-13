Read full article on original website
Royal Caribbean Confirms Huge Main Dining Room Menu Change
Cruise-line passengers, at least the ones who have been sailing for years, generally don't like change. You always hear people grumbling about how people don't dress up for dinner or men wearing hats in the main dining room. On any cruise ship a sizeable group of people won't be happy when a cruise line makes a major change.
Special 'Royal Caribbean' Balcony Cruise Cabins Come with a Twist
It looks pretty nice, but it's not for everyone.
Royal Caribbean Shares Good News on Two Big Island Projects
Royal Caribbean Group (RCL) - Get Free Report essentially has two types of cruises. It uses older/smaller ships to cruise port-based trips. These are trips where most people visit bucket list destinations and the ship sort of acts like a floating hotel. For the second type of trip -- and...
cruisefever.net
Ultimate Guide to Mahogany Bay Cruise Port in Roatan, Honduras
Mahogany Bay is the stunning cruise port located on Roatán Island in Honduras. It is a popular destination for Carnival Cruise Line ships. With its sparkling white sand beaches and warm Caribbean waters, it’s easy to see why so many travelers love Mahogany Bay. For many it is...
Delta, American, Amex Add Big New Airport Perks for 2023
Airlines aren’t all the same, though you’d be forgiven for thinking that way. Every airline prides itself on its unique corporate philosophy and values, and many of them emphasize certain traits. The oft-criticized Spirit is all about rock-bottom prices (and not much else), while Southwest has a culture built around first-rate customer service (though employees allege that reputation is currently being undermined by the management).
A man lived alone on a pirate island that he bought for $10,000 but years later he was offered $50 million for it
Moyenne IslandPhoto bymwanasimba from La Réunion; CC-BY-SA-2.0 Moyenne Island is a small island in the Indian Ocean that is just 24 acres in size. It is located by the Sainte Anne Marine National Park located off the coast of Seychelles.
Air India jumbo order includes 190 Boeing MAX, 30 787s -sources
LONDON/NEW DELHI (Reuters) - Air India is close to a deal to order more than 200 Boeing jets including 190 narrowbody 737 MAX and 30 widebody 787s - part of an historic fleet shake-up roughly split with Boeing’s European rival Airbus, industry sources said on Friday.
Heathrow Has Asked Airlines to Halt Ticket Sales Over the Holidays
If London was in your holiday plans and you don’t already have tickets…London may no longer be in your holiday plans. Okay, that might be a bit of an exaggeration. But according to a new report from travel blog Paddle Your Own Kanoo, London Heathrow Airport has (once again) asked airlines to begin limiting the sale of tickets to some inbound international flights over the impending holidays — the saving grace being that British Airways is the only carrier that seems to be cooperating.
tripsavvy.com
Have TSA Precheck? You May Be Able to Participate in a Biometric Pilot Program
Want to help shape the face of the future of travel? If you're a member of TSA Precheck or Global Entry, you might be able to opt-in to a biometric facial comparison "proof of concept" pilot program offered by the Transportation Security Administration (TSA) and U.S. Customs and Border Protection Traveler Verification Service.
You Can Travel Like James Bond on This Unique Luxury Trip
Honest question: who doesn’t watch a James Bond film and briefly ponder the thought, “Could I leave my office job and become a spy?” Well, for the first time, you can book an experience that gets you pretty damn close — minus the constant, imminent threat of death at the hands of a maniacal super villain, of course.
Phone Arena
Amazon offers big discounts on the Apple iPhone 11 family
As expected, the Black Friday and Cyber Monday sale events evolved into seasonal holiday sale events, as many retailers have already launched new promotions to allow customers to decide what to purchase before Christmas arrives. For those specifically looking for good deals on iPhones, Amazon is now running a promotion...
AOL Corp
United is ranked the second-best airline in the world — see the list of the world's 10 best airlines
Air travel website AirHelp released this year's ranking of the world's top airlines. Qatar Airways was crowned the best airline of 2022, beating out 63 airlines. United Airlines ranked second in the list, and was one of two U.S. airlines to make the top 10. 10. Austrian Airlines (AUA) Overall:...
What Can Vacationers Expect From Airbnb’s New “Play” Category?
People stay at Airbnbs (or any form of lodging, really) for countless reasons, and a solo traveler might not be looking for the same things as a family traveling en masse. That’s among the reasons why the company has begun grouping different residences together within certain categories. Among them is “Play” — which Airbnb described as “[h]omes with basketball courts, game rooms, miniature golf, water slides and more.”
World Traveler Explains Key Differences Between River and Ocean Cruises
They both have their appeal with different crowds.
For a Winter Getaway, Fairmont Mayakoba Is Top-Notch Luxury Travel
Barely a two-hour flight away, the beaches of Cancun are an easy sell for Miami residents, especially since discerning travelers know the state of Quintana Roo is so much more than its most infamous party town. Beyond the reaches of Cancun, nestled within Playa del Carmen, lies the gated community resort enclave that’s quickly becoming a global hotspot: Mayakoba. If you’ve heard people talk about it with a slightly awestruck tone, well, they’re right; across 620 acres of lagoons, jungles and beaches, this private community strives first and foremost to maintain the natural habitat of the region, populating its lush confines with four luxury resorts including Andaz, The Banyan Tree, Rosewood and Fairmont. All four of them are stunning, mostly due to the incredible ecosystem they’re built into, not on top of or around.
tipranks.com
Krispy Kreme Nosedives after Long-Term Strategy Unveiled
Krispy Kreme (NASDAQ:DNUT) is a brand loved around the world. Unless you prefer cake donuts, then somewhat less so. However, the word out of Krispy Kreme’s long-term planning wasn’t well-received at all. The company was down over 8.5% in Thursday trading, and after-hours trading was somewhat more subdued.
Sad: United Airlines Aircraft Order Mocked By Unions
A coalition of unions representing pilots, flight attendants, and mechanics at United Airlines curiously chose to use the announcement of a massive new aircraft order with Boeing this week to mock United. Unions Representing United Airlines Employee Groups Mock Boeing Aircraft Order. As United CEO Scott Kirby stood onstage wtih...
Southern California Ports See Big Drop in Business
What a difference a few months make. In July, the side-by-side ports in Long Beach and Los Angeles had one of their busiest summers ever after 25 months of non-stop record volumes. Now executives at the two ports are crisscrossing the country to grab back business drifting to East and...
