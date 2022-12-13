ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Texas State

MSNBC

Voter fraud investigation takes a serious turn for Mark Meadows

At roughly this time a decade ago, Mark Meadows was probably feeling pretty good about his career in North Carolina politics. The Republican had just easily won his first congressional campaign in the state, and the future appeared bright. Local voters proceeded to re-elect him by wide margins in the next three election cycles.
NORTH CAROLINA STATE
MSNBC

House Dems want National Archives to see if Trump has even more documents

Republicans are weeks away from holding a majority in the House of Representatives, but Democrats are trying to make hay with the remaining time they will be in control. We can, of course, expect the House Jan. 6 committee’s final report to be released next week, with any criminal referrals the committee plans to relay to the Justice Department. And Democrats in the Senate appear to be nearing an agreement with Republicans on the contours of an omnibus bill that could fund the government into next fall.
FLORIDA STATE
Milwaukee Journal Sentinel

Senate Republicans want to phase in a flat 3.5% income tax

MADISON - Senate Republicans are working on a plan that would create a flat income tax in Wisconsin of 3.5%, according to Senate Majority Leader Devin LeMahieu. The proposal, similar to a plan floated by one Republican candidate for governor during the midterm election cycle, could run into roadblocks with Democratic Gov. Tony Evers, who has promoted a separate tax plan of cutting income taxes by 10% for middle class taxpayers.
WISCONSIN STATE
The Hill

Key party committee recommends Raskin to be top Democrat on Oversight panel

A key Democratic committee voted Wednesday to recommend Rep. Jamie Raskin (D-Md.) be the top Democrat on the powerful House Oversight and Reform Committee in the next Congress, lending a boost to the six-year veteran heading into a deciding vote of the full caucus next week.  Raskin, a high-profile member of the House Jan. 6…
The Center Square

Central Illinois company's workers vote to oust union

(The Center Square) – Another group of workers in Illinois have rallied and voted to kick a union out of their workplace. Workers at Tri-State Asphalt in Morris voted to cut ties with Teamsters Local 179. The vote – conducted by the National Labor Relations Board Region 25 – was one-sided, with 80% of the employees voting to reject the union. Mark Mix, president of the National Right to Work...
ILLINOIS STATE

