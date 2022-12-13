Gov. Jared Polis is raising millions for his second inauguration ball, again with help from former President Trump's campaign finance chair. Why it matters: The Democratic governor's affiliation with Larry Mizel, a Denver homebuilder who raised money for the first inaugural ball, goes beyond bipartisanship and is a bigger headline now that national Democrats are looking to Polis as a presidential contender.

COLORADO STATE ・ 23 HOURS AGO