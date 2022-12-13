Arcadia area residents looking to send gifts through the mail this holiday season won’t be able to do so at the United States Post Office in Arcadia. The retail section of the post office had to be closed on Thursday after a crash reportedly hit the building, causing structural issues that make it unsafe for customers. According to a sign on the building, Arcadia residents who use P.O. Boxes will have to go to the Independence Post Office in order to pick up their mail.

ARCADIA, WI ・ 3 DAYS AGO