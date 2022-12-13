ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
White Township, PA

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

wdadradio.com

WEDNESDAY MORNING FIRE DESTROYS HOME IN HOMER CITY

A home was destroyed by a structure fire this morning in Center Township. Fire crews from Homer City, Indiana, Coral-Graceton, Black Lick and Brush Valley, along with Citizens’ Ambulance and the county Hazmat team, were dispatched to a home located at 281 Two Lick Road in Homer City around 7:39 this morning for the fire. Homer City Fire Chief Terry Gardner said the fire started in the kitchen and was electrical in nature. He adds the flames were visible in the back of the home and in the ceiling when crews first arrived.
HOMER CITY, PA
WTAJ

Police search for after-hours vandals at Bedford County business

BEDFORD COUNTY, Pa. (WTAJ) — State police are looking for answers after a Bedford County business was vandalized after hours by an unknown person(s). According to state police out of Bedford, they were called to The Den in Saxton on Dec. 7 just after 4:30 a.m. The caller claimed there were unknown people inside of […]
BEDFORD COUNTY, PA
Tribune-Review

Woman killed in Downtown Pittsburgh apartment building fire identified

The Allegheny County Medical Examiner’s Office on Wednesday identified the individual who died in a Downtown fire this week as 80-year-old Barbara Johnson. Police said Johnson was pronounced dead at the scene, where a five-alarm fire consumed the 12th floor of The Roosevelt Building at Penn Avenue and Sixth Street. Another person was critically injured and two emergency responders suffered injuries late Sunday in the fire.
PITTSBURGH, PA
wccsradio.com

POWER OUTAGES IN HOMER CITY, ARMAGH AREAS TODAY

Outages have been reported throughout the county this morning. Penelec has reported an outage this morning in Homer City Borough affecting a handful of customers. 226 Penelec customers in Homer City, Center Township and Brush Valley Township are without power. Witnesses say that the power outage came after an explosion that sounded like a transformer blowing. No word yet on the exact cause. Fire crews are on the scene of power lines reported down on Fire Academy Road at 6:30 this morning. It’s not known if the two incidents are connected.
HOMER CITY, PA
wccsradio.com

FEW DETAILS ON FIRE NEAR CREEKSIDE ON TUESDAY

Few details are known at this time about a structure fire last night in Creekside. Marion Center fire officials say they along with Indiana, Plumville and Creekside fire departments were dispatched at 9:07 p.m. for the reported structure fire on Fairman Hollow Road. Initial reports said that the fire started in the bathroom, and it spread quickly. No word yet on how much damage was done, or if anyone was hurt.
CREEKSIDE, PA
abc23.com

Cambria County Approaching Grim Record

Cambria County Coroner Jeff Lees saying Wednesday that the County is on pace to potentially see a record number of overdose deaths this year. This comes despite a lot of aid meant to combat this. Lees says the work of First Responders has been commendable to save lives, but the fact that the County is still on pace to break a record amount of overdose deaths shows just how unmanageable the drug situation is in Cambria County and beyond.
WTAJ

Winter weather crashes: Traffic accidents reported in Central PA

(WTAJ) — As a winter storm brings ice and snow across Central Pennsylvania on Thursday, Dec. 15, traffic accidents and vehicle crashes are being reported by local emergency services. A section of I-80 in Centre County was closed due to a vehicle accident. I-99 in Blair County was also closed for a short period of […]
BLAIR COUNTY, PA
WPXI Pittsburgh

Building in Sewickley condemned after boiler explosion

SEWICKLEY, Pa. — People who live in a Sewickley building were given just a few hours to gather what they could and leave for good. The building on Beaver Street was evacuated in an emergency after the boiler exploded, sending shrapnel in every direction. The outside of the building looks completely intact, but it’s condemned and dangerous.
SEWICKLEY, PA
WTAJ

Bedford burglar leaves trail for police at multiple homes

BEDFORD COUNTY, Pa. (WTAJ) — A Johnstown man got himself into hot water after allegedly breaking into multiple houses in Bedford and leaving behind an item from the previous house, according to charges filed. State police said they were called to multiple burglaries in the Bedford area that ultimately led to the arrest of Jorge […]
JOHNSTOWN, PA
humaneanimalrescue.org

Emaciated Dog Found In Riverview Park

Last week, Animal Control officers found a dog abandoned in a blanket in Riverview Park. She was severely emaciated and dehydrated, and was immediately brought to Humane Animal Rescue of Pittsburgh’s East End shelter for urgent medical care. She spent her first few days receiving fluids, and has begun...
PITTSBURGH, PA
wtae.com

Fire breaks out inside motel in Westmoreland County

SOUTH GREENSBURG, Pa. — A fire broke out inside a motel in South Greensburg, Westmoreland County, on Wednesday night. The fire broke out at the Knights Inn on South Main Street around 11:45 p.m. The fire chief said the fire was contained to one room which was unoccupied. The...
WESTMORELAND COUNTY, PA
explore venango

Tionesta Man Injured in Five-Vehicle Chain-Reaction Crash on Route 27

OILCREEK TWP., Pa. (EYT) – A Tionesta man was injured in a five-vehicle chain-reaction crash that occurred on Tuesday afternoon on State Route 27. According to Franklin-based State Police, the crash happened around 3:13 p.m. on Tuesday, December 12, on State Route 27 (Titusville Road), in Oilcreek Township, Venango County.
TIONESTA, PA
explorejeffersonpa.com

Police: Area Woman Scammed Out of $10K in Bradford Township

BRADFORD TWP., Pa. (EYT) – Police are investigating an incident in which an area woman was scammed out of $10,000 last week. According to a release issued by PSP Clearfield on Wednesday, December 14, the incident occurred near Egypt Road in Bradford Township, Clearfield County, around 6:26 p.m. on Wednesday, December 7.
CLEARFIELD COUNTY, PA

