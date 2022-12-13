After a public hearing and sometimes circular exchanges with SEESUU applicant Gary Wayland over the structural status of the portions of the old Murphy Theater building at 131 East Main Street in Front Royal’s Historic Downtown Business District he wants to demolish to make way for a redevelopment plan, on Tuesday evening, December 13, the Town’s Board of Architectural Review (BAR) voted 4-1, Duane Vaughan dissenting, to deny the demolition application. Vaughan appeared to side with the alternative of tabling a decision to give the applicant additional time to provide sought after information on the structural integrity of the targeted portions of the building. But with the applicant’s stated resistance to additional expenditures to acquire that information, the board majority opted for an immediate final decision.

FRONT ROYAL, VA ・ 2 DAYS AGO