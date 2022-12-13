Read full article on original website
How To Motivate Yourself To Drink More Water
We may receive a commission on purchases made from links. We all know it's important to drink water, but the benefits of staying hydrated daily are so vast, it's actually a necessity to keep filling up your water bottle. According to the CDC, when you get dehydrated, you lose your ability to think straight and can become moody and uneasy. It also leads to an array of serious health issues, including kidney problems and constipation.
Toxic Relationships in a Nutshell
Photo byEnvato Elements Purchased Image License RNUYEKCMXP. Being in a toxic relationship does not mean you are a bad or toxic person. Recognizing it means you are aware enough to see that you do not work well together as a couple, and you and your partner may very well bring out the worst in each other. Sometimes, one partner causes toxicity, such as with a narcissist. In some cases, when both partners agree they are committed to making the relationship work, they can seek professional help and resolve the problems, but in most cases, it is best to break-up and move on. In any case, it is good to be educated, even if you are single, to spot the red flags when and if they occur.
Is There A Link Between Taking Biotin And Getting Acne?
Biotin, or vitamin H, is best known for its beneficial effects on the skin, hair, and nails. However, these marketing claims lack scientific proof, said dietician Courtney Barth in an interview with Cleveland Clinic. "...some people find that taking a biotin supplement helps them boost hair and nail growth. It's usually not harmful to try biotin for thicker hair or healthier nails," she added.
How To Know If Avocados Have Gone Bad
Avocados are a top superfood. They're great for improving digestion, heart health, and even preventing eye damage (via Medical News Today). According to Healthline, this fruit is notably rich in potassium, monounsaturated fat, and fiber. So, when combined with other vitamin-rich foods like garlic, onions, and lime juice, guacamole just might save your life — well, almost.
How Many Days A Week Should You Do A Full Body Workout?
There are a ton of different workouts. Whether you are following a specific plan or just trying to get your steps in each day, working out has a lot of benefits. According to WebMD, the best types of exercise vary, but all routines should include some type of cardiovascular exercise as well as interval training. This could look like a brisk walk in the afternoons or doing squats while watching television.
Is A High-Protein Diet The Key To Maintaining Weight Loss?
You've worked super hard to get to a healthy weight, but unfortunately the work doesn't stop there. According to Healthline, many people who are successful in losing weight are unsuccessful in keeping it off. In fact, about 80% of people will gain at least some of the weight back, making maintaining weight loss one of the biggest challenges of staying healthy.
Why Do Some People Crave Red Meat During Pregnancy?
We've all heard about pregnancy cravings. What might sound gag-inducing to everyone else is suddenly a pregnant person's dream. Pickles and peanut butter sandwich? Oh, yeah. Spicy sauce on vanilla ice cream? Yummy. Fried chicken dipped in a vat of mayo? Bring it on. Why people crave certain things when...
This Powder Blush Looks Like a Second Skin
Up until now, I was always loyal to gel and cream-based blushes as they typically do the best job at giving that second-skin and lit-from-within effect. Powders, for the most part, always make me look like I'm wearing makeup when what I strive for is that no-makeup-makeup glow. An I-woke-up-like-this aura, so to speak. Apart from that, many powder blushes end up looking splotchy on my skin — a big no-no.
What Does a Facial Do For Your Skin?
A facial is one of those skin treatments that is so often talked about, we just assume that it is good for us. But exactly is a facial? And — more importantly — what does a facial do for your skin?. Simply put, or as celebrity esthetician Joanna...
Advice for Women to Stay on Top of Their Health as They Age
As you get older, your lifestyle choices might get in the way of your health, from all sorts of things like not eating well, not getting enough sleep, being sedentary, and more. It’s essential for every woman to be proactive about her health and feel good about herself as she gets older. Here are a few tips for staying on top of your game as you age.
How to prevent 'wine teeth' this holiday
Why do some people's teeth stain after drinking red wine, and how can you prevent it during the holidays?. The answer is the relationship between the nature of wine and your tooth enamel, said Uchenna Akosa, a dentist who heads Rutgers Health University Dental Associates in New Brunswick, the faculty practice of Rutgers School of Dental Medicine.
