Women’s Basketball: McMahon enjoys career day, No. 3 Ohio State routs New Hampshire 92-36The LanternColumbus, OH
3 Great Steakhouses in MaineAlina AndrasMaine State
4 Great Seafood Places in MaineAlina AndrasMaine State
Visit the Largest Christmas Shop in New HampshireTravel MavenBarrington, NH
House cat steps in to look after bobkitten abandoned by motherAmy ChristieBrentwood, NH
One injured in Route 1 crash in Rowley
ROWLEY — A driver had to be freed from his car and hospitalized after it collided with a dump truck Wednesday. The crash happened a little after 9:25 p.m. on Route 1 at the Glen Street intersection. The dispatcher said she got conflicting reports from calls with some saying there were no injuries and some saying the driver was trapped in the car.
WMUR.com
Londonderry police search for driver involved in hit-and-run
LONDONDERRY, N.H. — Londonderry police are looking for a driver who hit a woman walking Friday on Chase Road, sending her to the hospital. Police said it happened around 7 a.m. Friday. The woman is expected to recover. Officials said the driver may not have realized they hit someone.
thepulseofnh.com
State Police Still Investigating Multi-Vehicle Crash In Dover That Left One Dead
State Police are still trying to figure out what caused a multi-vehicle crash in Dover that left one person dead. The collision happened Monday on the Spaulding Turnpike when a tractor-trailer heading south ended up going through a guardrail and struck two vehicles. The driver of one of those cars died and the tractor-trailer driver and another individual suffered non-life-threatening injuries. The Spaulding Turnpike was closed noon-2 yesterday between exits 6 and 7 for investigators. Anyone who witnessed the accident is asked to reach out to State Police.
WMTW
Crashes, slide-offs reported on Maine roadways as nor'easter moves through
MAINE — Maine State Police troopers have put out a warning on treacherous travel on the roadways. Troopers say dozens of crashes and slide-offs are already being reported in the north and southbound lanes of the Maine Turnpike due to black ice and inclement weather. This content is imported...
WMUR.com
Man struck by train in Exeter dies in apparent suicide
EXETER, N.H. — Exeter police say that a man hit by a train Thursday died of an apparent suicide. First responders were called to the railroad crossing on Front Street just after 10 a.m. with a report of a pedestrian hit by a train. The Amtrak Downeaster train blocked the road about 1,000 feet from the train station.
WMTW
Casco man killed in fiery Oxford County crash
OTISFIELD, Maine — The Oxford County Sheriff's Office says a man from Casco died Wednesday night when he crashed into a tree in his hometown. Police said Kenneth Haviland, 43 of Casco was speeding on Forrest Edwards Rd. just before 8 p.m. when he failed to stop at the intersection with Powhattan Rd. and went into the woods. Police said his Jeep rolled over and then caught fire.
thepulseofnh.com
Bridge Fire Causes Brief I-293 Closure
A bridge on I-293 was closed yesterday morning due to a fire. Authorities in Manchester say the fire under the Frontage Road overpass caused black smoke to rise above the highway but did not lead to any traffic incidents. According to the New Hampshire Union Leader, the fire happened one day after city crews posted signs prohibiting homeless encampments in that area. Investigators said nobody was around when they arrived at the site of the fire, but a burnt-out propane tank and a heater were found in the debris.
Rochester, New Hampshire, Man Dead After Being Thrown From Jeep
The driver of a Jeep Wrangler was killed when he was ejected during a rollover in Rochester Thursday night. Rochester Police said the Jeep went off Estes Road between Dry Hill Road and Gear Road around 9 p.m. The driver, a 24-year-old Rochester man, was pronounced dead at the crash scene. There were no passengers in the vehicle.
manchesterinklink.com
Encampment fire closes highway during morning commute, I-293 bridge inspected for structural issues
MANCHESTER, NH – A fire underneath the I–293 northbound bridge in Manchester was temporarily closed Wednesday morning after a fire was reported at a homeless encampment. New Hampshire State Police reported seeing thick black smoke billowing from under a bridge on 293 North in Manchester during the Wednesday morning commute. Manchester Fire was dispatched to Frontage Road at 6:50 a.m. to respond to the fire in a known homeless encampment under the bridge. When firefighters arrived they called for additional apparatus due to the size of the fire which was quickly spreading with the wind.
whdh.com
Man arrested after allegedly stealing and crashing an Amazon truck in NH
MANCHESTER, N.H. (WHDH) - An Amazon truck stolen in Manchester, New Hampshire, ended up in the town of Derry after a suspect pushed out its driver and crashed it miles away before being arrested. Shawn Cadieux, 38, is facing a Class-A Felony charge of Theft by Unauthorized Taking after the...
