live5news.com

Goose Creek man identified in auto-pedestrian crash

CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCSC) - The Berkeley County Coroner’s Office identified a 41-year-old pedestrian killed after being struck by a vehicle Thursday night. Bryan Frye, 41, of Goose Creek, died at a local hospital after he was struck by an SUV while walking along Red Bank Road around 7:30 p.m., Chief Deputy Coroner Darnell D. Hartwell said.
GOOSE CREEK, SC
live5news.com

Highway Patrol: Pedestrian killed in Berkeley County crash

BERKELEY COUNTY, S.C. (WCSC) - The South Carolina Highway Patrol is investigating a fatal car v. pedestrian crash in Berkeley County Thursday night. Lance Cpl. Nick Pye says a person was crossing Red Bank Road near Mars Lane around 7:30 p.m. when they were struck by a southbound Hyundai SUV.
BERKELEY COUNTY, SC
abcnews4.com

Driver killed in head-on collision with tractor trailer in Williamsburg County

WILLIAMSBURG COUNTY, S.C. (WCIV) — One person is dead following a head-on collision between a car and tractor trailer in Williamsburg County Friday morning. According to South Carolina Highway Patrol, a four-door Hyundai was traveling northbound on SC-41 near SC-51 when, at around 11 a.m., the driver crossed the center line and struck an oncoming tractor trailer.
WILLIAMSBURG COUNTY, SC
abcnews4.com

'I have a bomb': Suspect in West Ashley bank robbery arrested

CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCIV) — The man accused of robbing a bank in West Ashley on Friday is now in custody. Laval Hazel, 36, is charged with entering bank with intent to steal. He was booked into the Al Cannon Detention Center Wednesday evening and given a $150,000 bond. On...
CHARLESTON, SC
abcnews4.com

Mount Pleasant PD holds annual Shop with a Cop event

MOUNT PLEASANT, S.C. (WCIV) — Another round of sirens from a group of police vehicles ringing in something good for the holiday season here in the Lowcountry. “And he was ready for Shop with A Cop today,” one mom tells us. The woman says her son Ishmael got...
MOUNT PLEASANT, SC
live5news.com

Two Summerville neighbors plead guilty to part in Capitol riots

CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCSC) - Two men from Summerville have pleaded guilty for their role in the Jan. 6 Capitol riots. Chad Clifton and David Johnston, who according to court documents, are neighbors have pleaded guilty to parading, demonstrating and picketing in the Capitol building. The pair traveled together to Washington...
SUMMERVILLE, SC
jocoreport.com

Man Passed Counterfeit $100 Bill At Business, Police Say

SMITHFIELD – A South Carolina man was arrested by Smithfield Police on charges he passed a counterfeit $100 bill at a local business. Elijah Gillians, age 66, of North Charleston, SC was arrested December 6. Earlier that day, police allege Gillians passed a counterfeit bill at Dollar Tree on...
SMITHFIELD, NC
WCBD Count on 2

Charleston convenience store owner charged with selling alcohol to minors

CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCBD)- The owner of a West Ashley convenience store has been charged with selling alcohol to minors, according to police. The Charleston Police Department conducted an investigation into possible liquor law violations at Saints Market on Orleans Road, according to a report. The report states that a “confidential informant” purchased alcoholic beverages and […]
CHARLESTON, SC
abcnews4.com

Coroner identifies man killed in crash with trailer on I-26

NORTH CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCIV) — One person died in a crash on I-26 on Monday after driving into a trailer, according to South Carolina Highway Patrol. Tuesday afternoon, the Charleston County Coroner's Office identified the deceased as 61-year-old Ronald Washington of North Charleston. According to SCHP, Washington was traveling...
CHARLESTON COUNTY, SC

