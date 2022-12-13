ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Appleton, WI

Carbon monoxide detectors save lives. Why aren't they required everywhere?

By Aparna Zalani, Ash-har Quraishi, Ryan Beard
CBS Miami
CBS Miami
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1tS3Ux_0jgv7Zsi00

Appleton, Wisconsin — After becoming sick with carbon monoxide poisoning in her home, Ashley Wilson started asking questions about CO alarms in her children's schools.

She's discovered something that experts already know. CO alarms are not required in most buildings, including her son's elementary school.

"I was surprised," Jack Knaack, the principal of Richmond Elementary School, told consumer correspondent Ash-har Quraishi.

"I'm surprised that very few have them anywhere in the state of Wisconsin and even around the country. It's hit and miss," he said.

In February of 2020, Wilson says her family was poisoned after carbon monoxide gas seeped in from a boiler room below her former apartment. She says no alarms were installed.

"I was just thankful that we were able to get out of there — make the phone call, go to the emergency room and survive it, because a lot of people don't," said Wilson.

The National Fire Protection Association , a nonprofit group that recommends and proposes codes and standards for fire protection devices, says carbon monoxide detection systems can save lives. Even first responders carry portable devices on calls for their safety.

Currently, there are no federal laws requiring CO alarms in buildings. Local laws regarding CO alarms and detectors vary across counties and cities and towns. There are exceptions to the regulations as well. Some require them in new buildings but not in existing ones. Some require them in sleeping spaces while other requirements apply only to buildings with a fuel-burning source.

The most recent federal law, Nicholas and Zachary Burt Memorial Carbon Monoxide Poisoning Prevention Act of 2021, signed by the president, encourages states to adopt tougher standards but does not require the use of CO detectors. It authorizes the Consumer Protection Safety Commission to provide resources to states and encourages the use of alarms. It also establishes a grant program to help states sponsor awareness programs.

But Congress was able to require one federal agency to mandate CO alarms. Following multiple carbon monoxide poisoning deaths, the U.S. Department of Housing and Urban Development set a deadline of December 27th to have carbon monoxide alarms installed in 3 million of its units nationwide.

In the past few months, there have been several cases of CO poisoning at schools and day care centers .

In October, 8 people were taken to a hospital after falling ill at a Kansas City, Missouri, elementary school due to a carbon monoxide leak. And few weeks before that, in Pennsylvania 16 people were sickened at an Allentown day care .

Neither Pennsylvania nor Missouri require CO detectors in day care centers. And among 8 other states, some don't require them in schools, including Wisconsin.

"It would be completely preventable if we would, like, put detection in indoor spaces, but we don't," Ashley Wilson said.

The CDC says more than 400 Americans die from accidental carbon monoxide poisoning each year and 20,000 more visit emergency rooms across America.

Faulty boilers, heaters and other fuel burning sources like generators are often the source.

Ashley and her husband Travis started a one-family campaign for change, making calls and sending emails to get CO detectors installed in their children's school.

"I was angry, but our anger led to something positive," Travis Wilson said.

The school district approved detectors in all schools in the district, thanks to Wilsons' efforts.

"They're put up," said Knaack, pointing to one of the detectors. They're tested twice a month by a building engineer."

Ashely is now working to change the law in Wisconsin. She wants all schools and day care facilities to require detectors in all the buildings.

"It was so easy to do. I don't know why someone else hasn't already done it," she said.

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
CBS Miami

Rescued sailors describe ordeal, no fuel, no mast, no water

MIAMI - Two men who went missing in the Atlantic Ocean for 10 days after a storm hit their sailboat off North Carolina thanked the crew of the tanker that rescued them and said they were lucky to have survived. "By some bizarre chance" a crew member of the Silver Muna happened to spot the sailboat off the coast of Delaware on Tuesday even though it was "a toothpick" compared to the tanker, rescued sailor Kevin Hyde said at a news conference Wednesday. Hyde, 65, praised the Silver Muna's lookout protocol. "Their training paid off and they found us,"...
DELAWARE STATE
CBS Miami

DeSantis signs toll savings bill

FORT LAUDERDALE - Gov. Ron DeSantis on Thursday signed a $500 million measure that will provide savings to frequent toll-road users, one of three bills approved during a special legislative session this week.DeSantis called the toll-road measure the beginning of efforts to tap record state budget reserves to offer tax relief. "When your surplus gets too big, it's like, OK, we need to get this back to the taxpayer," DeSantis said during a bill-signing event at the Florida Department of Transportation office in Fort Lauderdale. The bill, which expands on a current rebate program, will take effect January...
FLORIDA STATE
CBS Miami

Florida Senate passes property insurance overhaul

TALLAHASSEE - The Florida Senate on Tuesday approved sweeping legislation that would overhaul the state's property insurance system, which has struggled due to insolvencies, high costs and major storms. The bill would create a $1 billion reinsurance fund, reduce litigation costs and compel some customers to leave a state-created insurer. It also would force insurers to respond more promptly to claims and increase state oversight of insurers' conduct following hurricanes. The Republican proposal was put forth during the GOP-led Legislature's second special session this year aimed at stabilizing the state's property insurance market. The state House is expected to give...
FLORIDA STATE
CBS Miami

