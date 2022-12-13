ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Potsdam, NY

northcountrynow.com

Winter weather welcomed in Hannawa Falls

Heavy snow and ice has fallen on much of St. Lawrence County giving it a winter wonderland look at last. Most schools have closed and extreme caution is urged on roads today. Bernadette Jenkins of Hannawa Falls submitted the above photo of her winter wonderland following snow fall overnight.
HANNAWA FALLS, NY
northcountrynow.com

Lots of snow blowing today

The photo taken in Potsdam is a common sight today as heavy snow has blanketed the region. NCNow Photo by Paul Mitchell.
POTSDAM, NY
wwnytv.com

Horses electrocuted by downed power line

TOWN OF LISBON, New York (WWNY) - State police say two horses were electrocuted Friday when they stepped on a power line that had been brought down by the snow. It happened on State Route 68 near the intersection of Old State Road in the St. Lawrence County town of Lisbon at around 11:40 a.m.
LISBON, NY
northcountrynow.com

Canton-Potsdam Hospital entrance change

The northern lane of Cottage Street (blocked out in red) in front of Canton-Potsdam Hospital will become one-way on December 12. Traffic leaving from the five minute parking spaces, or the east end of the parking lot may exit Cottage Street via Leroy Street through the electronic arm. For more, see story here. Photo submitted by St. Lawrence Health.
northcountrynow.com

Mishap at Potsdam Post Office

A vehicle crashed into the Post Office Monday on Union Street, according to Potsdam police. For more, see story here. Photo courtesy of Potsdam Fire.
POTSDAM, NY
lakeplacidnews.com

Winter storm watch in effect for Adirondacks

The National Weather Service office in Burlington Wednesday morning issued a winter storm watch for the Adirondack region, including the Tri-Lakes communities of Lake Placid, Saranac Lake and Tupper Lake. The winter storm watch is in effect from 7 p.m. Thursday, Dec. 15 to 7 a.m. Saturday, Dec. 17. Estimated...
TUPPER LAKE, NY
wwnytv.com

Massena woman arrested in Thanksgiving assault case

TOWN OF MASSENA, New York (WWNY) - A 34-year-old Massena woman has been charged in connection with an assault on Thanksgiving. State police arrested Micheline Cogdill on Monday on counts of third-degree assault and second-degree harassment. According to troopers, Cogdill pushed and punched another person and then kicked the alleged...
MASSENA, NY
FOX 40 News WICZ TV

Two Arrested After String of Shoplifting Incidents

State police say two people were arrested after several shoplifting incidents during this past summer. James Galarneau of Albany and Megan M. Laprade of Massena were both charged with four counts of Petit Larceny, three counts of Conspiracy in the 6th degree, and Scheme to Defraud in the 2nd degree.
MASSENA, NY

