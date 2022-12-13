Read full article on original website
All but 16 House Republicans vote against bill to allow Puerto Rico to decide its future
The bill, unlikely to pass the Senate this year, was opposed by Republicans on the grounds that it could lead to statehood for the territory.
Voter fraud investigation takes a serious turn for Mark Meadows
At roughly this time a decade ago, Mark Meadows was probably feeling pretty good about his career in North Carolina politics. The Republican had just easily won his first congressional campaign in the state, and the future appeared bright. Local voters proceeded to re-elect him by wide margins in the next three election cycles.
Marjorie Taylor Greene Admits Republicans Won't Investigate 2020 Election
Greene said during an appearance on Steve Bannon's "War Room" that she would object to the 2020 election results again "right now if I could."
Jan. 6 panel member Raskin says Greene would ‘be going to jail’ if she organized Capitol riot
Rep. Jamie Raskin (D-Md.) on Monday said Rep. Marjorie Taylor Greene (R-Ga.) would “be going to jail” if she had organized the riot at the Capitol on Jan. 6, 2021, firing back after Greene said that “we would have won” the attack if it had been planned by her and former White House adviser Stephen…
Newsom says California about to 'break' amid flood of illegal migrants when Title 42 expires
California Gov. Gavin Newsom warned that the Biden administration's plans to repeal Trump-era Title 42 immigration policies could "break" his state.
Bernie Sanders Says Sinema ‘Helped Sabotage’ Some Of The Most Important Legislation
The Vermont independent said he believes part of why the Arizona senator left the Democratic Party is because her constituents lost faith in her.
Republican Governor Says It's Time To Leave Trump In The Rearview Mirror
"He's done his time, he's done his service, we're moving on," said New Hampshire Gov. Chris Sununu.
House Dems want National Archives to see if Trump has even more documents
Republicans are weeks away from holding a majority in the House of Representatives, but Democrats are trying to make hay with the remaining time they will be in control. We can, of course, expect the House Jan. 6 committee’s final report to be released next week, with any criminal referrals the committee plans to relay to the Justice Department. And Democrats in the Senate appear to be nearing an agreement with Republicans on the contours of an omnibus bill that could fund the government into next fall.
Arctic Blast Will Hit These Areas Hardest as Texas Braces for Blackouts
Some areas could see record-breaking lows.
Senate Republicans want to phase in a flat 3.5% income tax
MADISON - Senate Republicans are working on a plan that would create a flat income tax in Wisconsin of 3.5%, according to Senate Majority Leader Devin LeMahieu. The proposal, similar to a plan floated by one Republican candidate for governor during the midterm election cycle, could run into roadblocks with Democratic Gov. Tony Evers, who has promoted a separate tax plan of cutting income taxes by 10% for middle class taxpayers.
House Democrats reject a rules change that could've empowered junior members amid concerns about aging leadership
Proponents saw an opportunity to empower junior members. But the change was opposed by longer-serving Democrats and the Congressional Black Caucus.
Chuck Schumer predicts Democrats will hold the Senate majority again in 2024
WASHINGTON — Senate Majority Leader Chuck Schumer, beaming with confidence after having proved his doubters wrong and expanded his majority in the midterm elections, vowed without hesitation that the Democratic Party will keep control again in two years. “Yes, I absolutely do, if we stick to our North Star,...
As House January 6 committee winds down, it is abandoning efforts to subpoena phone records
The House select committee investigating the Capitol riot is dropping several of its pursuits for January 6-related phone records, according to court filings this week, as the panel winds down before it expires at the end of this year.
Key party committee recommends Raskin to be top Democrat on Oversight panel
A key Democratic committee voted Wednesday to recommend Rep. Jamie Raskin (D-Md.) be the top Democrat on the powerful House Oversight and Reform Committee in the next Congress, lending a boost to the six-year veteran heading into a deciding vote of the full caucus next week. Raskin, a high-profile member of the House Jan. 6…
U.S. Senate passes bill to bar federal employees from using TikTok on government-owned devices
WASHINGTON, Dec 14 (Reuters) - The U.S. Senate late on Wednesday passed by voice vote a bill to bar federal employees from using Chinese-owned short video-sharing app TikTok on government-owned devices.
Republicans have a plan — to hold America hostage over the debt ceiling yet again
Sometime during the next session of Congress, Republicans will check the box on one of their perennial agenda items whenever a Democrat is president: Threatening to crash the entire U.S. economy if the president doesn't submit to their demand to slash the safety net of senior citizens. Leading up to...
Majorities in both parties don’t want Biden, Trump as 2024 nominees: poll
Majorities in both the Democratic Party and the Republican Party do not want President Biden and former President Trump to be their respective 2024 nominees, according to a new CNN poll released on Wednesday. Sixty-two percent of registered Republicans and Republican-leaning independents said they want the GOP to nominate a candidate other than Trump in…
Millhiser: ‘Griswold is probably safe’ with the current Supreme Court
The right to contraception is under attack following a ruling from a conservative judge in Texas. Vox’s Ian Millhiser joins Katie Phang to discuss.Dec. 17, 2022.
Central Illinois company's workers vote to oust union
(The Center Square) – Another group of workers in Illinois have rallied and voted to kick a union out of their workplace. Workers at Tri-State Asphalt in Morris voted to cut ties with Teamsters Local 179. The vote – conducted by the National Labor Relations Board Region 25 – was one-sided, with 80% of the employees voting to reject the union. Mark Mix, president of the National Right to Work...
Illinois teacher says critics of woke ed creating 'Christian nationalist theocracy' that will 'unlive people'
A Chicago teacher at Crete-Monee High School, Heather Marie Godbout, blasts right wingers for opposing 'woke' 'indoctrination' in public schools.