State's insurance commissioner steps down

TALLAHASSEE - After lawmakers this week passed an overhaul of the state's property-insurance system, Florida Insurance Commissioner David Altmaier on Thursday submitted his resignation to Gov. Ron DeSantis. Altmaier, who made the resignation effective Dec. 28, has been Florida's top insurance regulator since 2016. The letter did not detail his future plans. "Under your leadership, we have worked with the Florida Legislature to meet historic challenges with historic reforms, we have come together to respond to catastrophes, and we've implemented rules and regulations that have safe guarded Florida's insurance consumers while keeping our insurance markets viable," Altmaier wrote in the...
FLORIDA STATE
CBS Miami

House approves referendum to 'decolonize' Puerto Rico

WASHINGTON (AP) --The U.S. House passed a bill Thursday that would allow Puerto Rico to hold the first-ever binding referendum on whether to become a state or gain some sort of independence, in a last-ditch effort that stands little chance of passing the Senate.The bill, which passed 233-191 with some Republican support, would offer voters in the U.S. territory three options: statehood, independence or independence with free association. "It is crucial to me that any proposal in Congress to decolonize Puerto Rico be informed and led by Puerto Ricans," said Rep. Raúl Grijalva, D-Ariz., chairman of the House Natural Resources...
MARYLAND STATE
CBS Miami

Florida Legislature OKs insurance reforms during special session

TALLAHASSEE - Florida lawmakers Wednesday approved spending more than $1.25 billion to help homeowners and communities ravaged by hurricanes and to give a break to motorists who frequently use toll roads.Finishing a special session that focused heavily on property-insurance issues, the House unanimously passed measures to provide assistance after Hurricane Ian and Hurricane Nicole (SB 4-A) and to give credits to drivers who rack up miles on toll roads (SB 6-A). Both bills were unanimously approved Tuesday by the Senate and await action by Gov. Ron DeSantis, who is expected to sign them. The toll measure would expand on a current...
FLORIDA STATE
CBS Miami

DeSantis seeks grand jury investigation of COVID-19 vaccines

MIAMI - Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis said Tuesday that he plans to petition the state's Supreme Court to convene a grand jury to investigate "any and all wrongdoing" with respect to the COVID-19 vaccines. The Republican governor, who is often mentioned as a possible presidential candidate in 2024, gave no specifics on what wrongdoing the panel would investigate, but suggested it would be in part aimed to jog loose more information about the vaccines. He made the announcement following a roundtable with Florida Surgeon General Joseph Ladapo and a panel of scientists and physicians, in which some discussion centered on...
FLORIDA STATE
CBS Miami

Florida appeals court upholds verdict against Phillip Morris USA cigarette maker

TALLAHASSEE - A state appeals court Wednesday upheld a $2.5 million verdict against cigarette maker Philip Morris USA in a lawsuit filed by the family of a man who started smoking as a teenager and died of lung cancer at age 57. A Miami-Dade County jury ruled in favor of the estate of Ulisee Holliman, at least in part based on allegations that Philip Morris and other tobacco companies concealed the health dangers of smoking and that Holliman relied on statements from the industry. Philip Morris' "theory of defense was that Holliman smoked because he enjoyed it and it helped him to...
FLORIDA STATE
CBS Miami

Same-sex marriage ban in Florida law targeted

TALLAHASSEE - While same-sex marriage has been legal in Florida for nearly eight years because of court rulings, a ban has remained in state law. But Sen. Tina Polsky, D-Boca Raton, filed a bill Wednesday that would change that. The bill (SB 80), filed for consideration during the 2023 legislative session, would repeal a section of law that includes the ban. Same-sex marriages began in Florida in January 2015 after U.S. District Judge Robert Hinkle ruled that the ban was unconstitutional.The U.S. Supreme Court later in 2015 ruled that same-sex couples have a right to marry nationwide. While the Florida ban has not been in effect, the Republican-controlled Legislature has not removed it from state law. The 2023 session will start in March.
FLORIDA STATE
CBS Miami

Florida's orange crop will be at lowest level since before World War II

MIAMI - The Sunshine State has a cloudy forecast for its signature citrus. Florida's orange crop is expected to fall to its lowest level since before World War II. According to the Department of Agriculture, Florida farmers should produce around 20 million boxes of oranges. That would be a 51 percent drop from 2021 and the smallest crop since the 1936-1937 season. Officials say extreme weather, including hurricanes, and a citrus disease are to blame for the low supply. This, of course, will cause orange juice prices at the grocery store to rise accordingly and some analysts say this upward trend in cost will likely continue in 2023.
FLORIDA STATE
CBS Miami

CBS Miami

Miami, FL
127K+
Followers
22K+
Post
32M+
Views
ABOUT

It’s all about news, weather, entertainment, politics and even a bit of good news as well. It’s all brought to by a great team of web and TV journalists combined with the power of CBS4 News in Miami.

 https://miami.cbslocal.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy