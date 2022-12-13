ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Indian origin teen jumps off San Francisco bridge; Doctors say children rarely show depression but can have strong suicidal thoughts

San Francisco [US], December 15 (ANI): Depression in children and adolescents are harder to detect than in adults and are often seen as anxiety, disruptive behaviour and personality disorders in younger people, according to mental health professionals. The symptoms of depression in adolescents, say experts, can differ from the adult...
Fate of historic SF restaurant is now up to mystery buyer

The palatial Huntington Hotel — along with its restaurant The Big 4 — is in the middle of yet another dramatic transition — one that could determine the San Francisco property’s livelihood. A new buyer is reportedly in the final stages of purchasing the Nob Hill property and its $56.2 million delinquent mortgage from Deutsche Bank. It’s the third change in ownership for the San Francisco icon in just over a decade. The buyer is expected to be announced any day this month.  The new owner isn’t just acquiring a brick building in a Georgian architecture style — they’re accepting a piece of bygone San Francisco. Recent conversations with patrons and past employees revealed a deep, rich history at the hotel and restaurant, one that former frequenters are desperate to recapture in some form.
This Landmark Nob Hill Hotel and Its Restaurant Are Changing Owners. Again.

Both the enormous 135-room Huntington Hotel and its mega-charming restaurant the Big 4 are changing hands once again. As first reported by the San Francisco Business Times, a new buyer is about to finalize purchasing the historic property, which is located at 1075 California Street atop Nob Hill, for a whopping $56.2 million in delinquent mortgage from Deutsche Bank. An upcoming auction on December 22 will likely be postponed; according to SFGATE, this is the third ownership transfer in a decade.
Another Shake Shack set to open in San Francisco

SAN FRANCISCO (KRON) — Shake Shack is opening its third location in San Francisco. The popular burger chain will open at the Stonestown Galleria next week, the company announced in a press release Thursday. Shake Shack will open at the Stonestown mall on Dec. 22 at 11 a.m. That location will be open every day […]
Apartment Tower Plans Next to Popular SF Coffee Shop Revealed

Fresh plans show a 10-story tower could be built next to a popular San Francisco coffee shop. A total of 94 studio apartments could pop-up in the SoMa neighborhood if approved, 12 of which would be listed as affordable. The 85-foot building would replace an existing parking lot at 1401...
The Wave of Nouveaux French Restaurants Washing Over the Bay Area Won’t Stop

When Paul Canales, chef of Spanish dining favorite Duende, was approached to discuss a new restaurant at an upcoming hotel in 2020, the developers raised many possibilities for the restaurant’s theme and menu. One of them was to go in the direction of France, and the idea caught Canales’s attention. “I thought, there are no French restaurants in Oakland or Berkeley,” he says.
