The daughter of Haitian immigrants, Claudine Gay is appointed the first black president of Harvard UniversityAnita DurairajCambridge, MA
Boston Red Sox Make Trade For Much Needed PitchingOnlyHomersBoston, MA
Harvard University announces Claudine Gay as 1st Black president, 2nd womanB.R. ShenoyCambridge, MA
Tufts announces construction of new residence hallThe Tufts DailyMedford, MA
Maine Chapter of the Freedom from Religion Foundation Targets Nativity SceneThe Maine WriterBucksport, ME
Lowell police, DEA arrest 4 more in connection to ‘Cocaine Cowboys’
The ongoing investigation led by the Lowell Police Department, Massachusetts State Police and the Drug Enforcement Agency has resulted in four more arrests Thursday in connection to a large-scale drug trafficking and firearms operation in Greater Lowell. After officials issued 32 search warrants, they recovered 15 firearms, 5.75 kilograms of...
William Viera of Taunton pleads guilty to illegally dealing firearms, including ‘ghost guns’
A Taunton man pleaded guilty to dealing firearms without a license Thursday after federal agents said he used a 3D printer to make and sell ghost guns, according to U.S. Attorney Rachel Rollins’s office. William Viera, 33, was charged in a Boston federal court in August. Federal agents determined...
Christopher, Lawrence Nagle, alleged drug ring leaders, due in court
Two alleged leaders of a North Shore drug operation that manufactured and distributed tens of thousands of counterfeit pills are due back in federal court in Boston Thursday afternoon. Prosecutors said brothers Lawrence and Christopher Nagle ran a drug ring that distributed both fake and pharmaceutical-grade pills to a handful...
Franklin police investigate death of a man found on Grove Street
Franklin police are investigating the death of a man after he was found not breathing near XPO Logistics on Friday. At around 6:32 a.m., police and Franklin Fire Department units arrived at 176 Grove St., the site of an industrial building owned by XPO Logistics. The report was “of a person down and not breathing,” Franklin police said in a statement.
Kyle Fitta, accused of beating Auburn gas station clerks, found dangerous, held without bail
A North Dighton man accused of attacking two clerks at a gas station in Auburn and then leaving and crashing into a motorist who he then also attacked was ordered held without bail following a dangerousness hearing. Worcester Superior Court Judge Sharon Donatelle ordered Kyle J. Fitta, 30, to be...
Brazilian accused of selling fake rideshare accounts to remain detained
A former Fall River man will remain detained pending a trial as he faces charges in connection to opening and selling fake rideshare and delivery app accounts, a judge ruled Friday afternoon. Caio Felipe Oliveira Dos Santos, 27, of Brazil, appeared virtually before federal Judge Judith Dein with his lawyer,...
West Springfield woman, 27, dead in Charlton crash on Mass. Pike
A 27-year-old West Springfield woman died Wednesday on the Massachusetts Turnpike when her car collided with a vehicle stopped in the breakdown lane in Charlton, authorities said. A spokesperson for the Massachusetts State Police said the woman was traveling in the breakdown lane at the time, though troopers are still...
Mass. State Lottery: Here’s who won $1M on a scratch ticket in Hingham
A man from Weymouth who claimed a $1 million scratch ticket on Wednesday, Dec. 14 already has plans for what he’ll do with his winnings. On Wednesday, Edward Garrity of Weymouth claimed a winning $1 million ticket from the Massachusetts State Lottery’s “$10,000,000 Bonus Wins” scratch ticket game. Garrity opted to receive the winning prize in the form of a one-time payment of $650,000 – before taxes.
Single family residence sells in Worcester for $600,000
Cynthia Gray bought the property at 33 Drury Lane, Worcester, from Matthew Ganas and Sean Ganas on Nov. 17, 2022. The $600,000 purchase price works out to $308 per square foot. The property features three bedrooms, three bathrooms, and a underground/basement and sits on a 13,727 square-foot lot. Additional houses...
Family Health Center of Worcester has hired 23 employees following layoffs, resignations
In October, Family Health Center of Worcester employees described a bleak atmosphere where their colleagues were choosing to resign after 35 employees were laid off and 15 were furloughed a month prior. On Monday, President and CEO Louis Brady said in a statement that the non profit has made real...
With Worcester’s unsheltered population jumping 50.6% over last year, city looks to increase shelter beds
As temperatures dip and snowstorms become more frequent, the city of Worcester is working with partner organizations to make sure enough shelter beds are available to give its unhoused population the chance to come in from the cold. Right now, there are not enough beds to meet the growing need,...
Mass. State Lottery winner: $15 million scratch ticket sold at 7-Eleven
There was a lucky Bay Stater who claimed a $15 million scratch ticket on Thursday, Dec. 15, one of the highest lottery prizes claimed in the state this year. The $15 million was won playing the “Millions” scratch ticket game, and the winning ticket was sold in Mansfield from a 7-Eleven convenience store. There were also 35 other winning “Millions” scratch tickets claimed on Thursday.
Mass. State Lottery: Vietnam veteran wins 6 $25K a year for life prizes
A man from Fall River who won six “Lucky for Life” $25,000 a year for life lottery prizes from a drawing on Wednesday took the prize in both cash and annuity payments, according to the Massachusetts State Lottery. Sometimes, the Massachusetts State Lottery said, players buy multiple tickets...
Boston Symphony Orchestra president Gail Samuel announces resignation
Gail Samuel, CEO and president of the Boston Symphony Orchestra, submitted her resignation to the orchestra’s board of trustees on Friday. While a reason for her departure was not made public, Samuel intends to stay until Jan. 3 to provide transition assistance and consult with the board of trustees in seeking a successor, according to a statement.
Why are there sirens at Westover Air Reserve Base Thursday?
Hear tornado warnings? Maybe one about a Hazmat incident? It’s nothing to be alarmed about. Westover Air Reserve Base is testing its “giant voice” alarm systems Thursday, Chicopee and Ludlow Police Departments warned residents. The testing lasts from 10 a.m. to 3:30 p.m., according to the police departments.
Eight most expensive homes sold in city of Worcester Dec. 4-10
A house in Worcester that sold for $600,000 tops the list of the most expensive real estate sales in the city of Worcester between Dec. 4 and Dec. 10. In total, 8 real estate sales were recorded in the area during the last week, with an average price of $360,938, $258 per square foot.
Last furrier in Worcester, Furs by Michael, closing after 66 years
Edward Jellson was not really looking to retire, but someone approached him about purchasing the building that houses his business, Furs by Michael, and it “set the wheels in motion a little early,” he said Thursday. The business, located at 500 Pleasant St. in Worcester, will probably be...
Claudine Gay named Harvard’s first Black president, 30th president overall
Harvard University has named Claudine Gay, who has served as a Harvard University dean since 2015, as its 30th president. Gay will be the first Black person and only the second woman to be Harvard’s president. In a video posted Thursday to Harvard’s YouTube channel, Gay said she was...
Massachusetts State Lottery winner: $1 million scratch ticket claimed in Rockland
There was a $1 million scratch ticket claimed in Rockland on Tuesday, according to the Massachusetts State Lottery. The $1 million prize was won playing the “$4,000,000 Money Bags” lottery scratch game, and the winning ticket was sold from Station Liquors. There were also three $100,000 prizes sold...
Detached house sells in Palmer for $444,000
Jason Bessette and Donna Callahan acquired the property at 2250 Baptist Hill Road, Palmer, from Jacqueline B Scyocurka on Nov. 16, 2022, for $444,000 which works out to $214 per square foot. The property features three bedrooms and three bathrooms and sits on a 33,667 square-foot lot. Additional houses have...