WMUR.com
1 person killed in crash on Spaulding Turnpike in Dover
DOVER, N.H. — One person was killed Monday afternoon in a crash on the Spaulding Turnpike in Dover involving several vehicles, including a tractor-trailer. The northbound side of the Spaulding Turnpike northbound was fully closed, and one southbound lane was shut down after the crash between exits 6 and 7.
WMUR.com
Large fire burns outside True Value Distribution Center in Manchester
MANCHESTER, N.H. — Crews put out a large fire near Manchester’s airport Thursday night. The fire started around 10:30 p.m. in some of the semi-trucks parked outside the True Value Distribution Center on Harvey Road. Manchester police said four trucks caught fire. Video from News 9’s Manchester-Boston Regional...
manchesterinklink.com
NH DOT announces temporary closure Dec. 20 of open toll lanes on I-93 in Hooksett
HOOKSETT, NH – The New Hampshire Department of Transportation (NHDOT) announces plans to temporarily close the southbound Open Road Toll (ORT) lanes at the Hooksett Toll Plaza on Interstate 93 for maintenance work. Weather permitting the work is scheduled for Tuesday, December 20, 2022, from 9 a.m. until 3...
DOVER, N.H. — Officials are investigating a mutli-vehicle crash that left one person dead, and another injured. Troopers with the New Hampshire State Police responded to an area of Route 16 in Dover, shortly after 2:30 p.m., Monday. Once on scene, crews found multiple vehicles, including a tractor trailer, involved in the crash.
25 people now facing charges in Merrimack Valley-based ‘Cocaine Cowboys’ trafficking enterprise
LOWELL, Mass. — A total of 25 people, many of whom are from the Merrimack Valley, are now facing charges in connection with the “Cocaine Cowboys” drug trafficking enterprise after state police announced four additional arrests Thursday. Garrett McCann, 23, Chad McCann, 29, Zaeqwan Rodriguez, 19, and...
DOVER, N.H. — The driver of a car died in a crash involving a tractor-trailer and another car on Route 16 in Dover, New Hampshire State Police said. The southbound tractor-trailer went off the road, over a guardrail and into the northbound lane on Monday afternoon, police said. It collided with the two cars. An additional vehicle ran into a guardrail in an attempt to avoid a collision with the tractor-trailer.
Portland woman dies after crashing vehicle on I-95
SHERMAN, Maine — A woman from Portland died Sunday after the vehicle she was driving went off Interstate 95 in Sherman. It happened around 3:30 p.m. near mile marker 263 on the northbound side of I-95, according to a release Monday from a Maine Department of Public Safety spokesperson.
WMUR.com
Man charged after crash, alleged assault, police search through New Hampshire towns
DERRY, N.H. — A man is facing charges after a crash involving a stolen car, an alleged assault and a search that spanned several southern New Hampshire towns Monday night. Shawn Cadieux is charged with receiving stolen property, disobeying an officer and resisting arrest. He refused to be transported to court Tuesday for his arraignment.
Wakefield man accused of driving on I-95 with bomb in his car
By Courtney Cole, WBZ-TVWOBURN - A Wakefield man accused of driving on a highway with a bomb in his car is being ordered not to leave his home.Christopher Graziano, 46, pleaded not guilty to several charges at his arraignment Monday afternoon in Woburn District Court. A judge ordered him to be held without bail until a GPS monitor can be installed at his home Tuesday. Massachusetts State Police stopped him on Route 95 north in Woburn just after 3 a.m. Sunday for a marked lanes violation. Troopers then learned Graziano's license has been suspended for four years, so they made arrangements...
WMUR.com
MANCHESTER, N.H. — An overpass on I-293 in Manchester has been determined to be safe after a fire at a homeless camp burned under it Wednesday morning. Firefighters said they were able to put out the fire in less than 30 minutes, and no one was injured. "Engine 3...
