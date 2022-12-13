Read full article on original website
Belgian spies were investigating Russian and Chinese meddling in the EU when they uncovered Qatar bribery scandal and found £1.3m stashed in politicians' homes, report claims
Belgian spies who uncovered the Qatar bribery scandal allegedly involving a European Vice President did so amid investigations into widespread foreign meddling in the European Union, according to the Belgian justice minister. Prosecutors suspect Greek MEP Eva Kaili and three others accepted bribes from the World Cup host in a...
More questions than answers as EU corruption scandal unfolds
BRUSSELS (AP) — No one answers the door or the phone at the offices of the two campaign groups linked to a cash-for-favors corruption scandal at the European Union’s parliament, allegedly involving Qatar. No light is visible inside. No Peace Without Justice (NPWJ), a pro-human rights and democracy...
Slovak government falls after losing no-confidence vote
PRAGUE (AP) — Slovakia’s coalition government fell Thursday after losing a no-confidence vote in parliament called by the opposition following months of political crisis, in a development that could lead to an early election. In the country's 150-seat Parliament, 78 lawmakers, two more than the 76 needed, voted...
Head of Ukraine's military says he has 'no doubt' the Russians 'will have another go at Kyiv' as Putin adds more troops to his army
General Zaluzhnyi says Russia's total war on Ukraine's infrastructure aims to force a ceasefire so that it can rest, replenish, and come back harder.
An elite Russian military brigade was basically 'wiped out,' taking so many losses in Ukraine that it will 'take years to rebuild,' report says
"Nothing of that brigade is left," a Ukrainian commander said of the 200th Separate Motor Rifle Brigade in an interview with The Washington Post.
A million shells and more: Pentagon revs up Ukraine weapons aid and bolsters stockpiles
President Joe Biden says the U.S. will keep supplying Ukraine the weapons it needs to fight Russia for "as long as it takes." Honoring that pledge is forcing the Pentagon and its NATO counterparts to change the way they do business. Desperate to meet Ukraine's demands for everything from artillery...
Croatia vs. Morocco Live Stream: How to Watch the World Cup Game Online for Free
If you purchase an independently reviewed product or service through a link on our website, Rolling Stone may receive an affiliate commission. Ahead of the 2022 World Cup final tomorrow, we’re getting a fantastic third-place matchup today between Croatia and Morocco. As with the last few stages of the...
Latest floating LNG terminal arrives at German port
BERLIN (AP) — A ship that will serve as one of Germany’s floating terminals for liquefied natural gas imports arrived at the port of Wilhelmshaven Thursday, as German officials warned the country is not saving enough energy at the start of a difficult winter. The 300-meter-long (900-foot-long) Höegh...
Morocco airline says 7 World Cup flights to Qatar canceled
RABAT, Morocco (AP) — Morocco’s national carrier says seven flights that were meant to take soccer fans to Qatar for Morocco’s historic World Cup semifinal on Wednesday against France have been canceled because of restrictions by Qatari authorities. Royal Air Maroc, or RAM, earlier this week announced...
At World Cup, women shrug off worries over dress codes
DOHA, Qatar (AP) — Coming from Brazil for the World Cup in Qatar, Daniela Crawford had been worried about conservative dress codes. But like many women attending the tournament, she said she found no problems. “In Brazil people are used to it, but we came here and decided to...
