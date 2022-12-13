ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Natick, MA

MassLive.com

Lowell police, DEA arrest 4 more in connection to ‘Cocaine Cowboys’

The ongoing investigation led by the Lowell Police Department, Massachusetts State Police and the Drug Enforcement Agency has resulted in four more arrests Thursday in connection to a large-scale drug trafficking and firearms operation in Greater Lowell. After officials issued 32 search warrants, they recovered 15 firearms, 5.75 kilograms of...
LOWELL, MA
MassLive.com

Franklin police investigate death of a man found on Grove Street

Franklin police are investigating the death of a man after he was found not breathing near XPO Logistics on Friday. At around 6:32 a.m., police and Franklin Fire Department units arrived at 176 Grove St., the site of an industrial building owned by XPO Logistics. The report was “of a person down and not breathing,” Franklin police said in a statement.
FRANKLIN, MA
MassLive.com

Mass. State Lottery: Here’s who won $1M on a scratch ticket in Hingham

A man from Weymouth who claimed a $1 million scratch ticket on Wednesday, Dec. 14 already has plans for what he’ll do with his winnings. On Wednesday, Edward Garrity of Weymouth claimed a winning $1 million ticket from the Massachusetts State Lottery’s “$10,000,000 Bonus Wins” scratch ticket game. Garrity opted to receive the winning prize in the form of a one-time payment of $650,000 – before taxes.
HINGHAM, MA
MassLive.com

Single family residence sells in Worcester for $600,000

Cynthia Gray bought the property at 33 Drury Lane, Worcester, from Matthew Ganas and Sean Ganas on Nov. 17, 2022. The $600,000 purchase price works out to $308 per square foot. The property features three bedrooms, three bathrooms, and a underground/basement and sits on a 13,727 square-foot lot. Additional houses...
WORCESTER, MA
MassLive.com

Mass. State Lottery winner: $15 million scratch ticket sold at 7-Eleven

There was a lucky Bay Stater who claimed a $15 million scratch ticket on Thursday, Dec. 15, one of the highest lottery prizes claimed in the state this year. The $15 million was won playing the “Millions” scratch ticket game, and the winning ticket was sold in Mansfield from a 7-Eleven convenience store. There were also 35 other winning “Millions” scratch tickets claimed on Thursday.
MASSACHUSETTS STATE
MassLive.com

Mass. State Lottery: Vietnam veteran wins 6 $25K a year for life prizes

A man from Fall River who won six “Lucky for Life” $25,000 a year for life lottery prizes from a drawing on Wednesday took the prize in both cash and annuity payments, according to the Massachusetts State Lottery. Sometimes, the Massachusetts State Lottery said, players buy multiple tickets...
FALL RIVER, MA
MassLive.com

Boston Symphony Orchestra president Gail Samuel announces resignation

Gail Samuel, CEO and president of the Boston Symphony Orchestra, submitted her resignation to the orchestra’s board of trustees on Friday. While a reason for her departure was not made public, Samuel intends to stay until Jan. 3 to provide transition assistance and consult with the board of trustees in seeking a successor, according to a statement.
BOSTON, MA
MassLive.com

Why are there sirens at Westover Air Reserve Base Thursday?

Hear tornado warnings? Maybe one about a Hazmat incident? It’s nothing to be alarmed about. Westover Air Reserve Base is testing its “giant voice” alarm systems Thursday, Chicopee and Ludlow Police Departments warned residents. The testing lasts from 10 a.m. to 3:30 p.m., according to the police departments.
CHICOPEE, MA
MassLive.com

Detached house sells in Palmer for $444,000

Jason Bessette and Donna Callahan acquired the property at 2250 Baptist Hill Road, Palmer, from Jacqueline B Scyocurka on Nov. 16, 2022, for $444,000 which works out to $214 per square foot. The property features three bedrooms and three bathrooms and sits on a 33,667 square-foot lot. Additional houses have...
PALMER, MA
