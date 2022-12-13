Read full article on original website
Related
Newsom says California about to 'break' amid flood of illegal migrants when Title 42 expires
California Gov. Gavin Newsom warned that the Biden administration's plans to repeal Trump-era Title 42 immigration policies could "break" his state.
Washington Examiner
Black people should get $350,000 each in reparations, landmark California committee hears
Black Californians should get $350,000 to help shrink the racial wealth gap and right historical wrongs, a landmark California reparations task force has heard. Max Fennell, a 35-year-old businessman and former professional triathlete, told the committee the money should be given to all black California residents. He argued that black-owned businesses should receive grants of about $250,000 and 15-20 acres of land to help further boost black wealth during the Task Force to Study and Develop Reparation Proposals' public hearing.
Washington Examiner
Woodburn mayor slams Oregon’s governor over decision to commute death sentence
(The Center Square) - Woodburn’s new mayor is not happy with Oregon Governor Kate Brown. Woodburn mayor Frank Lonergan condemned Governor Brown’s decision to commute the death sentences for two men who bombed a bank in the city 14 years ago. In one of her final actions as...
Washington Examiner
Wishful thinking? Chuck Schumer predicts Democrats will keep the Senate again in 2024
Senate Majority Leader Chuck Schumer (D-NY) is resolute, exuding confidence that Democrats will retain the Senate in 2024 despite the brutal map the party faces. Pointing to "benefits that are already in the pipeline" from the marquee legislation that Democrats finagled through Congress, such as the Inflation Reduction Act and CHIPS and Science Act, Schumer postulated that many voters will warm up to Democrats in the next election cycle.
Washington Examiner
Senate to vote Wednesday on Tim Scott bill to nullify Biden charter school rule
The U.S. Senate is set to vote on a resolution Wednesday that would nullify a recently finalized Department of Education rule that overhauled the federal Charter School Program. The bill, sponsored by Sen. Tim Scott (R-SC), seeks to invalidate the Biden administration's rule under the Congressional Review Act, which allows...
Washington Examiner
California expands $1,000 monthly payments to pregnant black women in ‘racial justice’ effort
Additional pregnant black women across California will receive a guaranteed monthly income due to a novel program to address the root causes of racial injustices. Beginning in San Francisco, the Abundant Birth Project provided $1,000 per month to black residents during their pregnancies and the first six months of their children's lives.
Washington Examiner
Four possible outcomes for Trump from Jan. 6 committee's blockbuster finale
Former President Donald Trump will soon learn what the Jan. 6 select committee has in store for him after nearly two years of probing the final weeks of his presidency. Committee Chairman Bennie Thompson (D-MS) has said the panel is considering referring a number of people involved with the Jan. 6 violence to the Justice Department, the Federal Election Commission, or other congressional committees for further investigation.
Washington Examiner
Biden pushes Congress to pass Manchin permitting reform bill opposed by liberals
President Joe Biden gave his full backing to Sen. Joe Manchin's permitting reform effort, which has failed to pass multiple times over the last few months due to opposition from many liberal Democrats, as well as Republicans. Biden framed Manchin's bill, meant to speed up the environmental review and permitting...
Washington Examiner
Madison Cawthorn sued over $193,000 worth of unpaid legal fees
Outgoing Rep. Madison Cawthorn (R-NC) is being sued by his own lawyers over $193,000 in unpaid legal fees stemming from a legal challenge to his candidacy during the 2022 North Carolina primary. The lawsuit, filed on Dec. 1, claims that Cawthorn failed to pay the Indiana-based Bopp Law Firm $193,296.85...
Washington Examiner
Arizona judge approves Kari Lake's requests to examine midterm ballots
A judge in Maricopa County, Arizona, has approved Republican Kari Lake's requests to inspect some ballots before the trial in her challenge to the Arizona gubernatorial race results. Maricopa County Superior Court Judge Peter Thompson issued a ruling Thursday that approved three of Lake's four demands for inspecting random ballots...
Washington Examiner
Republican lawmakers criticize proposed Illinois gun control measures
(The Center Square) – Republican lawmakers are pushing back against a proposed measure at the Illinois statehouse that would outlaw the sale of certain semi-automatic firearms and magazines and attempt to stop anyone under 21 from legally buying a gun. House Bill 5855, filed by state Rep. Bob Morgan,...
Washington Examiner
Biden administration seeks to make citizenship test multiple choice with added material
The Biden administration's citizenship services agency is looking to test a new version of the U.S. citizenship test that will include a multiple-choice section. U.S. Citizenship and Immigration Services is planning to conduct a nationwide trial next year to debut a new version of its naturalization test. Typically, the test requires applicants to answer six of 10 questions correctly, and they are asked verbally.
Washington Examiner
McCarthy vows to investigate reports that link COVID-19 to Chinese bioweapons program
House Minority Leader Kevin McCarthy (R-CA) has vowed Republicans will declassify and investigate reports that could link a Chinese bioweapons program to the origins of COVID-19 in the next Congress. McCarthy made the assertion while commenting on the recently released House GOP report on Fox News's Jesse Watters Primetime on...
Comments / 0