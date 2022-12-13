Read full article on original website
sfstandard.com
24,000 and Counting: What’s Behind San Francisco’s Surge in Layoffs?
‘Tis the season, unfortunately. Companies often spend the weeks leading up and Christmas handing out pink slips. In fact, December is the second most popular month to cut staff according to a Wall Street Journal analysis of Bureau of Labor Statistics data. Since Dec. 1, blue-chip goliaths like Morgan Stanley...
Huntington Hotel, Big 4 in San Francisco have new owner of grand legacy
"It was always midnight at The Big 4."
buffalonynews.net
Indian origin teen jumps off San Francisco bridge; Doctors say children rarely show depression but can have strong suicidal thoughts
San Francisco [US], December 15 (ANI): Depression in children and adolescents are harder to detect than in adults and are often seen as anxiety, disruptive behaviour and personality disorders in younger people, according to mental health professionals. The symptoms of depression in adolescents, say experts, can differ from the adult...
Is San Francisco Union Square restaurant Sears Fine Food really ‘the best in town’?
Are the "world famous" Swedish pancakes famous for a reason?
Boba Guys permanently closes original San Francisco Mission location
The chain's co-founders did not offer a reason for the permanent closure.
SF wants to follow NYC in treating mentally ill people against their will
New York City agencies will involuntarily hospitalize more mentally ill individuals who refuse treatment.
sfstandard.com
Buying San Francisco: Which $20M Mansion Would You Put Under the Tree?
Editor’s Note: There are few things San Franciscans love to talk about more than real estate. So in that spirit, The Standard presents Buying San Francisco, a profile of two homes going head to head in what’s quickly pivoted to a buyer’s market. How far will $20...
Fate of historic SF restaurant is now up to mystery buyer
The palatial Huntington Hotel — along with its restaurant The Big 4 — is in the middle of yet another dramatic transition — one that could determine the San Francisco property’s livelihood. A new buyer is reportedly in the final stages of purchasing the Nob Hill property and its $56.2 million delinquent mortgage from Deutsche Bank. It’s the third change in ownership for the San Francisco icon in just over a decade. The buyer is expected to be announced any day this month. The new owner isn’t just acquiring a brick building in a Georgian architecture style — they’re accepting a piece of bygone San Francisco. Recent conversations with patrons and past employees revealed a deep, rich history at the hotel and restaurant, one that former frequenters are desperate to recapture in some form.
NBC Bay Area
San Francisco's Tenderloin Business Owners Say They Want Their Taxes Back
Some business and property owners in San Francisco’s Tenderloin said the neighborhood is on a verge of collapse, due to recent crime and drugs in the area. They said since the city hasn’t done its job, they want the taxes they paid this year back in their wallets.
Rarest clouds in the world appear over the San Francisco Bay Area
Noctilucent clouds - the rarest clouds in the world - glowed like shimmering cobwebs in the sky over the San Francisco Bay Area early Friday morning.
Eater
This Landmark Nob Hill Hotel and Its Restaurant Are Changing Owners. Again.
Both the enormous 135-room Huntington Hotel and its mega-charming restaurant the Big 4 are changing hands once again. As first reported by the San Francisco Business Times, a new buyer is about to finalize purchasing the historic property, which is located at 1075 California Street atop Nob Hill, for a whopping $56.2 million in delinquent mortgage from Deutsche Bank. An upcoming auction on December 22 will likely be postponed; according to SFGATE, this is the third ownership transfer in a decade.
Another Shake Shack set to open in San Francisco
SAN FRANCISCO (KRON) — Shake Shack is opening its third location in San Francisco. The popular burger chain will open at the Stonestown Galleria next week, the company announced in a press release Thursday. Shake Shack will open at the Stonestown mall on Dec. 22 at 11 a.m. That location will be open every day […]
Deadline for guaranteed $1200/month: San Francisco Mayor London Breed giving away millions
You must remember my post in which I talked about the new pilot program. San Francisco Mayor London Breed is taking the initiative to help the trans community. The aim of the program is to help them buy food and bear the costs of clothing and shelter. Of course, only eligible people will be provided with the money.
sfstandard.com
Apartment Tower Plans Next to Popular SF Coffee Shop Revealed
Fresh plans show a 10-story tower could be built next to a popular San Francisco coffee shop. A total of 94 studio apartments could pop-up in the SoMa neighborhood if approved, 12 of which would be listed as affordable. The 85-foot building would replace an existing parking lot at 1401...
southarkansassun.com
Deadline Looms For Americans To Claim Relief Payments— Here’s What You Should Know
The deadline is looming for Americans to claim different relief payments from different state governments, says Russo. Find out some of the states that offer relief payments and more. According to Russo, a village in Illinois named New Lenox offers its residents a tax rebate through the Property Tax Refund...
Eater
The Wave of Nouveaux French Restaurants Washing Over the Bay Area Won’t Stop
When Paul Canales, chef of Spanish dining favorite Duende, was approached to discuss a new restaurant at an upcoming hotel in 2020, the developers raised many possibilities for the restaurant’s theme and menu. One of them was to go in the direction of France, and the idea caught Canales’s attention. “I thought, there are no French restaurants in Oakland or Berkeley,” he says.
KTVU FOX 2
Conservative group sues Oakland allowing non-citizens to vote in school board races
OAKLAND, Calif. - A conservative legal organization is trying to block a measure that Oakland voters approved, allowing non-citizens to vote in school board races. The US Justice Foundation sued Oakland over Measure S, passed by voters in last month's elections. They argue that the constitution does not allow people...
Paradise Post
Oakland spends $122 million a year on homelessness. It will take much, much more to solve the crisis.
Oakland is spending nearly $122 million per year on homelessness — but it would take up to 37 times that much to permanently house everyone on the city’s streets and in its shelters, according to a new report that underscores the mammoth difficulty of making any inroads on the crisis plaguing the city.
Architects propose tallest high-rise in Berkeley
It's unclear whether the project will move forward.
Missing Petaluma woman found safe in San Francisco, police say
A Petaluma woman with dementia who had been missing since Tuesday has been found safe in San Francisco, police said Thursday night.
