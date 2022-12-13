Read full article on original website
Mississippi State football promotes Zach Arnett to new head coach
Mississippi State football has promoted Defensive Coordinator and Interim head coach Zach Arnett to be the next permanent head coach. ESPN”s Pete Thamel first reported that Arnett and MSU have agreed to terms on a four-year deal, but it hasn’t been signed yet. Arnett has been the defensive...
Mississippi State to hold Mike Leach memorial service at the Hump next week
STARKVILLE – Mississippi State University will host a public memorial service honoring the life of Mike Leach at 1 p.m. CT on Tuesday, Dec. 20, 2022, inside Humphrey Coliseum. The memorial service will be streamed live on WatchESPN.com. Additional details, including parking logistics, confirmed speakers, video stream information and...
Choctaw County High School students will put their lessons into motion
CHOCTAW COUNTY, Miss. (WCBI) – Thanks to grant funding from 4-county and partnerships from Ole Miss and Mississippi State University, students will hopefully be able to start this robotic program and learn to use these skills to compete in the workforce. A robotics program at Choctaw County High School...
Noxubee County shows appreciation for two retiring judges
NOXUBEE COUNTY, Miss. (WCBI) – Noxubee County showed its appreciation to retiring judges Lee S. Coleman and Lee Howard. Both served the Mississippi 16th Judicial District. Coleman served for 12 years and Howard served for 32 and a half years. During the retiring ceremony, Judge Lee Howard swore in...
Alabama unemployment rates keep steady; big improvement from last year
ALABAMA (WCBI) – Alabama’s unemployment numbers hold steady at 2.7%. November and October had the same percentage. It’s a big improvement from last November when the unemployment rate was 3.1%. The number of jobs the economy is supporting hit a new record in November with more than...
Thomas Loden scheduled for execution later this evening, December 14
SUNFLOWER COUNTY, Miss. (WCBI) – A north Mississippi man is set to become the second Death Row inmate executed in 10 years. Thomas Edwin “Eddie” Loden is scheduled to receive a lethal injection at Parchman this evening. Loden pleaded guilty to Capital Murder, Rape, and four counts...
Columbus mayor, city council held work session Thursday morning
COLUMBUS, Miss. (WCBI) – The mayor and city council in Columbus held a work session this morning. A couple of things on the agenda that were discussed were a noise ordinance and firework safety for the holidays, an issue with Sparklight customers, updates on garbage concerns, and the highly anticipated amphitheater.
Starkville woman steals from liquor store, hits employee, kicks officer
STARKVILLE, Miss. (WCBI) – A Starkville woman is accused of hitting someone with a bottle of booze. Crystle Taylor is charged with two counts of aggravated assault and one count of assault on a law enforcement officer. Starkville police said Taylor was allegedly trying to take an item from...
Columbus mayor awards two people for doing positive community work
COLUMBUS, Miss. (WCBI) – The City of Columbus shines a light on two people making a difference in the community. Today, Mayor Keith Gaskins awarded Lieutenant Rhonda Sanders and Dr. Julie Cooley Parker with the Earnest Brown Good Change award. This award is granted to those in the city...
Lee County E-911 operator gets award for life-saving efforts during call
TUPELO, Miss. (WCBI) – A 911 operator and a young mother were recognized by Lee County E-911 for their life-saving actions. It was back on November 11 that Nakkitas Scales called 911 when she discovered that her boyfriend was unresponsive. 911 operator Amber Moody answered the call, giving CPR...
WCBI and Vitalant will host blood drive Thursday, Friday
COLUMBUS, Miss. (WCBI) – In this season of giving, you can give someone the gift of life through a blood donation. WCBI will host a blood drive with “Vitalant” Thursday and Friday from noon to 5 p.m. Vitalant will be parked in front of the WCBI studios...
Additional heavy rain and storms Wednesday
COLUMBUS, Mississippi (WCBI) – One last round of heavy rain and storms is in store for the state Wednesday before cooler and drier air finally arrives Thursday. WEDNESDAY: Showers and storms will continue much of the state, becoming locally heavy at times and cause additional flash flood concerns. An additional 2-4″ of rain is possible, and a flood watch remains in effect for the entire area. Separate to the flood risk, severe weather will become possible by the early afternoon from the Golden Triangle southward into the Pine Belt. Here, storms could develop and become severe with all hazards possible. Eventually, the rain and storms will move out by 5-6p.
The colder temperatures have arrived
COLUMBUS, Mississippi (WCBI)- After the showers and storms that passed earlier this week, cold air began sinking into the Deep South. Temperatures are going to be staying below average for several more days. FRIDAY NIGHT: Partly cloudy coverage will continue through the overnight hours tonight, with some possible sprinkles. Low...
Columbus police are looking for the driver of a hit and run incident
COLUMBUS, Miss. (WCBI)- In late November, Derrick Seals was hit by a vehicle and killed. The driver left the scene without calling for help or checking on Seals. Investigators with the Columbus Police Department have been searching for the person behind the wheel. Now they believe they may have identified the vehicle and they need your help to find it. Initially, investigators were looking for a dark car.
Long-serving board member of Golden Triangle Crime Stoppers retires
CLAY COUNTY, Miss. (WCBI) – Today at the Clay County Courthouse elected law enforcement celebrated Billy Pickens’ retirement. Pickens was a part of the Golden Triangle Crime Stoppers Board for over 30 years. Sheriff Eddie Scott said Pickens held a lot of responsibility while on the job and...
Chilly weekend ahead, rain early next week
COLUMBUS, Mississippi (WCBI) – Temperatures stay generally below average through the weekend. Rain chances return early next week before temperatures take a major plunge by the end of next week. FRIDAY: Expect a good supply of sun with highs in the 50s, similar to Thursday. High clouds will arrive...
Interlocal agreement in Shuqualak provides law enforcement protection
NOXUBEE COUNTY, Miss. (WCBI) – The Noxubee County town of Shuqualak will now have a dedicated law enforcement presence again. County and town leaders have entered into an interlocal agreement that will allow the Sheriff’s Office to officially answer calls in Shuqualak town limits and will enable a deputy to serve as Town Marshal.
Suspect in Tuesday night shooting death in custody in Lowndes County
LOWNDES COUNTY, Miss. (WCBI) – The man wanted in a Tuesday night shooting is in custody. Bobby Childs, Jr. turned himself into the Lowndes County Sheriff’s Office Wednesday evening. Deputies believe Childs pulled the trigger in a shooting that happened Tuesday night on Jess Lyons Road. Sheriff Eddie...
Lowndes County Supervisors see about taking local issues to legislature
LOWNDES COUNTY, Miss. (WCBI) – There’s a saying in the world of politics: All politics is local. Today, Lowndes County Supervisors met with State lawmakers to see about taking some of those local issues before the Legislature. The 2023 Legislative Session starts in a few weeks, and supervisors...
