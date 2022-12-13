ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

Daily Mail

Belgian spies were investigating Russian and Chinese meddling in the EU when they uncovered Qatar bribery scandal and found £1.3m stashed in politicians' homes, report claims

Belgian spies who uncovered the Qatar bribery scandal allegedly involving a European Vice President did so amid investigations into widespread foreign meddling in the European Union, according to the Belgian justice minister. Prosecutors suspect Greek MEP Eva Kaili and three others accepted bribes from the World Cup host in a...
SFGate

More questions than answers as EU corruption scandal unfolds

BRUSSELS (AP) — No one answers the door or the phone at the offices of the two campaign groups linked to a cash-for-favors corruption scandal at the European Union’s parliament, allegedly involving Qatar. No light is visible inside. No Peace Without Justice (NPWJ), a pro-human rights and democracy...
SFGate

Slovak government falls after losing no-confidence vote

PRAGUE (AP) — Slovakia’s coalition government fell Thursday after losing a no-confidence vote in parliament called by the opposition following months of political crisis, in a development that could lead to an early election. In the country's 150-seat Parliament, 78 lawmakers, two more than the 76 needed, voted...
SFGate

Croatia vs. Morocco Live Stream: How to Watch the World Cup Game Online for Free

If you purchase an independently reviewed product or service through a link on our website, Rolling Stone may receive an affiliate commission. Ahead of the 2022 World Cup final tomorrow, we’re getting a fantastic third-place matchup today between Croatia and Morocco. As with the last few stages of the...
SFGate

Latest floating LNG terminal arrives at German port

BERLIN (AP) — A ship that will serve as one of Germany’s floating terminals for liquefied natural gas imports arrived at the port of Wilhelmshaven Thursday, as German officials warned the country is not saving enough energy at the start of a difficult winter. The 300-meter-long (900-foot-long) Höegh...
SFGate

Morocco airline says 7 World Cup flights to Qatar canceled

RABAT, Morocco (AP) — Morocco’s national carrier says seven flights that were meant to take soccer fans to Qatar for Morocco’s historic World Cup semifinal on Wednesday against France have been canceled because of restrictions by Qatari authorities. Royal Air Maroc, or RAM, earlier this week announced...
SFGate

At World Cup, women shrug off worries over dress codes

DOHA, Qatar (AP) — Coming from Brazil for the World Cup in Qatar, Daniela Crawford had been worried about conservative dress codes. But like many women attending the tournament, she said she found no problems. “In Brazil people are used to it, but we came here and decided to...

