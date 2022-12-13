ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Michigan State

Taste of Country

Blake Shelton Is Focused on His Family With Gwen Stefani: ‘This Isn’t About Me Anymore’

Blake Shelton's life is about to undergo some changes. The singer-turned-coach on The Voice revealed earlier this year that next season (23) will be his last on the show. As the only coach who has been there since the advent of the show in 2011, Shelton says making the decision to leave was bittersweet, but also a no-brainer for a man who married a woman with three children.
Taste of Country

Reba McEntire’s Career Will Be Chronicled on ABC ‘Superstar’ Series

Reba McEntire and her highly successful career in country music, television and more will be showcased on a new edition of ABC News' Superstar series on Thursday, Dec. 8. The one-hour special is set to document McEntire's journey from her start in her home state of Oklahoma through her record-breaking career of 45 years, with all the "experiences, triumphs and losses" in between. Fans can expect never-before-seen childhood photos and behind-the-scenes footage during the special.
Taste of Country

Report: Zac Brown Engaged to Model and ‘Biker Chick’ Kelly Yazdi

Zac Brown Band singer Zac Brown is set to marry. He reportedly proposed to model, stuntwoman and event producer Kelly Yazdi earlier this year, with a wedding date TBD. People shared the news, reporting that the engagement was confirmed by multiple sources. The intimate proposal came in Hawaii, and for the most part Yazdi has remained away from public eye. However, a video of the ZBB bandmates singing "Happy Birthday" to Brown offers a glimpse of her joining in, snuggling into his neck and extending a slender hand weighted down by what looks like an engagement ring.
Taste of Country

Drake Milligan Joins Vince Gill and the Time Jumpers for New Western Swing Duet [Listen]

New artists typically don't get duets with superstars until later in their careers. But this didn’t apply to Drake Milligan. On his debut album Dallas/Fort Worth, the 23-year-old managed to turn a spirited Western swing song — which he co-wrote with Brandon Hood and Phil O’Donnell — into a duet with both the Nashville-based Western swing band Time Jumpers and country superstar Vince Gill.
Taste of Country

Reckless Kelly Will Retire From Touring in 2025

Austin-based country rock band Reckless Kelly are on the road to retirement — at least from touring. The band tell Rolling Stone that beginning in 2023, they will begin to reduce the number of tour dates they commit to, and they intend to retire from the road entirely come 2025.
Taste of Country

Caroline Jones Is Zac Brown Band’s Newest Member, But the Solo Dream Is Still Very Much Alive — Taste of Country Nights, On Demand

Evan Paul is the host of Taste of Country Nights, a syndicated radio show heard on more than 100 country radio stations nationwide, every night from 7PM to midnight. He plays the best new country music and interviews today's top stars, like Luke Combs, Miranda Lambert, Dan + Shay, Keith Urban, Carrie Underwood, Luke Bryan, Chris Stapleton, Lady A, Morgan Wallen, + more!
Taste of Country

Carrie Underwood Takes Home County Artist Trophy at People’s Choice Awards

TCarrie Underwood's People's Choice Awards wins are officially in double digits. She just took home her 10th PCA after winning this year's award for the Country Artist. The "Crazy Angels" singer was on hand at the Tuesday night, Dec. 6, ceremony to collect her trophy. She walked the red carpet in black pantsuit bedazzled in gold designs. The Western look was something new for the country singer, who typically opts for breathtaking sparkly gowns and dresses.
Taste of Country

Scotty McCreery Adds Swagger to ‘Holly Jolly Christmas’ at ‘CMA Country Christmas’ [Watch]

Scotty McCreery's CMA Country Christmas performance recalled the King, and we don't mean the King of Country. The "It Matters to Her" singer covered "Holly Jolly Christmas" during ABC's broadcast on Thursday night (Dec. 8), and he put a little swagger into his performance. The rockabilly approach was one that Elvis Presley may have been proud of. Watch the video for yourself below.
Taste of Country

How Jelly Roll Rolled Past Skeptics to Score a Huge Radio Hit

On Amazon Music Unlimited (ad) There's an important, ongoing conversation happening right now about diversity in the format, and while change is slow and debatable, it's pretty clear that for decades, clean cut, white males have had the easiest time notching radio hits. Artists from other genres inspire a related, but separate kind of skepticism in decision makers. With hits in rock and hip-hop before "Son of a Sinner" was released to radio, Jelly Roll checked that box, too.
