Blake Shelton's life is about to undergo some changes. The singer-turned-coach on The Voice revealed earlier this year that next season (23) will be his last on the show. As the only coach who has been there since the advent of the show in 2011, Shelton says making the decision to leave was bittersweet, but also a no-brainer for a man who married a woman with three children.

TENNESSEE STATE ・ 9 DAYS AGO