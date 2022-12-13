‘The Voice': Morgan Myles Belts Out Little Big Town’s ‘Girl Crush’ During Pre-Finale Show [Watch]

Read full article on original website
Gwen Stefani Reveals Why Husband Blake Shelton Is Exiting ‘The Voice’ After 22 Seasons
A little over a month after Blake Shelton announced his departure from The Voice, his wife and fellow coach Gwen Stefani reveals why the country music star is leaving the show. While speaking to Extra, Stefani shared details about Blake Shelton’s decision. “I think that Blake – I don’t know,...
Country Singer Bryce Leatherwood on Following in ‘The Voice’ Alum Morgan Wallen’s Footsteps and What He Loves About Blake Shelton
It goes without saying that Bryce Leatherwood hopes to follow in his coach Blake Shelton’s very successful footsteps when it comes to his career after The Voice, but last week, which was the week that the Top 10 sang songs selected by the fans, the fans picked "Sand in My Boots," a hit that controversial country singer Morgan Wallen took to the top of the charts, for the 22-year-old from Woodstock, Georgia to sing.
Morgan Myles Closes ‘The Voice’ with Tearful Cover of Lady Gaga’s “Remember Us This Way”
Introducing the song she would sing as one of the final eight contestants on The Voice, country singer Morgan Myles said she chose Lady Gaga’s A Star is Born hit, “Remember Us This Way,” as a tribute to her grandfather and cousin, who both died from glioblastoma.
Blake Shelton Reveals How He Gave His Mom Her ‘Lucille Ball Moment’ on Christmas Album
Blake Shelton recently released the fifth installment of his holiday movie franchise, Time for Him to Come Home For Christmas. In addition, he pays tribute to his mom, Dorothy Shackleford, in the Christmas flick. The film, which premiered on the Hallmark channel on November 26, is now available on Peacock....
EW.com
The Voice recap: Meet your season 22 finalists
This one's going to hurt, folks. Tonight, ahead of next week's season 22 finale of The Voice, the Top 8 will become the Top 5, meaning three artists who are so close to the finish line are going home. That's rough. Just in case you need a reminder, our host...
Costly Divorces of Country Music Stars Like Kelly Clarkson and More
Perhaps the fact that so many country music songs are ballads about breakups is related to the fact that a lot of country music stars have run into their own troubles with marriage. While celebrities,...
‘The Voice’ Frontrunner Bodie Raves Over Blake Shelton: He’s ‘So Supportive Of Letting Me Be Me’ (Exclusive)
Bodie is one of the standout singers of The Voice season 22. Week after week, Bodie takes the stage and wows the world with his arrangements and vocals. HollywoodLife spoke EXCLUSIVELY with Bodie after the top 10 live show about working with Blake Shelton, who declared that Bodie’s latest performance may have been the “greatest performance” he’s ever seen on the show.
Kique (‘The Voice’) eliminated from Team Gwen Stefani: ‘I’m walking out a little bit less unruly’
The November 29 episode of “The Voice” proved to be the end of the road for Kique. This 19-year-old member of Team Gwen Stefani ended up being eliminated after fighting for his life in Tuesday’s Instant Save. To make matters worse, he had to endure his departure while in private isolation, as he’d tested positive for Covid-19 earlier in the week. (That means he’s only accepting virtual hugs from fans, not real hugs!) Kique, age 19, began his “The Voice” journey by singing “Beautiful Girls” in the blind auditions. He earned two chair-turns from Gwen and Blake Shelton, joining Team Gwen....
Blake Shelton Says He Will Never Walk Away from Music: 'You Might as Well Poison Me!'
In PEOPLE's latest cover story, the country superstar gets candid about fame, family and career He may be stepping back from The Voice next year, but Blake Shelton isn't going anywhere. As he gears up for his latest tour kicking off in February 2023, the country superstar is also figuring out his next steps when it comes to his music career. "Walking away from music, you might as well just poison me or something. That's not something I can go without. I can't help it," he tells PEOPLE in its latest cover story. Still,...
talentrecap.com
Blake Shelton Reveals What The Cast of ‘The Voice’ Should Give Him as a Retirement Gift
The longest-running coach of The Voice, Blake Shelton sat down with his fellow coaches to talk about retirement gifts. It turns out that the country singer wants a lot more than just a bag of corn and soil for his retirement, like what his wife Gwen Stefani said. Coaches Receive...
