Charlotte, NC

qcnews.com

3 people charged, 1 with attempted murder, in shooting at Northlake Mall

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (QUEEN CITY NEWS) – Three people have been charged in connection to a shooting at the Northlake Mall that sent two people to the hospital on Thursday. Xavior Grant Alexander, 19, has been charged with attempted murder and assault with a deadly weapon, Jadah Van Williams, 21, has been charged with assault, and a 17-year-old has been charged with assault following Thursday’s mall chaos, Charlotte-Mecklenburg Police said.
CHARLOTTE, NC
WBTV

11-year-old Cornelius girl missing since November, police say

CORNELIUS, NC
WBTV

N.C. deputy hit, killed by vehicle while investigating robbery

CHARLOTTE, NC
WBTV

Gaston County man facing rape charges stemming from 2019 incident

GASTON COUNTY, N.C. (WBTV) - A man in Gaston County is facing multiple rape charges after he allegedly sexually assaulted two women in October 2019, police said. According to Gaston County Police, they were made aware of the assault on Aug. 10, 2022. The reporting victim’s name and information will...
GASTON COUNTY, NC
thecharlotteweekly.com

Matthews police discover crash victim had gunshot wound to head

MATTHEWS – The Matthews Police Department is investigating a crash involving a man with a gunshot wound to his head. Officers were dispatched to 2008 Moore Road at 1:21 p.m. Dec. 13 regarding a report of a single-vehicle crash with an injured driver. Officers found an unconscious driver and began rendering aid.
MATTHEWS, NC
WCNC

'Everybody’s friend' | Kaleb Robinson remembers his late partner, Jason Shuping, who was shot and killed in the line of duty in Concord 2 years ago

CONCORD, N.C. — Two years since Concord Police Department officer Jason Shuping was killed in the line of duty, his then-partner Kaleb Robinson is reflecting on the 2020 shooting. "It's surreal," Robinson, now with the North Carolina State Bureau of Investigations, told WCNC Charlotte's Chloe Leshner Friday on the...
CONCORD, NC
WBTV

Parents and friend facing charges after boy's death in Gaston County

GASTON COUNTY, NC
FOX8 News

Deputies find almost 4 pounds of fentanyl at North Carolina home

RUTHERFORD COUNTY, N.C. (WSPA) – The Rutherford County Sheriff’s Office found 3.6 pounds of fentanyl powder at a residence Wednesday. Deputies said they went to a residence in the Bostic/ Sunshine area and seized drugs that have a street value of $181,000. Investigators said the multiple arrests are forthcoming with both state and federal charges. […]
RUTHERFORD COUNTY, NC
WFAE

Parents, relative arrested in 4-year-old's shooting death

A 4-year-old boy was fatally shot at a home on Cindy Lane in Gastonia on Tuesday afternoon, according to the Gaston County Police Department. Police received a call at 4:22 p.m Tuesday about a shooting. They arrived to find a child suffering from a gunshot wound. First responders attempted life-saving measures, but the boy died.
GASTONIA, NC
WCNC

Matthews police investigating after man found shot to death in car

MATTHEWS, N.C. — A man is dead after being found with a gunshot during a car accident in Matthews on Tuesday afternoon, the Matthews Police Department said. Just after 1:20 p.m. officers responded to a call about an accident with an injured driver along Moore Road, not far from the East Independence Expressway.
MATTHEWS, NC

