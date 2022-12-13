ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Rockingham County, VA

WHSV

HRCSB excited about Youngkin’s behavioral health plan

HARRISONBURG, Va. (WHSV) - Earlier this week Virginia Governor Glenn Youngkin unveiled his three-year Right Help, Right Now’ plan to transform Virginia’s behavioral health system. In the first year of the plan, Youngkin is proposing $230 million in new funding for behavioral health in the state budget. “We...
HARRISONBURG, VA
schillingshow.com

VIDEO: Albemarle High School fight plight, “Round 2”

Just a day after a large brawl at Albemarle High School was publicized by The Schilling Show, another fight has been captured on video. This time, the altercation was one-on-one and took place at around 1:45 PM. Several faculty members were engaged in disengaging the combatants. The culture of violence...
ALBEMARLE COUNTY, VA
WHSV

Sentara Community Impact: Bridge of Hope

HARRISONBURG, Va. (WHSV) - “We get to engage with the most incredible families in our community, watch narratives change, watch people overcoming circumstances, breaking out of systemic barriers, all with the support of their neighbors and their community,” Chris Hoover Seidel explained. Hoover Seidel is the executive director of Bridge of Hope.
HARRISONBURG, VA
schillingshow.com

VIDEO: Violent hallway brawl at Albemarle County High School

Another day, another fight at Albemarle High School (AHS). While most such incidents are suppressed by Albemarle County Public Schools’ (ACPS) administration, occasionally, the truth gets out. This fight took place in the hallway of Albemarle County High School leading into the cafeteria, at approximately 12:55 PM on December...
WHSV

Harrisonburg City Council allocates ARPA funds

HARRISONBURG, Va. (WHSV) - After months of meeting with residents to see where they would like to see improvements in the city, Harrisonburg City Council voted Tuesday night on where to allocate funds from the American Rescue Plan Act. Before Tuesday’s city council meeting, the city council had a work...
HARRISONBURG, VA
theriver953.com

Cancellations and Delays Dec. 15 2022

All Laurel Ridge Community College Campuses are Closed Dec. 15. Clarke County Public Schools and Offices are Closed. Employees do not report Dec. 15. Dominion Ridge Academy is Closed Dec. 15. Frederick County Virginia Public Schools are Closed including Administrative Offices and School Offices Dec. 15. Page County Public Schools...
WINCHESTER, VA
WHSV

SVEC provides updates for Thursdays power outages

HARRISONBURG, Va. (WHSV) -As of 5:10 p.m. on Friday Shenandoah Valley Electric Cooperative is reporting 758 power outages throughout the Shenandoah Valley. The Shenandoah Valley Electric Cooperative says their goal is to have the numbers below five hundred by the end of the night. With the plan to reach the...
FREDERICK COUNTY, VA
WHSV

Toy Convoy distributes over 1,400 bags of toys.

HARRISONBURG, Va. (WHSV) - WHSV’s 26th annual Toy Convoy officially wrapped up on Saturday even and it was a huge success. The Salvation Army of Harrisonburg spent all week carefully organizing and packaging loads of toys and bikes to give away to children in the area. On Thursday, they...
HARRISONBURG, VA
royalexaminer.com

Board of Architectural Review denies partial demolition application for Murphy Theater building

After a public hearing and sometimes circular exchanges with SEESUU applicant Gary Wayland over the structural status of the portions of the old Murphy Theater building at 131 East Main Street in Front Royal’s Historic Downtown Business District he wants to demolish to make way for a redevelopment plan, on Tuesday evening, December 13, the Town’s Board of Architectural Review (BAR) voted 4-1, Duane Vaughan dissenting, to deny the demolition application. Vaughan appeared to side with the alternative of tabling a decision to give the applicant additional time to provide sought after information on the structural integrity of the targeted portions of the building. But with the applicant’s stated resistance to additional expenditures to acquire that information, the board majority opted for an immediate final decision.
FRONT ROYAL, VA
WHSV

VDOT reporting wrecks in the Valley

HARRISONBURG, Va. (WHSV) - As freezing rain and sleet continue to fall in the Valley, the Virginia Department of Transportation (VDOT) has been reporting and responding to numerous wrecks across the Valley. As of 12:15 p.m. VDOT reported on their Virginia 511 page that there were two wrecks and one...
HARRISONBURG, VA
WHSV

‘Avoid unnecessary travel’ says VDOT

STAUNTON, Va. (WHSV) - The Virginia Department of Transportation (VDOT) is reporting that freezing rain and sleet persist in parts of the Shenandoah Valley and the Alleghany counties. VDOT advises motorists to avoid unnecessary travel. VDOT say that if you must drive, use extreme caution and always wear a seatbelt.
STAUNTON, VA
WSLS

Virginia Del. Ronnie Campbell passes away after battle with cancer

The Commonwealth and beyond are mourning the loss of Virginia Del. Ronnie Campbell. Campbell, who has served as a delegate for Virginia for nearly three years, passed away following a long fight with cancer, according to a statement on his Facebook page. He represented the 24th district, which covers Rockbridge...
VIRGINIA STATE