Blake Shelton on Rebalancing Life with Gwen Stefani and His 3 Stepsons: 'I Don't Want Any Regrets'
The country superstar and Barmageddon co-creator gets candid in PEOPLE's latest cover story about fame, family and his next moves after The Voice There are few things the admittedly frugal Blake Shelton is willing to splurge on, but since marrying Gwen Stefani, the country superstar has shelled out a small fortune on... flower seeds. The couple has grown multiple gardens' worth of zinnias and sunflowers, and the Icelandic lilies are still a work in progress. "We go way over-the-top," Shelton — whose new game show, Barmageddon, premiered Monday night on USA Network —...
‘The Voice’ Season 22 Episode 22 Recap: Gwen Stefani in Shock Over Omar Jose Cardona’s Celine Dion Cover; ‘Had to Be Lip-Syncing’
'The Voice' Season 22 Episode 22 featured solos and duets from the Top 8 artists as they fought for a spot in the finale.
Esteemed Country Music Journalist and Musician Peter Cooper Dead at 52
Peter Cooper, who established a twin career as one of country music's most important journalists and a well-respected, Grammy-nominated musician in his own right, has died. Nashville's Tennessean newspaper reports that Cooper died in Nashville on Tuesday (Dec. 6) after suffering a head injury in a fall. Cooper was born...
The Voice's Camila Cabello Jokes About Sabotaging Fellow Coaches, But She May Not Be Laughing After Brutal Elimination
Camila Cabello had jokes about sabotaging her fellow coaches on The Voice, but those eliminations were no laughing matter.
CMT
"Monarch," Starring Trace Adkins And Susan Sarandon, Canceled
Fox's country music drama "Monarch," starring Trace Adkins and featuring Susan Sarandon, has been canceled. The show capped its first season Tuesday night, and while "Monarch" opened with a strong rating and ranked as Fox's most-watched fall scripted debut in three years, the following 10 episodes didn't perform as well, Deadline reported.
Kelly Clarkson and Daughter River Rose Win for Cutest Date Night at 2022 People's Choice Awards
Watch: Kelly Clarkson Gives Behind-the-Scenes Exclusive Tour of Daytime Show. Some people wait a lifetime, for an award like this. During the 2022 People's Choice Awards on Dec. 6, Kelly Clarkson learned she was the winner of Daytime Talk Show of 2022 thanks to The Kelly Clarkson Show. (See a complete list of winners here.)
Kenny Chesney Dedicates Touching New Song ‘Da Ruba Girl’ to Late Dog [Listen]
Kenny Chesney is remembering his late dog and pal, Ruby, with a brand-new charity song, “Da Ruba Girl.” All proceeds from the track will go to the Stray Rescue of St. Louis, which is one of the biggest animal shelters in the nation. This release comes just days after Ruby’s death on Sunday (Dec. 4).
Keith Urban Sells Master Recordings, Including 10 Studio Albums + a Greatest Hits Package, to Litmus
Keith Urban is the latest country superstar to part ways with his master recordings catalog. According to Billboard, the singer has sold his masters to the newly-formed music rights company Litmus, which was launched in August by industry veterans Hank Forsyth and Dan McCarroll and backed by Carlyle Global Credit.
‘The Voice’ Season 22 Finale Celebrity Guest Performers Revealed
Season 22 of ‘The Voice‘ is getting closer and closer to wrapping up. Big, big plans for a grand finale were recently unveiled. The lineup of celebrity guest performers is sure to get fans excited for next Tuesday’s big show. It’s been an extremely entertaining run of...
Blake Shelton and Carson Daly Bring 'Barmageddon' 'Keg Kurling' to 'The Voice' : Watch the Coaches Compete
Blake Shelton and Carson Daly are bringing their new show Barmageddon to their current show The Voice. To get fans excited about Barmageddon's upcoming premiere on USA Network on Dec. 5, the two friends got their Voice cast mates Gwen Stefani, John Legend and Camila Cabello to go head-to-head in one of the game show's classic competitions, "keg kurling." The game is a version of shuffleboard that uses empty beer kegs in place of discs.
Taste of Country
