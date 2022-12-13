Read full article on original website
Appeal to find missing teen in western Wisconsin
Police have issued a public appeal to find a 16-year-old boy missing in western Wisconsin. The Barron County Sheriff's Department said James Mortensen was last seen around 3 p.m. Monday in the Barronett area. He was last seen on a snowmobile wearing a gray jacket, black pants and black boots.
‘Significant increase in burglaries’ Eau Claire Police say
Police say most of the burglaries are occurring due to criminals taking advantage of unlocked doors while homeowners are away.
WEAU-TV 13
Power outages reported in Eau Claire, western Wisconsin
EAU CLAIRE, Wis. (WEAU) - Tens of thousands of western Wisconsin power customers lost power service Thursday morning after a strong winter storm came through. Outages peaked from 7 a.m. through 12 p.m. in western Wisconsin, according to the power outage tracking website poweroutage.us. Over 30,000 Xcel Energy customers, or about 1/8 of the total customers for Xcel Energy in Wisconsin, experienced a power outage Thursday. All told, power outages peaked at over 70,000 Wisconsin power customers, with the first outages reported after midnight.
wiproud.com
Man driving 100 mph arrested for 5th OWI
JACKSON COUNTY Wis. (WLAX/WEUX) – A man is arrested in Jackson County after law enforcement officers say he was driving more than 100 miles per hour while drunk. According to information from the Jackson County Sheriff’s Office, around midnight Monday, a deputy stopped a vehicle for going more than 100 miles per hour on highway 95 west of Black River Falls.
WEAU-TV 13
Xcel Energy working to restore power to over 30,000 customers Thursday
EAU CLAIRE, Wis. (WEAU) - At 4:00 p.m. Xcel Energy said about 24,000 customers remain without power as crews battle conditions that are leading to new outages. At 4:00 p.m. Xcel Energy gave an update in a media release. According to the 4:00 p.m. media release from Xcel Energy, more than 1,200 field crews, employees, contractors and support staff from eight states are working in the area as part of the effort to get the power back on.
WEAU-TV 13
High-speed chase exceeding 120mph in Buffalo County ends in arrest
ALMA, Wis. (WEAU) - A man is charged with fleeing law enforcement at speeds exceeding 120mph in Buffalo County. 24-year-old Jordan Foreman of Sparta was arrested Monday after leading law enforcement on a pursuit that went 11 and a half miles. According to charges filed Tuesday, a Buffalo Count Sheriff’s...
LIVE LOOK: Crash slowing down traffic on I-94 in Eau Claire
trempcountytimes.com
Arcadia Post Office Closed
Arcadia area residents looking to send gifts through the mail this holiday season won’t be able to do so at the United States Post Office in Arcadia. The retail section of the post office had to be closed on Thursday after a crash reportedly hit the building, causing structural issues that make it unsafe for customers. According to a sign on the building, Arcadia residents who use P.O. Boxes will have to go to the Independence Post Office in order to pick up their mail.
wiproud.com
Walmart employee arrested for stealing 15k from store
RUSK COUNTY Wis. (WLAX/WEUX) – A Walmart employee in Rusk County is accused of stealing thousands of dollars of cash and merchandise from the store. 32-year-old Saybre Graeff of Ladysmith is charged with theft. According to the criminal complaint, the thefts happened between April and June of this year....
