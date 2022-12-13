ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Georgetown County, SC

live5news.com

Coroner identifies woman killed Georgetown Co. house fire

GEORGETOWN COUNTY, S.C. (WCSC) - The Georgetown County Coroner’s Office has identified the person who died in a house fire Friday morning. Georgetown County Fire and EMS were called to the fire around 10 a.m. in the 3000 block of Walker Road. Georgetown County Coroner Chase Ridgeway has identified...
wpde.com

1 dead after Georgetown house fire: Coroner

GEORGETOWN, S.C. (WPDE) — One person is dead after a house fire in the 3000 block of Walker Road in Georgetown Friday. The victim was identified as Patricia Brady, according to Georgetown County Coroner Chase Ridgeway. An autopsy will be scheduled to determine the cause and manner of death.
GEORGETOWN, SC
WBTW News13

Shots fired after argument at Florence apartment complex, police say

FLORENCE, S.C. (WBTW) — Florence police are investigating a shooting Thursday, according to Capt. Mike Brandt with the Florence Police Department. The shooting happened in the area of North Coit Street and West Darlington Street, Brandt said. Police were called at 10:38 a.m. and found evidence of a shooting in the parking lot of Coit […]
FLORENCE, SC
wpde.com

3 men wore ski masks, fired multiple rounds in Conway shooting: Warrants

CONWAY, S.C. (WPDE) — Three men were arrested in connection to a shooting that happened on Rufus Street on Dec. 4, according to arrest warrants from Conway Police Dept. Warrants said three men wore ski masks, got into an altercation and fired multiple shots. Two vehicles were reportedly struck...
CONWAY, SC
abccolumbia.com

SLED charges Florence man with abuse of a vulnerable adult

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WOLO)— The South Carolina Law Enforcement Division (SLED) charged 33 year-old Terry Leshawn Cooper, Jr., with Abuse of a Vulnerable Adult. The former Pee Dee Regional Center employee struck the victim several times in the side and stomach, say officials. The incident occurred at the SC Department...
FLORENCE, SC
wpde.com

Crews respond to vehicle fire in Loris

HORRY COUNTY, S.C. (WPDE) — Crews responded to a reported vehicle fire in Horry County Thursday morning. Horry County Fire Rescue said the fire happened around 7:21 a.m. in the 3000 block of Daisy Road in Loris. The fire was extinguished with no reported injuries, crews said. Further information...
HORRY COUNTY, SC
wpde.com

Florence Co. coroner confirms body found in community

FLORENCE COUNTY, S.C. (WPDE) — Florence County Coroner Keith von Lutcken confirmed a body has been found Wednesday off Southborough Road in Florence. Lutcken said no additional is being released at this time. The Florence County Sheriff’s Office is expected to release more information later Wednesday afternoon.
FLORENCE COUNTY, SC
wpde.com

Conway Police Dept. fully-staffed for first time in several years

CONWAY, S.C. (WPDE) — For the first time in several years, the Conway Police Department is fully-staffed with more than 70 officers and Police Chief Dale Long has a lot of reasons to thank for the increase. Chief Long said they have never been fully staffed in his 12...
CONWAY, SC

