ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
California State

Comments / 0

Related
Washington Examiner

Black people should get $350,000 each in reparations, landmark California committee hears

Black Californians should get $350,000 to help shrink the racial wealth gap and right historical wrongs, a landmark California reparations task force has heard. Max Fennell, a 35-year-old businessman and former professional triathlete, told the committee the money should be given to all black California residents. He argued that black-owned businesses should receive grants of about $250,000 and 15-20 acres of land to help further boost black wealth during the Task Force to Study and Develop Reparation Proposals' public hearing.
CALIFORNIA STATE
Washington Examiner

Wishful thinking? Chuck Schumer predicts Democrats will keep the Senate again in 2024

Senate Majority Leader Chuck Schumer (D-NY) is resolute, exuding confidence that Democrats will retain the Senate in 2024 despite the brutal map the party faces. Pointing to "benefits that are already in the pipeline" from the marquee legislation that Democrats finagled through Congress, such as the Inflation Reduction Act and CHIPS and Science Act, Schumer postulated that many voters will warm up to Democrats in the next election cycle.
ARIZONA STATE
Washington Examiner

Senate to vote Wednesday on Tim Scott bill to nullify Biden charter school rule

The U.S. Senate is set to vote on a resolution Wednesday that would nullify a recently finalized Department of Education rule that overhauled the federal Charter School Program. The bill, sponsored by Sen. Tim Scott (R-SC), seeks to invalidate the Biden administration's rule under the Congressional Review Act, which allows...
COLORADO STATE
Washington Examiner

Four possible outcomes for Trump from Jan. 6 committee's blockbuster finale

Former President Donald Trump will soon learn what the Jan. 6 select committee has in store for him after nearly two years of probing the final weeks of his presidency. Committee Chairman Bennie Thompson (D-MS) has said the panel is considering referring a number of people involved with the Jan. 6 violence to the Justice Department, the Federal Election Commission, or other congressional committees for further investigation.
FLORIDA STATE
Washington Examiner

Madison Cawthorn sued over $193,000 worth of unpaid legal fees

Outgoing Rep. Madison Cawthorn (R-NC) is being sued by his own lawyers over $193,000 in unpaid legal fees stemming from a legal challenge to his candidacy during the 2022 North Carolina primary. The lawsuit, filed on Dec. 1, claims that Cawthorn failed to pay the Indiana-based Bopp Law Firm $193,296.85...
NORTH CAROLINA STATE
Washington Examiner

Arizona judge approves Kari Lake's requests to examine midterm ballots

A judge in Maricopa County, Arizona, has approved Republican Kari Lake's requests to inspect some ballots before the trial in her challenge to the Arizona gubernatorial race results. Maricopa County Superior Court Judge Peter Thompson issued a ruling Thursday that approved three of Lake's four demands for inspecting random ballots...
MARICOPA COUNTY, AZ
Washington Examiner

Republican lawmakers criticize proposed Illinois gun control measures

(The Center Square) – Republican lawmakers are pushing back against a proposed measure at the Illinois statehouse that would outlaw the sale of certain semi-automatic firearms and magazines and attempt to stop anyone under 21 from legally buying a gun. House Bill 5855, filed by state Rep. Bob Morgan,...
ILLINOIS STATE
Washington Examiner

Biden administration seeks to make citizenship test multiple choice with added material

The Biden administration's citizenship services agency is looking to test a new version of the U.S. citizenship test that will include a multiple-choice section. U.S. Citizenship and Immigration Services is planning to conduct a nationwide trial next year to debut a new version of its naturalization test. Typically, the test requires applicants to answer six of 10 questions correctly, and they are asked verbally.

Comments / 0

Community Policy