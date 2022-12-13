Read full article on original website
northcountrynow.com
Winter weather welcomed in Hannawa Falls
Heavy snow and ice has fallen on much of St. Lawrence County giving it a winter wonderland look at last. Most schools have closed and extreme caution is urged on roads today. Bernadette Jenkins of Hannawa Falls submitted the above photo of her winter wonderland following snow fall overnight.
northcountrynow.com
Lots of snow blowing today
The photo taken in Potsdam is a common sight today as heavy snow has blanketed the region. NCNow Photo by Paul Mitchell.
wwnytv.com
Horses electrocuted by downed power line
TOWN OF LISBON, New York (WWNY) - State police say two horses were electrocuted Friday when they stepped on a power line that had been brought down by the snow. It happened on State Route 68 near the intersection of Old State Road in the St. Lawrence County town of Lisbon at around 11:40 a.m.
northcountrynow.com
Canton-Potsdam Hospital entrance change
The northern lane of Cottage Street (blocked out in red) in front of Canton-Potsdam Hospital will become one-way on December 12. Traffic leaving from the five minute parking spaces, or the east end of the parking lot may exit Cottage Street via Leroy Street through the electronic arm. For more, see story here. Photo submitted by St. Lawrence Health.
northcountrynow.com
Potsdam Holiday Fund volunteers prepare for 'Santa's Workshop'
Alexander Weil, Potsdam, is among the many volunteers helping to organize gifts for the Potsdam Holiday Fund in the basement of the United Methodist Church Dec. 13, in preparation for “Santa’s Workshop.” Read more here. NCNow photo.
northcountrynow.com
Mishap at Potsdam Post Office
A vehicle crashed into the Post Office Monday on Union Street, according to Potsdam police. For more, see story here. Photo courtesy of Potsdam Fire.
wwnytv.com
Heavy wet snow causes downed trees, power outages, fender benders
TOWN OF CANTON, New York (WWNY) - There are multiple reports of cars off roads, power outages and downed tree limbs in the tri-county area. In St. Lawrence County, National Grid reported more than 1,800 customers lost electricity Friday afternoon. A couple of dozen households in Lewis County were without...
lakeplacidnews.com
Winter storm watch in effect for Adirondacks
The National Weather Service office in Burlington Wednesday morning issued a winter storm watch for the Adirondack region, including the Tri-Lakes communities of Lake Placid, Saranac Lake and Tupper Lake. The winter storm watch is in effect from 7 p.m. Thursday, Dec. 15 to 7 a.m. Saturday, Dec. 17. Estimated...
Two arrested following thefts in Capital Region, Delaware Co.
On December 12th, two New York residents were arrested following an investigation into a string of shoplifting complaints throughout the Capital Region and Delaware County.
informnny.com
Ogdensburg man charged with endangering the welfare of a child in Oswegatchie
OSWEGATCHIE, N.Y. (WWTI) — An Ogdensburg was arrested on Sunday following an investigation in St. Lawrence County, according to a press release from the St. Lawrence County Sheriff’s Office. Officials said 54-year-old Timothy Mills was charged was endangering the welfare of a child following an investigation into an...
Pair arrested following multiple shoplifting incidents
State police arrested James Galarneau, 45 of Albany and Megan M. Laprade, 43 of Massena on December 12. The pair were allegedly involved in multiple shoplifting incidents.
wwnytv.com
Massena woman arrested in Thanksgiving assault case
TOWN OF MASSENA, New York (WWNY) - A 34-year-old Massena woman has been charged in connection with an assault on Thanksgiving. State police arrested Micheline Cogdill on Monday on counts of third-degree assault and second-degree harassment. According to troopers, Cogdill pushed and punched another person and then kicked the alleged...
FOX 40 News WICZ TV
Two Arrested After String of Shoplifting Incidents
State police say two people were arrested after several shoplifting incidents during this past summer. James Galarneau of Albany and Megan M. Laprade of Massena were both charged with four counts of Petit Larceny, three counts of Conspiracy in the 6th degree, and Scheme to Defraud in the 2nd degree.
mynbc5.com
3 Malone residents charged with kidnapping for allegedly beating and dumping teen on road
MALONE, N.Y. — Three Malone residents have been charged with assault and kidnapping after allegedly beating a teenager for several hours and dumping them on the side of a roadway in Bangor. New York State Police said a Bangor resident contacted them after the 16-year-old victim came to their...
