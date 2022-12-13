Read full article on original website
Idaho cops are 'confident' person in white Hyundai Elantra spotted near scene of brutal murders has 'critical information' on the case: Officers comb through database of 22,000 car owners
Idaho cops are 'confident' that that the white Hyundai Elantra that was spotted near the scene where four students were savagely murdered holds 'key' information in the case. Moscow Police Captain Roger Lanier said on Thursday they are sifting through a database of 22,000 registered white Hyundai Elantras that fit into their criteria that they are sorting through.
The average Pa. driver eats this many calories on their way to work, finds study
Commuting to work provides ample opportunity for snacking. Some researchers were curious to see just how much commuters eat, though, and decided to divide their findings by state. SIMILAR STORIES: Pa. city among those with biggest drops in commute times: report. Being a car dealership, Gunther Mazda knows a thing...
