A bridge on I-293 was closed yesterday morning due to a fire. Authorities in Manchester say the fire under the Frontage Road overpass caused black smoke to rise above the highway but did not lead to any traffic incidents. According to the New Hampshire Union Leader, the fire happened one day after city crews posted signs prohibiting homeless encampments in that area. Investigators said nobody was around when they arrived at the site of the fire, but a burnt-out propane tank and a heater were found in the debris.

MANCHESTER, NH ・ 1 DAY AGO