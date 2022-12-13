Read full article on original website
Related
live5news.com
Coroner identifies woman killed Georgetown Co. house fire
GEORGETOWN COUNTY, S.C. (WCSC) - The Georgetown County Coroner’s Office has identified the person who died in a house fire Friday morning. Georgetown County Fire and EMS were called to the fire around 10 a.m. in the 3000 block of Walker Road. Georgetown County Coroner Chase Ridgeway has identified...
wpde.com
1 dead after Georgetown house fire: Coroner
GEORGETOWN, S.C. (WPDE) — One person is dead after a house fire in the 3000 block of Walker Road in Georgetown Friday. The victim was identified as Patricia Brady, according to Georgetown County Coroner Chase Ridgeway. An autopsy will be scheduled to determine the cause and manner of death.
One killed in Williamsburg County crash involving tractor-trailer
WILLIAMSBURG COUNTY, S.C. (WBTW) — One person was killed Friday morning in a crash in Williamsburg County near the Georgetown County line, according to South Carolina Highway Patrol. The crash happened at about 11 a.m. in the area of Highway 41 and Highway 51 in Williamsburg County, according to troopers. A driver in a sedan […]
wpde.com
Former Pee Dee Regional Center employee accused of hitting vulnerable adult
FLORENCE COUNTY, S.C. (WPDE) — A Florence man is accused of hitting a resident at Pee Dee Regional Center while working there, according to an arrest warrant sent by the South Carolina Law Enforcement Division (SLED). Terry Leshawn Cooper, Jr., 33, is charged with abuse of a vulnerable adult.
wpde.com
Surfside Beach police search for suspect in bakery donation box theft
SURFSIDE BEACH, S.C. (WPDE) — Police in Surfside Beach are searching for a Grinch this holiday season, a real-life one who allegedly stole a donation box from a local bakery. Police responded to a report of a burglary that happened at Benjamin’s Bakery on Thursday around 4:45 a.m.
Man claimed to have bomb during West Ashley bank robbery, police say
CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCBD)- A man is facing charges after allegedly claiming to have a bomb during a West Ashley bank robbery. According to the Charleston Police Department (CPD), officers responded to United Bank on Orleans Road on Dec. 9 around 5:45 p.m. in reference to a robbery. The teller told police that a man — […]
Shots fired after argument at Florence apartment complex, police say
FLORENCE, S.C. (WBTW) — Florence police are investigating a shooting Thursday, according to Capt. Mike Brandt with the Florence Police Department. The shooting happened in the area of North Coit Street and West Darlington Street, Brandt said. Police were called at 10:38 a.m. and found evidence of a shooting in the parking lot of Coit […]
wpde.com
3 men wore ski masks, fired multiple rounds in Conway shooting: Warrants
CONWAY, S.C. (WPDE) — Three men were arrested in connection to a shooting that happened on Rufus Street on Dec. 4, according to arrest warrants from Conway Police Dept. Warrants said three men wore ski masks, got into an altercation and fired multiple shots. Two vehicles were reportedly struck...
abccolumbia.com
SLED charges Florence man with abuse of a vulnerable adult
COLUMBIA, S.C. (WOLO)— The South Carolina Law Enforcement Division (SLED) charged 33 year-old Terry Leshawn Cooper, Jr., with Abuse of a Vulnerable Adult. The former Pee Dee Regional Center employee struck the victim several times in the side and stomach, say officials. The incident occurred at the SC Department...
wpde.com
Conway PD ask for help identifying person of interest in forgery investigation
CONWAY, S.C. (WPDE) — Officers with the Conway Police Dept. opened an investigation into a forgery that happened on Nov. 23rd. Investigators were able to obtain photographs of the person of interest and ask for assistance in identifying the person in the pictures. If you have any information, call...
wpde.com
City of Georgetown receives funding for sidewalks from state representative
GEORGETOWN, S.C. (WCIV) — The City of Georgetown has secured funding to bring sidewalks to three of its streets. State Rep. Carl Anderson (D-Berkeley, Georgetown, Horry) delivered $375,000 in earmarked funds to make the project happen. City officials say the money will be used to put in sidewalks on...
WMBF
Life-threatening injuries reported in Myrtle Beach crash, police say
MYRTLE BEACH, S.C. (WMBF) - A crash closed off part of Highway 15 in Myrtle Beach on Thursday, according to police. The Myrtle Beach Police Department said the wreck happened in the area of Pine Island Road. As a result, the section of Highway 15 between Pine Island Road and...
1 hurt in Myrtle Beach shooting; police say suspects fled before officers arrived
MYRTLE BEACH, S.C. (WBTW) — One person has been taken to the hospital after a shooting early Wednesday afternoon in Myrtle Beach, police said. Officers were called the area of 16th Avenue South and Ocean Boulevard, Myrtle Beach police said in a Facebook post. Officers responded at about 12:30 p.m. after getting a report about […]
wpde.com
Crews respond to vehicle fire in Loris
HORRY COUNTY, S.C. (WPDE) — Crews responded to a reported vehicle fire in Horry County Thursday morning. Horry County Fire Rescue said the fire happened around 7:21 a.m. in the 3000 block of Daisy Road in Loris. The fire was extinguished with no reported injuries, crews said. Further information...
wpde.com
Coroner identifies man that accidently shot himself and crashed at intersection
NORTH CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCIV) — The Charleston County Coroner has released the name of the man police said was dead when officers arrived at the scene on Rivers Avenue and Dalton Sreet intersection Wednesday, Dec.13. Police say Ahmad Gardner, 35, died around 6:35 a.m. by an accidental self-inflicted gunshot...
Active duty Air Force member charged with murder in deadly Myrtle Beach shooting
Editor’s note: Frye and Hunter were both found not guilty on all charges Monday by a jury. Read more about the verdict here. UPDATE as of 10/17/20: The Myrtle Beach Police Department has upgraded Samuel Frye’s charges with two counts of murder, five counts of attempted murder, and one count of assault and battery of a […]
Man accused of purchasing gift cards at downtown Target using stolen credit card
CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCBD) – A 23-year-old man was arrested last week after police said he used a stolen credit card to purchase items from Target off King Street. An investigator with the Charleston Police Department met with a victim who said she had received information from her bank that her husband’s credit card was used […]
Missing woman, 1-year-old baby found safe, Florence police say
FLORENCE, S.C. (WBTW) — A missing woman and 1-year-old child have been found safe, according to the Florence Police Department. Editor’s note: Because the people were found safe, all photos and identifying information have been removed from this story.
wpde.com
Florence Co. coroner confirms body found in community
FLORENCE COUNTY, S.C. (WPDE) — Florence County Coroner Keith von Lutcken confirmed a body has been found Wednesday off Southborough Road in Florence. Lutcken said no additional is being released at this time. The Florence County Sheriff’s Office is expected to release more information later Wednesday afternoon.
wpde.com
Conway Police Dept. fully-staffed for first time in several years
CONWAY, S.C. (WPDE) — For the first time in several years, the Conway Police Department is fully-staffed with more than 70 officers and Police Chief Dale Long has a lot of reasons to thank for the increase. Chief Long said they have never been fully staffed in his 12...
Comments / 0