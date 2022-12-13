ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Kawhi Leonard Opens Up About Playing More Minutes

By Farbod Esnaashari
 3 days ago

Fans may think Kawhi Leonard doesn't want to play more minutes, but he does. After putting on his best performance of the season against the Boston Celtics, Leonard admitted he's been lobbying to play more minutes since the start of the season.

"Sh*t, I've been trying to do it since the beginning of the year," Leonard said. "It's just about listening to the guys who study this."

The one thing Kawhi Leonard wants to stress to fans is to be patient. He's mentioned that he expects his injury to be a two-year recovery process, and that there will be moments of going through the darkness before the ultimate glory. That message still hasn't been lost, even after he puts up 25 points on 10/12 shooting against the Boston Celtics.

"It's only my 9th game of the season and that's after a whole ACL year, just can't rush it," Leonard said. "I wish I could have played more."

Don't let Kawhi Leonard's performance fool you, he isn't back yet - Kawhi will be the first to tell you that. Regardless, the Klaw put up an absolutely vintage performance against the Boston Celtics. Kawhi had 25 points, 9 rebounds, 6 assists, 1 steal, on 10/12 field goals. For Kawhi though, he's felt good all year, the only difference between tonight and other nights was that shots went in.

“Made shots. That’s it. Shots went in."

Shocking LA Clippers vs Phoenix Suns Injury Report Revealed

If fans were expecting to have an incredibly hyped matchup between the LA Clippers and Phoenix Suns tonight, they're going to be incredibly disappointed. The injury report for this game is a shocking one, with nearly an entire starting lineup missing. The LA Clippers will be missing the following: Kawhi...
