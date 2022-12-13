ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Starkville, MS

Comments / 8

AP_001483.b479a40c08c54c77bcbbd5a7e6d9933e.2228
3d ago

Great great coach. New his X’s and O’s. Innovative passing game. An “in your face” coach which brought the best out of his players. Big big loss!

Reply
2
 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
The Spun

Coaches Called Out For Despicable Move After Mike Leach's Death

Some concerning reports are coming out of the college football world on Wednesday. According to Mississippi State insider Steve Robertson, some coaches are reportedly trying to poach transfers from the Bulldogs program just after the death of head coach Mike Leach. "Getting some reports of some college coaches working through...
STARKVILLE, MS
thecomeback.com

Texas HS football team wins state title after mercy-ruling opponent

Texas high school football is among the most competitive in the country. Wednesday’s State Championship Game was anything but, however. The Abbott Panthers and the Westbrook Wildcats did battle at JerryWorld in the UIL Texas Football State Championship Final. Abbott was 14-0 going into the game while Westbrook sat at 13-1 according to MaxPreps. So, this looked prime to be a strong matchup between two of the best football teams in their conference.
TEXAS STATE
FanSided

3 Bill O’Brien replacements Alabama needs to hire to reignite the offense

Alabama football needs something to change after wasting Bryce Young and missing the College Football Playoff and Bill O’Brien is likely top of that list. Though you never want to put too much blame on one person, it’s hard not to look at the last two seasons for the Alabama Crimson Tide and wonder what might’ve been had Bill O’Brien not been the offensive coordinator.
TUSCALOOSA, AL
The Spun

Son Of Longtime College Football Coach Is Transferring

Florida Atlantic quarterback Willie Taggart Jr. has entered the NCAA transfer portal. His decision was made a month after his father was fired as the head coach of the Owls. Now that Taggart has entered the transfer portal, he'll get to explore his options. Taggart received limited playing time this...
BOCA RATON, FL
The Spun

Breaking: Drew Brees Lands College Football Job

Drew Brees is ready to give coaching a shot. Ross Dellenger of Sports Illustrated broke the news that the legendary quarterback is being hired as an interim assistant coach at Purdue. Purdue recently lost head coach Jeff Brohm to Louisville. His brother, Brian, will serve as the team's interim coach...
WEST LAFAYETTE, IN
Larry Brown Sports

Bobby Petrino leaves Missouri State for offensive coordinator job

Bobby Petrino is officially returning to the FBS. After spending three seasons as the head coach at FCS program Missouri State, Petrino has accepted a job as the offensive coordinator at UNLV. ESPN’s Chris Low reported the news on Thursday morning. Petrino has been at Missouri State since 2020. He led the team to the... The post Bobby Petrino leaves Missouri State for offensive coordinator job appeared first on Larry Brown Sports.
SPRINGFIELD, MO

Comments / 0

Community Policy