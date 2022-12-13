Read full article on original website
VA compensation payments to increase by nearly 9% in January
Veterans and beneficiaries receiving VA compensation payments should see a nearly 9% boost in those payments starting with their January 2023 payment.
Deadline Looms For Americans To Claim Relief Payments— Here’s What You Should Know
The deadline is looming for Americans to claim different relief payments from different state governments, says Russo. Find out some of the states that offer relief payments and more. According to Russo, a village in Illinois named New Lenox offers its residents a tax rebate through the Property Tax Refund...
As SNAP Benefits Dropped Due to Demand Surge, Arizonans Worries About their Food Stamps
Thousands of Arizona have increased the number of food stamp recipients over the past years, leading the states to call for help with their groceries. SNAP benefits serve as a safety net for low-income families so they can buy healthy groceries during tough times. SNAP is more widely known as food stamps or Supplemental Nutritional Assistance Program.
Ohio To Receive Financial Assistance For Medical Debts From $240 Million Pot
Citizens of Ohio will be receiving financial assistance for their medical debts from a $240 million pot. This proposal intends to help the citizens of Ohio reduce their medical obligations, says Lee. Lucas County, a part of Toledo, Ohio, has voted to collaborate with a non-profit organization named RIP Medical...
Governor Youngkin Announces Budget to Accelerate Results for Virginians
Governor Glenn Youngkin addressed the Joint Meeting of the Senate Finance, House Appropriations, and House Finance Committee and announced his amendments to the Biennial Budget. “Together we can accelerate results for Virginians and my administration is committed to going faster and getting the job done, so buckle up because we’ve...
Opioid settlement money making its way to Virginia localities
A state agency has released new guidance on how much money Virginia localities can expect to receive from national opioid epidemic lawsuits. WMRA's Randi B. Hagi reports. The settlements resulting from national litigation against prescription opioid manufacturers, distributors, and marketers are beginning to reach localities in Virginia. The Opioid Abatement Authority is a state agency that was created in 2021 to distribute and track these funds. Earlier this month, it released a spreadsheet showing approximately how much each city and county can expect to get from settlements that have been reached with four companies thus far.
Stimulus Push: New Mexicans Could See Another Round of $750 Checks in 2023
Taxpayers in New Mexico who received state-issued tax rebates this year might see another round of checks in the new year. Gov. Michelle Lujan Grisham is reportedly planning to push for legislation...
$1,050 Stimulus Payments Starts To Role Out in California
The residents of California have received up to $1,050 worth of stimulus payments during the month of October. Payments were received via direct deposit or debit card, says FL1 News. The stimulus payment, also known as the Middle Class Tax Refund, has been distributed to California residents starting October 7....
Youngkin to call for income tax changes in budget proposal
Governor Glenn Youngkin wants to decrease the income tax burden for most people in Virginia, reducing the income tax rate in the top bracket from 5.75% to 5.5%. In an interview with Virginia Public Radio, Youngkin said reducing the income tax rate will help Virginia be more competitive with other states. "You know what the individual tax burden is in Tennessee? Zero. You know what it is in Florida? Zero. You know what it is in Texas? Zero. We've watched a Democrat-led North Carolina take down its tax rates for all North Carolinians. We are behind," he argued.
Emergency SNAP in Virginia Is Extended Up to December
Virginia has once again extended Supplemental Nutrition Assistance Program benefits for households that qualify. This program will help citizens across the state, especially those who have been struggling financially. The Virginia Department of Social Services has announced that qualified households in the state will receive their SNAP benefits automatically on...
Missouri Mayor Plans For $500 Stimulus Checks, Budget From $5 Million Pot
Missouri Mayor Jones announced a proposal for $500 stimulus checks to come from the state’s $5 million pot. Particularly in the town of St. Louis, these checks will be directed to families with low income, says MARCA. On December 9, Missouri Mayor Tishaura Jones announced a proposal for stimulus...
This Thrift Shop in Virginia is a Must-Visit
Disclaimer:The following information is updated for 2022. It is for educational purposes. Going to your local thrift shop can be a cool way to spend your day. There's always something there for everyone and for an amazing deal too!
Youngkin unveils new tax relief proposal in budget plan
Governor Glenn Youngkin released his proposal for more tax cuts on Thursday.It's just one component of the budget plan he unveiled in a speech to members of the General Assembly, which also proposes new investments in education, behavioral health, public safety, economic development and environmental initiatives.
Best Hospital In Virginia
If you are looking for the hospital perfect in the Virginia local area, you have arrived at the correct house. In this blog post, I’m going to provide the greatest hospital perfect with details in the Virginia local area. Also, a direction map link from your house, with Website...
Certain Virginia schools to require students to mask up in classes with students with disabilities
Disabled students at certain public central Virginia schools can now request that their fellow students mask up in the classroom after a lawsuit settlement was reached on Monday.
Virginia Oil and Gas providing free community meals across SWVA
The Virginia Oil and Gas Association (VOGA) is providing free meals to communities across the Southwest region this season. VOGA leaders say the free meals to those in need happen at five Southwest Virginia locations on dates leading up to Christmas. They’ll be in Dickenson County on the 19th, Buchanan...
Millions of Americans Will Receive Christmas Cash from a $3 Billion Pot in Three Days
Approximately three million residents of the state of Massachusetts can receive a Christmas rebate from a pot of money worth $3 billion. This rebate is being offered to qualified residents to provide some additional financial assistance during the holiday season. To qualify for the rebate, residents must meet certain criteria...
Governor Ige Extends SNAP Benefits In Hawaii To January 2023
Governor Ige has announced the extension of Supplemental Nutrition Assistance Program (SNAP) benefits in Hawaii to January 16, 2023. The program in question is sponsored by the federal government’s COVID relief funding, says hawaii.gov. On November 17, Governor David Ige of Hawaii signed a fifth emergency proclamation. This move...
$700 One-Time Direct Payments, Illinois Officials Roll Out Payment Tracking System
Illinois residents may be eligible for a one-time payment of up to $700 from the state’s tax rebates. The payments for these rebates were sent out in September, but it can take months to process the checks for all residents, according to Illinois Government. To be eligible for the...
Ozark Families Eagerly Anticipating the Arrival of Third Pandemic School lunch Payout
According to a report published on December 7, 2022, by Lauren , some families in Missouri are anxiously awaiting a state check for pandemic EBT funds. This money is part of the COVID-19 relief program that helps cover food benefits for low-income children. Families thought the checks would arrive this...
