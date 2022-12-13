Read full article on original website
WHSV
HRCSB excited about Youngkin’s behavioral health plan
HARRISONBURG, Va. (WHSV) - Earlier this week Virginia Governor Glenn Youngkin unveiled his three-year Right Help, Right Now’ plan to transform Virginia’s behavioral health system. In the first year of the plan, Youngkin is proposing $230 million in new funding for behavioral health in the state budget. “We...
schillingshow.com
VIDEO: Albemarle High School fight plight, “Round 2”
Just a day after a large brawl at Albemarle High School was publicized by The Schilling Show, another fight has been captured on video. This time, the altercation was one-on-one and took place at around 1:45 PM. Several faculty members were engaged in disengaging the combatants. The culture of violence...
WHSV
Rockingham County Schools investigating field trip that left some parents upset
HARRISONBURG, Va. (WHSV) - Rockingham County Public Schools’ (RCPS) Central Office is investigating a field trip that was taken last week to JMU’s Forbes Center for the Performing Arts after some parents have raised concerns. On Dec. 8, 3rd grade students from several county schools were taken to...
WHSV
Sentara Community Impact: Bridge of Hope
HARRISONBURG, Va. (WHSV) - “We get to engage with the most incredible families in our community, watch narratives change, watch people overcoming circumstances, breaking out of systemic barriers, all with the support of their neighbors and their community,” Chris Hoover Seidel explained. Hoover Seidel is the executive director of Bridge of Hope.
Augusta Free Press
Plastic bag tax goes into effect on Jan. 1 in Albemarle, Charlottesville
Shoppers in Albemarle County and Charlottesville will have to pay for disposable plastic bags beginning Jan. 1 in an effort to encourage the use of reusable bags. A five-cent tax will be charged to shoppers for each plastic bag used at checkout at grocery stores, convenience stores and pharmacies. The...
schillingshow.com
VIDEO: Violent hallway brawl at Albemarle County High School
Another day, another fight at Albemarle High School (AHS). While most such incidents are suppressed by Albemarle County Public Schools’ (ACPS) administration, occasionally, the truth gets out. This fight took place in the hallway of Albemarle County High School leading into the cafeteria, at approximately 12:55 PM on December...
WHSV
Rockingham County Board of Supervisors deny solar facility request and table purchase
HARRISONBURG, Va. (WHSV) - A lot of dialogue was exchanged about decisions that would change communities completely. Many Keezeltown residents were up in arms about a solar panel facility wanting to come onto Indian Trail Road. Everyone who opposed this said this land is known for agricultural use, which brought...
cbs19news
Conservative lobbying group files class action lawsuit against UVA Health
CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (CBS19 NEWS) -- A conservative group in Virginia has filed a class action lawsuit against the University of Virginia Health System over its COVID-19 vaccine mandate. The Family Foundation’s complaint alleges when the hospital implemented the mandate, it made a list of faiths that would be allowed to...
WHSV
Harrisonburg City Council allocates ARPA funds
HARRISONBURG, Va. (WHSV) - After months of meeting with residents to see where they would like to see improvements in the city, Harrisonburg City Council voted Tuesday night on where to allocate funds from the American Rescue Plan Act. Before Tuesday’s city council meeting, the city council had a work...
theriver953.com
Cancellations and Delays Dec. 15 2022
All Laurel Ridge Community College Campuses are Closed Dec. 15. Clarke County Public Schools and Offices are Closed. Employees do not report Dec. 15. Dominion Ridge Academy is Closed Dec. 15. Frederick County Virginia Public Schools are Closed including Administrative Offices and School Offices Dec. 15. Page County Public Schools...
WSLS
Former UVA employees sue, claim they were fired for not having COVID-19 vaccine
CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. – A class-action lawsuit has been filed against the University of Virginia Health System for discriminatory COVID-19 policies and practices regarding religious groups and beliefs. On Dec. 13, the Founding Freedoms Law Center joined with the law firm of CrossCastle, PLLC filed the lawsuit in federal court,...
WHSV
SVEC provides updates for Thursdays power outages
HARRISONBURG, Va. (WHSV) -As of 5:10 p.m. on Friday Shenandoah Valley Electric Cooperative is reporting 758 power outages throughout the Shenandoah Valley. The Shenandoah Valley Electric Cooperative says their goal is to have the numbers below five hundred by the end of the night. With the plan to reach the...
WHSV
Rockingham County Supervisors to consider making offer on Massanutten water system
HARRISONBURG, Va. (WHSV) - The Rockingham County Board of Supervisors is set to meet on Wednesday night and will vote on whether to make an offer to purchase and takeover the Massanutten water system from the Massanutten Public Service Corporation which is run by a private for-profit company called Utilities Inc a subsidiary of the Corix Group of Companies.
WHSV
Massanutten Regional Library working to fundraise through discount book sales
HARRISONBURG, Va. (WHSV) - Residents around the Valley who visit the seven branches of the Massanutten Regional Library (MRL) may not realize they are walking through a nonprofit. The library’s Director of Advancement says most funding comes from the localities of those branches, and creative fundraising efforts come after.
WHSV
Toy Convoy distributes over 1,400 bags of toys.
HARRISONBURG, Va. (WHSV) - WHSV’s 26th annual Toy Convoy officially wrapped up on Saturday even and it was a huge success. The Salvation Army of Harrisonburg spent all week carefully organizing and packaging loads of toys and bikes to give away to children in the area. On Thursday, they...
royalexaminer.com
Board of Architectural Review denies partial demolition application for Murphy Theater building
After a public hearing and sometimes circular exchanges with SEESUU applicant Gary Wayland over the structural status of the portions of the old Murphy Theater building at 131 East Main Street in Front Royal’s Historic Downtown Business District he wants to demolish to make way for a redevelopment plan, on Tuesday evening, December 13, the Town’s Board of Architectural Review (BAR) voted 4-1, Duane Vaughan dissenting, to deny the demolition application. Vaughan appeared to side with the alternative of tabling a decision to give the applicant additional time to provide sought after information on the structural integrity of the targeted portions of the building. But with the applicant’s stated resistance to additional expenditures to acquire that information, the board majority opted for an immediate final decision.
WHSV
VDOT reporting wrecks in the Valley
HARRISONBURG, Va. (WHSV) - As freezing rain and sleet continue to fall in the Valley, the Virginia Department of Transportation (VDOT) has been reporting and responding to numerous wrecks across the Valley. As of 12:15 p.m. VDOT reported on their Virginia 511 page that there were two wrecks and one...
WHSV
‘Avoid unnecessary travel’ says VDOT
STAUNTON, Va. (WHSV) - The Virginia Department of Transportation (VDOT) is reporting that freezing rain and sleet persist in parts of the Shenandoah Valley and the Alleghany counties. VDOT advises motorists to avoid unnecessary travel. VDOT say that if you must drive, use extreme caution and always wear a seatbelt.
WSLS
Virginia Del. Ronnie Campbell passes away after battle with cancer
The Commonwealth and beyond are mourning the loss of Virginia Del. Ronnie Campbell. Campbell, who has served as a delegate for Virginia for nearly three years, passed away following a long fight with cancer, according to a statement on his Facebook page. He represented the 24th district, which covers Rockbridge...
WHSV
Salvation Army of Harrisonburg in need of bell ringers to meet Kettle donation goal
HARRISONBURG, Va. (WHSV) - It’s crunch time before Christmas. The Harrisonburg-Rockingham Salvation Army’s Red Kettle campaign is behind on its donation goal. Recent winter weather and a shortage of bell ringers have put the campaign behind. “We just need bell ringers. We’ve had this all season long. We’ve...
