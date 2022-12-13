ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Washington State

KUOW

Deadly flu hits Washington's birds

Wildlife officials have found hundreds of dead snow geese around Washington’s Skagit Bay, suspected victims of highly pathogenic avian influenza: bird flu. Officials retrieved and disposed of more than 700 dead birds, mostly young snow geese, in western Skagit County and in neighboring portions of Snohomish and Island counties, the Washington Department of Fish and Wildlife announced Dec. 8.
SKAGIT COUNTY, WA
Chronicle

Gov. Jay Inslee Proposes Effort to Build Thousands of Housing Units

OLYMPIA — Gov. Jay Inslee proposed Wednesday that state spending over the next two years prioritize "pressing needs" such as housing, including an ambitious effort to quickly build thousands of new units that would require approval from Washington voters. The governor's proposed budget, released Wednesday, would have the state...
WASHINGTON STATE
Axios

Political Pulse: Polis gets inauguration help from Trump fundraiser

Gov. Jared Polis is raising millions for his second inauguration ball, again with help from former President Trump's campaign finance chair. Why it matters: The Democratic governor's affiliation with Larry Mizel, a Denver homebuilder who raised money for the first inaugural ball, goes beyond bipartisanship and is a bigger headline now that national Democrats are looking to Polis as a presidential contender.
COLORADO STATE
The Center Square

'White supremacy': Presentation at Inslee Equity Summit damns objectivity, individualism

(The Center Square) – During Washington’s “2022 Governor’s Equity Summit,” the action director of the state’s Professional Educator Standards Board gave the controversial PowerPoint presentation, "Internal Transformation: How an Education Agency is Transforming Itself in the Name of Justice." The presentation began with a “land acknowledgement,” stating “we are on the traditional homelands of the Puyallup Tribe.” The acknowledgement then acknowledged that this admission is but “one small step toward...
WASHINGTON STATE
The Center Square

'Ignoring science': Suit targets Washington fish farming ban, seeks stay for 300,000 trout

(The Center Square) – Cooke Aquaculture on Wednesday morning filed a complaint in Washington State Superior Court to appeal the state’s decision to deny renewal of the Canada-based company’s fish farming permits for its Hope Island and Rich Passage farms. In the 42-page complaint, Cooke also seeks a preliminary injunction to secure a reasonable period of time to safely harvest the 300,000 fish in the farms and remove the equipment at the sites. ...
WASHINGTON STATE
Chronicle

Feds Announce Nearly $40M for Dam Removal, Other Projects to Help Salmon in Washington

Projects to help fish navigate Washington's rivers could get a boost of nearly $40 million from the federal government. The National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration on Wednesday announced $105 million for 36 new fish passage projects across the U.S., including money for culvert and dam removal projects, and studies that would aim to alleviate barriers to fish passage in the Olympic Peninsula, Puget Sound region, Yakima basin and Columbia River watershed.
WASHINGTON STATE
q13fox.com

Gov. Inslee issues emergency proclamation for November storms

OLYMPIA, Wash. - Gov. Jay Inslee on Thursday issued an emergency declaration for severe storms that swept through Washington in early November. Storms knocked out power for tens of thousands of customers around Puget Sound, central and southwest Washington. Trees came down and blocked roads and damaged public utilities. A young woman was even fatally struck by a tree in her bedroom in Marysville.
WASHINGTON STATE
opb.org

After report on toxic salmon in Columbia River, Northwest lawmakers call for action

This article was produced for ProPublica’s Local Reporting Network in partnership with the ProPublica Local Reporting Network. State and federal lawmakers in the Pacific Northwest, as well as the region’s tribal leaders, are calling for environmental policy changes and increased funding to address toxic contamination in salmon following an investigation by Oregon Public Broadcasting and ProPublica. Salmon is a pillar of tribal diets and culture, often served at ceremonies and largely considered a medicine.
OREGON STATE
calmatters.network

Washington Workers Win Significant Pay Bump

Unionized caseworkers in Washington’s Department for Children, Youth, and Families are set to receive a meaningful pay increase in 2023 after five months of bargaining — a noteworthy contract for an all-too-often beleaguered workforce. The pay raise is an attempt to answer the department’s workforce crisis, which mirrors...
WASHINGTON STATE
610KONA

Bird Flu Confirmed In South Central Washington Commercial Operation

The Washington State Department of Agriculture has confirmed a case of Highly Pathogenic Avian Influenza in a large commercial flock. The Franklin County operation first reported a high number of sudden deaths of chickens to the WSDA last week. Investigators say other birds were lethargic and showing additional signs of illness; prompting an investigation by state and federal veterinarians. State officials quarantined the impacted operation, and all birds on the farm were quickly and humanely put down.
FRANKLIN COUNTY, WA
