KUOW
Deadly flu hits Washington's birds
Wildlife officials have found hundreds of dead snow geese around Washington’s Skagit Bay, suspected victims of highly pathogenic avian influenza: bird flu. Officials retrieved and disposed of more than 700 dead birds, mostly young snow geese, in western Skagit County and in neighboring portions of Snohomish and Island counties, the Washington Department of Fish and Wildlife announced Dec. 8.
Recount in Perez-Kent race virtually identical to original tally
Unofficial results from each county in Washington’s 3rd Congressional District show almost no change between Joe Kent and presumed winner Marie Perez. The Democrat was declared the winner after beating Kent by about 2,700 votes in November’s general election. Now, the recount ordered by funded by the Kent campaign is nearing an end.
Tri-City Herald
Dreaming of a white Christmas? Here is the Farmers’ Almanac’s Christmas forecast for WA
If you asked Santa for a white Christmas in Washington, you might be disappointed. The Farmers’ Almanac Christmas predictions forecast has arrived for Dec. 24 to Dec. 27, and it’s a mixed bag across the United States. For many states, rain showers are in order rather than snow,...
Chronicle
Gov. Jay Inslee Proposes Effort to Build Thousands of Housing Units
OLYMPIA — Gov. Jay Inslee proposed Wednesday that state spending over the next two years prioritize "pressing needs" such as housing, including an ambitious effort to quickly build thousands of new units that would require approval from Washington voters. The governor's proposed budget, released Wednesday, would have the state...
This Is Washington State's Best Steakhouse
Looking for your next favorite steakhouse? Mashed found the best one in every state.
Political Pulse: Polis gets inauguration help from Trump fundraiser
Gov. Jared Polis is raising millions for his second inauguration ball, again with help from former President Trump's campaign finance chair. Why it matters: The Democratic governor's affiliation with Larry Mizel, a Denver homebuilder who raised money for the first inaugural ball, goes beyond bipartisanship and is a bigger headline now that national Democrats are looking to Polis as a presidential contender.
Washington State Residents Get Another Reprieve From Real ID
If you haven't heard, the Department of Homeland Security has again delayed the implementation of the Real ID program. The most recent deadline was May 3rd of 2023. The new deadline is May 7th of 2025. The Department cited "circumstances resulting from the COVID 19 Pandemic" as the reason for the latest push.
'White supremacy': Presentation at Inslee Equity Summit damns objectivity, individualism
(The Center Square) – During Washington’s “2022 Governor’s Equity Summit,” the action director of the state’s Professional Educator Standards Board gave the controversial PowerPoint presentation, "Internal Transformation: How an Education Agency is Transforming Itself in the Name of Justice." The presentation began with a “land acknowledgement,” stating “we are on the traditional homelands of the Puyallup Tribe.” The acknowledgement then acknowledged that this admission is but “one small step toward...
Inslee proposes billions for housing, would need voter OK
OLYMPIA, Wash. — Washington Gov. Jay Inslee proposed Wednesday that state spending during the next two years prioritize housing, including an effort to quickly build thousands of units that would require the OK from Washington voters. The governor’s proposed budget would spend $70 billion over two years starting in...
Inslee proposes Washington taxpayers spend $15M on abortion services, training
(The Center Square) — Gov. Jay Inslee’s proposed budget for the upcoming biennium includes $15 million in taxpayer money to be spend on the provision of abortion services and training for abortion providers. Inslee’s proposed budget for 2023 — 2035, released Wednesday, will be submitted to the Legislature...
'Ignoring science': Suit targets Washington fish farming ban, seeks stay for 300,000 trout
(The Center Square) – Cooke Aquaculture on Wednesday morning filed a complaint in Washington State Superior Court to appeal the state’s decision to deny renewal of the Canada-based company’s fish farming permits for its Hope Island and Rich Passage farms. In the 42-page complaint, Cooke also seeks a preliminary injunction to secure a reasonable period of time to safely harvest the 300,000 fish in the farms and remove the equipment at the sites. ...
This Is Washington State's Poorest City
That's why 24/7 Wall St found the poorest city in every state.
KHQ Right Now
Governor Inslee proposes $70 billion for next two years
Gov. Jay Inslee proposed a Washington state budget totaling more than $70 billion for the next two years on Thursday. The proposal will guide the Washington State Legislature during its upcoming session.
Chronicle
Washington State Set to Receive $39.8 Million In Grants From NOAA For Fish Barrier Removal
On Wednesday, the National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration (NOAA) announced it is awarding $39,819,704 in grants to tribes, local governments and communities in Washington state for the removal of fish barriers and restoration of salmon habitat, according to a news release from Sen. Maria Cantwell’s office. A total of...
Chronicle
Feds Announce Nearly $40M for Dam Removal, Other Projects to Help Salmon in Washington
Projects to help fish navigate Washington's rivers could get a boost of nearly $40 million from the federal government. The National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration on Wednesday announced $105 million for 36 new fish passage projects across the U.S., including money for culvert and dam removal projects, and studies that would aim to alleviate barriers to fish passage in the Olympic Peninsula, Puget Sound region, Yakima basin and Columbia River watershed.
Progressive groups applaud including capital gains tax in Inslee’s proposed budget
(The Center Square) – Proponents of the disputed capital gains income tax defended inclusion of projected revenue from the tax in Washington state Gov. Jay Inslee’s proposed $70.4 billion 2023-25 operating budget that he announced Wednesday afternoon. The tax is slated to go into effect in January, but...
q13fox.com
Gov. Inslee issues emergency proclamation for November storms
OLYMPIA, Wash. - Gov. Jay Inslee on Thursday issued an emergency declaration for severe storms that swept through Washington in early November. Storms knocked out power for tens of thousands of customers around Puget Sound, central and southwest Washington. Trees came down and blocked roads and damaged public utilities. A young woman was even fatally struck by a tree in her bedroom in Marysville.
opb.org
After report on toxic salmon in Columbia River, Northwest lawmakers call for action
This article was produced for ProPublica’s Local Reporting Network in partnership with the ProPublica Local Reporting Network. State and federal lawmakers in the Pacific Northwest, as well as the region’s tribal leaders, are calling for environmental policy changes and increased funding to address toxic contamination in salmon following an investigation by Oregon Public Broadcasting and ProPublica. Salmon is a pillar of tribal diets and culture, often served at ceremonies and largely considered a medicine.
calmatters.network
Washington Workers Win Significant Pay Bump
Unionized caseworkers in Washington’s Department for Children, Youth, and Families are set to receive a meaningful pay increase in 2023 after five months of bargaining — a noteworthy contract for an all-too-often beleaguered workforce. The pay raise is an attempt to answer the department’s workforce crisis, which mirrors...
610KONA
Bird Flu Confirmed In South Central Washington Commercial Operation
The Washington State Department of Agriculture has confirmed a case of Highly Pathogenic Avian Influenza in a large commercial flock. The Franklin County operation first reported a high number of sudden deaths of chickens to the WSDA last week. Investigators say other birds were lethargic and showing additional signs of illness; prompting an investigation by state and federal veterinarians. State officials quarantined the impacted operation, and all birds on the farm were quickly and humanely put down.
