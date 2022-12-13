Read full article on original website
kpq.com
City of Wenatchee Selects Consulting Firm for Confluence Parkway Project
The City of Wenatchee has selected a consultant to help it realize the massive Confluence Parkway Project. This week, the City announced that it has retained the services of Jacobs Solutions, an international technical advising firm headquartered in Dallas, Texas. The City's executive services director, Laura Gloria, says the firm...
ifiberone.com
Former Collins Fruit warehouse building in Monitor destroyed by fire
MONITOR — An old fruit warehouse was destroyed in an overnight fire in Monitor. Chelan County Fire District 6 responded just before 1 p.m. to Main Street to a reported structure fire at the old Collins Fruit warehouse. The building is a total loss. Main Street in Monitor is...
kpq.com
Large Fire Destroys Old Fruit Warehouse In Monitor
The entire roof of the old Collins Fruit warehouse in Monitor is caved in from a multi-alarm fire overnight Thursday morning. The flames from the fire were at their peak at 3am when the middle of the roof fell in. Chelan County Fire District 6 Chief Phil Mosher says they're...
kpq.com
Wenatchee City Attorney To Retire At End Of Year
Wenatchee city attorney Steve Smith is retiring at the end of the year after 19 years in the role. He's 62-years-old, and says it's time for somebody younger with more energy to take over. But Smith also says he's not completely going away. "I'm just stepping back and letting my...
kpq.com
Outgoing Chelan Co. Sheriff Proud of Three-Term Legacy
Outgoing Chelan County Sheriff Brian Burnett is leaving a legacy of achievements he believes will continue having positive impact on the office and the county's citizens for many years to come. Burnett says there are several specific examples that he is proud to have been a part of spearheading and...
kpq.com
Large Overnight Fire Closes Main Street in Monitor
Chelan County Fire District 6 has been working a major fire at the old Collins Fruit warehouse in Monitor. Fire Chief Phil Mosher says they were on the scene at 1am. Main Street in Monitor from Hwy 2/92 to the railroad tracks has been closed as there fire hoses across the roadway.
KXLY
22-year-old dies in collision on U.S. 97 near Wenatchee
WENATCHEE, Wash. — A 22-year-old man died in a crash on U.S. Route 97 near Wenatchee. The crash occurred near Five Mill Creek Road on Wednesday morning. According to Washington State Patrol, a car was traveling southbound but lost traction and slid into the northbound lane. A semi truck...
nbcrightnow.com
4 injured, one killed in Kittitas County crash
KITTITAS COUNTY, Wash.- A two vehicle crash on SR 97 on December 3 left one person dead and four others injured. According to the Washington State Patrol a Honda Civic with two people in it was moving northbound on SR 97 when the driver lost control and moved into the southbound lanes of traffic.
ifiberone.com
22-year-old man killed in wreck with semi-truck north of Blewett Pass
BLEWETT PASS — A Chelan man was killed in a collision between a pickup truck and a semi-truck Wednesday morning on US 97 north of Blewett Pass. Donaciano Servin Marquez, a 46-year-old Chelan man, was driving a 2007 GMC pickup truck south on US 97. State troopers say he lost control on the icy highway, causing the vehicle to slide into the northbound lane.
kpq.com
Temperatures Dropping This Weekend With Snow Coming Next Week
Temperatures are forecasted to drop to the single digits this weekend, with snow sprinkling in early next week. National Weather Service Meteorologist Joey Clevenger said an arctic push coming through the area will bring temperatures to the 0-20 degree range. Temperatures are expected to come back to normal after Sunday...
Nationwide Report
22-Year-Old Donaciano Servin Killed And 2 Others Injured In A Fatal Crash In Wenatchee (Wenatchee, WA)
According to the Washington State Patrol, a fatal crash was reported on Wednesday morning in Wenatchee. Officials confirmed that one person was killed and two others were injured due to the accident. Authorities stated that the collision occurred near Five Mill Creek Road. A car was traveling southbound and lost...
kpq.com
GoFundMe Page Set Up For Man Killed In Blewett Pass Crash
There's now a GoFundMe page for a 22-year-old man from Chelan who was killed in a crash on Blewett Pass this week. The page says Donaciano Servin Orozco Junior was helping his father take his grandmother to an appointment in Seattle at the time of the crash. It says Servin...
kpq.com
Jailed East Wenatchee Man Alleged To Be Biggest Source Of Fentanyl In Area
A 36-year-old man is in jail after detectives say they found 8,000 fentanyl pills at his residence in East Wenatchee. Detectives filed a notice of arrest document Monday in Douglas County Superior Court, saying they also found 19.7 grams of heroin in the garage of Shawn James Drummond in the 600 block of North Grover Place.
kpq.com
Man Convicted of 1994 Murder Resentenced to Life Without Parole
A Wenatchee man convicted of murdering someone back in 1994 will continue serving his prison sentence of life without parole. Chelan County Superior Court Judge Travis Brandt resentenced 47-year-old Michael Randall Lauderdale to life without parole on Thursday. Back in 1994, a then 19-year-old Lauderdale was arrested for murdering 21-year-old...
ifiberone.com
Police: Garnished paycheck set off enraged Cle Elum man who took shotgun to work and opened fire
CLE ELUM - A jury trial has been set for a Cle Elum man who pleaded 'not guilty' to felony harassment after tactical teams were deployed to his place of employment. According to a probable cause affidavit filed by Cle Elum Police, 55-year-old Tom Hester of Cle Elum became enraged over a child support payment that was taken out of his paycheck.
KHQ Right Now
Blewett pass closed both directions after serious injury crash
KITTITAS, Wash. - According to the Washington State Patrol, a serious injury crash on SR 97 near milepost 170 has closed Blewett pass in both directions. If you're in the area you should expect delays. Avoid Blewett pass if possible. There is no estimated time for when the road will reopen.
