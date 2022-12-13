ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Tyler, TX

KLTV

Longview man killed in single vehicle crash near Tyler

SMITH COUNTY, Texas (KLTV) - A driver was severely injured and their passenger killed in a single-vehicle crash on Wednesday. According to a report by the Texas Department of Public Safety, around 5:40 a.m. Wednesday, Guillermo Zuniga, Jr., 23, of Longview, was driving on County Road 384, about four miles northeast of Tyler. The report states Zuniga’s vehicle left the roadway and struck a tree.
LONGVIEW, TX
KLTV

WebXtra: Longview ISD bus involved in 5-vehicle crash

KLTV's Jamey Boyum talks with Cody Bounds who helped organize a coat drive for students in the Kilgore Independent School District. Restaurant owners in one East Texas town take a holiday toy drive to another level to help needy families in their area. The Red Rooster Icehouse in Hawkins is the place where it all started four years ago. The owners, Brandon Baker and his wife, decided to address local needs during the holidays by starting a toy drive, and the community responded. What’s unique is this drive allows the parents to come in and choose from among the gifts that have been donated. 200 families are being helped by the drive this year. Baker talks about how it got started and why it has become such a success.
LONGVIEW, TX
KETK / FOX51 News

Traffic reopened after major crash in Longview

UPDATE: Traffic in the area has reopened, and officials said emergency personnel have left the scene. LONGVIEW, Texas (KETK) – Traffic has been blocked in Longview after a crash at the intersection of W Marshall Avenue and N Spur 63. Longview Police said crews are on the scene, and north and southbound traffic has been […]
LONGVIEW, TX
KLTV

Lindale duo indicted in hit-and-run death

TYLER, Texas (KLTV) - A Smith County grand jury has indicted a Lindale man and woman accused for their roles in a hit-and-run crash which killed a Lindale woman in July. Ryan Joshua Pruitt, 24, is charged with accident involving death and tampering with evidence. Kerissa Valenzuela, 27, is charged with tampering with evidence. Pruitt was arrested on Aug. 4 and Valenzuela was arrested on July 24.
LINDALE, TX
KETK / FOX51 News

1 man shot, injured in Smith County

SMITH COUNTY, Texas (KETK) – One man was shot and injured in Smith County on Thursday, said the Smith County Sheriff’s Office. The shooting happened in the 15700 block of CR 1145. The victim was taken in a private vehicle to a Dairy Queen on Highway 31 West and FM 2661 and then transported in […]
SMITH COUNTY, TX
CBS19

1 person shot in Smith County

TYLER, Texas — One person injured after shooting in Smith County. Victim was taken in a vehicle to Dairy Queen on Hwy 31 West and FM 2661 where they met an ambulance. Then ambulance then took the victim to a hospital. Officials say the condition of the victim are...
SMITH COUNTY, TX
101.5 KNUE

Jacksonville Man Sentenced In Tyler, TX Daiquiri Shooting Death

An Update To A Story That Shocked East Texas In The Summer Of 2021. 46-year-old Tylsha Brown was in Tyler visiting with family and friends from Katy, TX to celebrate her birthday at New Orleans Flavors Daiquiris at 3709 Troup Hwy. when a gunfight broke out on the night of June 25, 2021. Unfortunately, Brown would lose her life as an innocent bystander. One of the men believed to have been shooting that night has now received his punishment.
TYLER, TX

